READER QUESTIONS

What are The Local France’s ‘reader questions’?

As part of our service to members of The Local France, we are happy to answer questions from readers on any aspect of life in France or French culture.

Published: 29 March 2022 15:13 CEST
Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP

If these questions touch a topic that affects other people or would have value to our readers, we turn the answer into an article with ‘reader question’ in the headline.

Who can ask a reader question and can I ask anonymously?

All readers of The Local France can email us to ask a question, there is no need to be a paying subscriber. However, answering reader questions individually is a time-consuming task that is only made possible via the support of our members. The growing archive of ‘reader question’ articles are therefore behind the paywall and only available to our subscribers.

There is no need to live in France to ask a question – we tackle many topics relevant to second-home owners, visitors to France or simply people who have an interest in France and its culture – but the question does need to relate to France.

Article continues below video

We will only turn a question into a reader question article where it has value to the broader Local community (and where we know the answer, obviously).

All reader questions we publish are anonymous – we do not release any details of the person’s private correspondence with us and we will not publish a reader question where the person asking it could be identified. 

What kinds of questions do we answer?

It really can be anything.

During the pandemic we tended to focus on practical issues relating to Covid rules and how they affected people’s daily lives – for example you asked us whether you could take your partner to the supermarket during lockdown and what the 10km rule meant for visitors.

In more normal times questions range from the practical – How does the French driving rule priorité à droite work? – to the cultural – Why are the French so obsessed with Speedos?

In brief; if you have ever wondered, feel free to ask.

If necessary, we will reach out to our contacts in the French government, experts or other independent organisations to get the answer.  

If you’d like to have a question answered, drop us a line a [email protected]

The reader question section also forms a handy resource for people who want to know more about France.

You can find the full list of reader questions HERE.

Member comments

READER QUESTIONS

Reader question: How does France have 12 different time zones?

Unlikely but true, France does indeed have 12 different time zones. But there is no need to change your watch if you're travelling from Paris to Toulouse.

Published: 25 March 2022 11:37 CET
Question: I read that France has 12 different time zones – how is this possible?

It’s true, France does have 12 different time zones. In fact (pub quiz fact alert) France has the largest number of time zones of any country in the world, beating the USA and Russia which have 11 each. 

But we’re not talking Metropolitan France – aka l’Hexagone – here. There is no time difference between Paris and Marseille, although time does seem to go a little slower once you get to the south coast. Maybe that’s the pastis.

No, the reason that France has so many time zones is because of its overseas territories.

Like many former colonial powers, France has territories outside of Europe, but the difference with France is that some of these territories are classed as départements d’outre-mer (overseas départements) and are counted as part of France. They have exactly the same government structure as the rest of France and therefore the Caribbean island of Martinique is as much a part of France as Brest, Bordeaux or Brive.

There are also collectivites d’outre-mer which have more autonomy and can pass their own laws, although certain areas such as defence are decided by Paris.

READ ALSO ‘Confetti of an empire’ – a look at French overseas territories

France’s overseas territories are very scattered, taking in the Caribbean, South America, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific and the Antarctic.

This gives France a lot of different time zones, as well as – further pub quiz fact alert – a land border with Brazil (via French Guiana) and a presence on all five continents.

So what are all these time zones?

L’Hexagone – mainland France (and Corsica) are on Central European Time (GMT +1)

French Polynesia – the more than 100 islands that make up French Polynesia cover two time zones in the South Pacific – GMT -10 and GMT -9 

Clipperton Island – the tiny (6 sq km) island in the eastern Pacific is on GMT -8. It’s probably not that important what the time is, however, since the island is uninhabited. 

Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin – the four Caribbean islands are on GMT -4

French Guiana – perched in the top right of South America, French Guiana borders Brazil and Suriname is on GMT -3

Saint Pierre and Miquelon – France used to be a major power in Canada, as evidenced by the Francophone regions, but now its territory in the area is limited to these two islands, which are just off the coast of Newfoundland. They are on GMT -2 

Mayotte – in the Indian Ocean, situated between Mozambique and the much larger island of Madagascar, is Mayotte. It’s on GMT +3

Réunion – also in the Indian Ocean but the other side of side of Madagascar is the island of La Réunion, on GMT +4

French Southern Territories – these islands in the Antarctic function primarily as a research station and do not have any permanent residents. They are on GMT +5

New Caledonia – the south Pacific island could have caused France to have only 11 time zones, but in a recent referendum it narrowly rejected independence. It’s on GMT +11

Wallis and Fortuna – situated between Fiji and Samoa in the south Pacific are the islands of Wallis and Fortuna on GMT +12 

