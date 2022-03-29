Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

PODCAST: French tests for foreigners and how France has changed since 2017

In the latest episode of the Talking France podcast, The Local team plus John Lichfield and Rim-Sarah Alouane look at what the election candidates plan for foreigners in France, how the idea of the secular French state has been 'weaponised' and which political party is selling election-special condoms.

Published: 29 March 2022 12:09 CEST
Graphic: The Local

Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Sam Bradpiece and columnist John Lichfield to talk about the latest from the French election trail – from the behaviour of former presidents to what the candidates have planned for foreign residents in France and the likelihood of an election shock in the second round.

Legal academic Rim-Sarah Alouane, of Toulouse-Capitole university, a specialist in religious freedom and civil liberties, explains what the French concept of laïcité (secularism) actually is, how it has changed and become weaponsised in the political discourse and what this means for Emmanuel Macron.

Article continues below video

You can find the podcast HERE, or on Spotify or Apple, or listen on the link below.

The team is also looking at ‘election merch’ each party is selling – from slogan T-shirts to frisbees and condoms – and explaining some French phrases that you’ll hear at election time. 

You can find all previous episodes of Talking France HERE, and we’ll be releasing new ones every week until after the elections.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest from the election trail

From killer comments to mathematical models, here's the Monday roundup from the election trail as France prepares to head to the polls and elect its next president.

Published: 28 March 2022 17:08 CEST
Killer comments

Politicians from across the political spectrum have condemned the crowd at Eric Zemmour’s Sunday rally who were filmed chanting ‘Macron assassin‘ (murderer Macron).

Zemmour himself has also condemned the chanting, but has frequently attacked Macron for what he calls his “lax” approach to immigration, and linked it to terror attacks that have killed scores of French people since 2015 (although many of the terrorists were French citizens, born in France).

After the rally, Zemmour has said that he didn’t hear what his supporters were chanting, prompting Macron to remark on “one of the most important reforms of my presidential term” – hearing aids are now 100 percent covered on state health insurance.

Macron rally

Macron himself has finally hit the campaign trail with a public walkabout event in Dijon. He will hold his first major election rally of the campaign on Saturday, at the La Défense arena in Paris.

Although his announcement that he was standing for re-election contained a paragraph saying that he would not be able to campaign ‘normally’ because of the war in Ukraine, Macron has come in for increasing criticism in recent days – including from some of his own supporters – for appearing disengaged from the the campaign trail.

Negativity

Valérie Pecresse is still out of in-person campaigning with Covid, but her team say they ‘hope’ she will be testing negative and out of isolation by this evening in time for a debate on Europe 1. Her earlier attempt at a zoom interview for France 2’s politics show was marked with technical difficulties.

If not, her team says she should be fit to restart campaigning later in the week with events in the Hauts-de-France, in the north of the country. 

Polls

There are of course dozens of polls on the French presidential elections, but The Economist is trying a slightly different model, assessing the mathematical probability of a win by the various candidates.

Mugs

With social media an important campaign tool for any modern politician, more and more Twitter and Instagram accounts are flooded with political messages and pictures of politicians out shaking hands or handing out leaflets.

But if you want something a little more left-field, head over to the Instagram account of finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

Candidates’ debates

Monday marks the start of the ‘official’ campaign, which means the broadcast media is governed by strict rules on giving all candidates equal airtime.

On Monday evening a joint debate has been organised by Europe 1, Paris Match magazine and the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, which will be broadcast via social media. As of Monday morning, Fabien RousselAnne HidalgoMarine Le Pen, Yannick Jadot and Valérie Pécresse had accepted the invitation.

