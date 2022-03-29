Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest from the election trail

From anti-vax votes to granny-hugging, here's the Tuesday roundup from the election trail as France prepares to head to the polls and elect its next president.

Published: 29 March 2022 16:19 CEST
Emmanuel Macron takes part in a pre-election walkabout in Dijon. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Polls narrow

Polls, as they have been for months, still predict that Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will be the highest-scoring candidates in the first round of polling, making the second round a re-run of 2017.

But more recent polling on the likely result of the head-to-head between Macron and Le Pen shows that the result is getting tighter, with some predicting a final result of 53 percent to Macron v 47 percent to Le Pen.

Many are also predicting that turnout will be low.

Anti-vax vote

Four candidates – Marine Le Pen, Eric Zemmour and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan on the far right and Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the far left – have said that they will reinstate unvaccinated healthcare workers if elected.

France made the Covid vaccine mandatory for health workers in September 2021. Around 3,000 staff members were suspended on the day the rule came into force, although many of those went on to get vaccinated and returned to work. The rest remain technically employed, but suspended without pay.

The four candidates all say they would reinstate the unvaccinated workers, and Le Pen says she would give out back pay for the months of suspension.

It remains unclear whether this strategy is a vote-winner. Florian Philipott, the anti-vax leader of the health pass protests, attempted to stand in the presidential elections, but attracted very low levels of interest and just a single signature of support – all candidates require 500 signatures to stand.

Macron meeting

Emmanuel Macron is holding his first big campaign rally on Saturday in the 30,000 seater La Défense Arena in Paris. His team said that 25,000 places were registered in the first 48 hours, and they believe the event will be a sell-out.

Due to the war in Ukraine, Macron has been running a muted campaign, with his ministers fronting many campaign rallies, meaning the La Défense event will be one of the few chances for die-hard fans to see him in the flesh.

He did take part in a walkabout event in Dijon on Monday, where he was enthusiastically greeted by some, but also asked difficult questions about the cost-of-living crisis from low-wage workers.

The French term usually used for these events is a bain de foule (literally a crowd-bath) and the slightly jokey term sometimes used for politicians taking part is croque-mémé (granny hugger). Macron appeared to be taking the term to heart, and is shown below hugging an elderly lady (we have no information on whether she has grandchildren).

Emmanuel Macron, croque-mémé. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Campaign trips

Valérie Pécresse has tested negative for Covid so is back to in-person campaigning. She is off to Lille to visit the suburb of Marcq-en-Baroeul. Meanwhile Yannick Jadot is in Saint-Brieuc and Anne Hidalgo in Nancy.

POLITICS

French TV to show classic comedy instead of election results

France's leading TV channel always devotes an entire evening to dissecting the first-round results of the presidential vote. But not this year. Instead, it will cut off early to show a clownish cult comedy from 1993.

Published: 29 March 2022 12:45 CEST
French TV to show classic comedy instead of election results

The decision to rebroadcast the surefire hit The Visitors saw TF1 accused of deepening a democratic deficit, but it also crystalized what polls have shown for weeks – that the election has yet to capture the imagination of voters.

With less than two weeks to the first-round vote on April 10th, the 11 rivals hoping to knock the centrist Emmanuel Macron out of office have struggled to generate much momentum, let alone enthusiasm, against the background of the war in Ukraine.

Surveys show most people are convinced the 44-year-old former banker, whose reformist zeal upended politics-as-usual five years ago, will cruise through the first round toward a run-off victory on April 24th.

According to a BVA poll released Friday, 75 percent of registered French intend to cast a ballot, which would be slightly down on the 2017 figure with absentee voters seen as helping Macron.

“People are increasingly utilitarian, they vote when it interests them, and we’ve seen that when it’s a close race, more people vote,” said Gerard Grunberg, a veteran political scientist at the CNRS research institute.

“That’s going to help Macron because his base is fairly determined, especially in these times of war — other voters might just say, ‘We don’t like Macron but he’s going to win, and anyway we don’t know who to vote for’,” he told AFP.

 But within Macron’s camp there is increasing concern that abstentions and complacency could lead to a shock result.

“When I see such feeble interest in this race, with one-quarter of the French who could still change their mind… things could change a lot” in the next two weeks, Frederic Dabi of the Ifop polling institute told Public Senat television on Monday.

You can find all our coverage of the 2022 presidential election HERE.

