Swiss police: French family leapt off hotel balcony ‘one by one’

A French family gripped by conspiracy theories jumped one by one from their seventh-floor apartment in the Swiss town of Montreux in a "collective suicide", police investigating the mystery said on Tuesday.

Published: 29 March 2022 17:46 CEST
Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP
A file photo of a police sign in front of a hotel in the Swiss town of Montreux. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Only a 15-year-old boy survived the tragedy last Thursday near the casino in the plush town on Lake Geneva.

He is in a coma in a stable condition in hospital.

The Vaud regional police announced Tuesday that their findings “make it possible to rule out the intervention of a third party and suggest that all the victims jumped from the balcony one after the other”.

Police and prosecutors are working on the theory of “collective suicide”.

A man aged 40, his 41-year-old wife, her twin sister, the couple’s eight-year-old daughter and their boy plunged more than 20 metres from the apartment, where they all lived “withdrawn from society”, according to police. 

Timeline of events

Investigators said two officers knocked on the apartment door at 6:15 am, wanting to speak with the father about the home-schooling arrangements for his son.

A voice asked who was at the door, but then said nothing further. Unable to enter, the officers left. Shortly before 7:00 am, all five jumped from the balcony within the space of five minutes.

Police detected no trace of a struggle, seemingly confirming that they jumped of their own accord.

A step-ladder was found on the balcony.

“Before or during the events, no witnesses, including the two police officers present on the spot from 6:15 am and the passers-by at the foot of the building, heard the slightest noise or cry coming from the apartment or the balcony,” police said.

“Technical investigations show no warning signs of such an act,” they added, noting however that “since the start of the pandemic, the family was very interested in conspiracy and survivalist theories”.

The family lived in virtual self-sufficiency having amassed a well-organised stockpile of various food, taking up much of their living space but enabling them to see out a major crisis.

Only the mother’s twin sister worked outside the home, while neither the mother nor the eight-year-old girl, who did not attend school, were registered with the local authorities.

“All these elements suggest… fear of the authorities interfering in their lives,” the police statement said. 

Granddaughters of Algerian writer

France’s Journal du Dimanche newspaper said the father, Eric David, grew up in a wealthy part of Marseille and attended the Ecole Polytechnique, one of the most prestigious schools in the country.

The twin sisters, Nasrine and Narjisse Feraoun, grew up in a family of five children who were all educated at the elite Lycee Henri-IV in Paris, the weekly said.

The mother was a dentist and her sister an ophthalmologist.

The newspaper also said the twins were granddaughters of Algerian novelist Mouloud Feraoun.

A close friend of the French philosopher Albert Camus, Feraoun was assassinated in Algiers in 1962 by a far-right French pro-colonial group.

Chilean man stands trial over murder of ex-girlfriend in eastern France

A Chilean man goes on trial in France on Tuesday accused of the murder of his ex-girlfriend, whose body has never been found.

Published: 29 March 2022 08:50 CEST
Narumi Kurosaki disappeared in 2016 in a high-profile case that has gripped three continents. Now the trial of Nicolas Zepeda, who denies killing Kurosaki, is going ahead after he was extradited from his country to France in 2020.

Japanese national Kurosaki, a brilliant scholarship student then aged 21, arrived in eastern French city Besancon in summer 2016 to learn the language. She disappeared on December 4th.

Her former boyfriend Zepeda, whom she had broken up with a year before, was the last person to see her alive.

Prosecutors allege that Zepeda was unable to deal with the breakup, coming to Besancon to kill Kurosaki in her student dorm room before dumping the body in the forests of the rugged Jura region.

But so far no trace has been found of Kurosaki’s body.

“Her parents know after five years that their daughter couldn’t have vanished or committed suicide… they have no doubt that Mr Zepeda killed her,” the family’s lawyer Sylvie Galley said.

Kurosaki’s mother and younger sister will travel from Tokyo to attend the trial.

Now aged 31, Zepeda has been in custody in Besancon since his extradition from Chile, which French judges had to fight hard to secure.

He denies any link to the disappearance of Kurosaki, whom he met at Japan’s Tsukuba university in 2014.

He has been held in solitary confinement because of the case’s high profile.

Zepeda’s lawyer Jacqueline Laffont said that her client was “almost relieved to finally be able to explain himself, to be heard, he’s coming in determined”.

The Chilean has admitted spending the night with Kurosaki in December, who he claims he ran into by chance while travelling through France.

Some of Kurosaki’s friends received strange messages in the following days from her social networking accounts, which police believe were sent by Zepeda.But several witnesses reported hearing “screams of terror” and thuds “as if someone was striking” — although none called the police at the time.

It was more than a week later, on December 13, that a university administrator reported her missing.

The suspect had already left for Chile after spending several days with a cousin in Spain.

No sign of blood or a struggle was found in Kurosaki’s student room, and all her belongings were still there apart from a suitcase and a blanket.

Zepeda turned himself in to Chilean police and said that Kurosaki had been alive when he left her after spending the night together.

He quickly became the prime suspect after he was found to have gone out of his way via a forest, and to have bought matches and a container of flammable liquid.

His father Humberto Zepeda told French weekly JDD in February that the charges were “a biased accusation with no scientific proof… based on suspicions and conjecture”

But prosecutor Etienne Manteaux said last year that there was “a huge amount of technical data” relating to the case, including phone records, the locations of Zepeda’s vehicle and his debit card records.

Prosecutors have also trailed “witness testimony from people close to him that disprove Mr Zepeda’s version of events” claiming a chance encounter that ended with the former couple in bed.

“It’s a tricky case, like any criminal case where there’s no body,” said Randall Schwerdorffer, a lawyer for the Japanese student’s new boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, who is a joint plaintiff in the case.

