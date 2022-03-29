What are The Local France’s ‘reader questions’?

If these questions touch a topic that affects other people or would have value to our readers, we turn the answer into an article with ‘reader question’ in the headline.

Who can ask a reader question and can I ask anonymously?

All readers of The Local France can email us to ask a question, there is no need to be a paying subscriber. However, answering reader questions individually is a time-consuming task that is only made possible via the support of our members. The growing archive of ‘reader question’ articles are therefore behind the paywall and only available to our subscribers.

There is no need to live in France to ask a question – we tackle many topics relevant to second-home owners, visitors to France or simply people who have an interest in France and its culture – but the question does need to relate to France.

We will only turn a question into a reader question article where it has value to the broader Local community (and where we know the answer, obviously).

All reader questions we publish are anonymous – we do not release any details of the person’s private correspondence with us and we will not publish a reader question where the person asking it could be identified.

What kinds of questions do we answer?

It really can be anything.

During the pandemic we tended to focus on practical issues relating to Covid rules and how they affected people’s daily lives – for example you asked us whether you could take your partner to the supermarket during lockdown and what the 10km rule meant for visitors.

In more normal times questions range from the practical – How does the French driving rule priorité à droite work? – to the cultural – Why are the French so obsessed with Speedos?

In brief; if you have ever wondered, feel free to ask.

If necessary, we will reach out to our contacts in the French government, experts or other independent organisations to get the answer.

If you’d like to have a question answered, drop us a line a [email protected]

The reader question section also forms a handy resource for people who want to know more about France.

You can find the full list of reader questions HERE.