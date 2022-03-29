PODCAST: French tests for foreigners and how France has changed since 2017

Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Sam Bradpiece and columnist John Lichfield to talk about the latest from the French election trail – from the behaviour of former presidents to what the candidates have planned for foreign residents in France and the likelihood of an election shock in the second round.
Legal academic Rim-Sarah Alouane, of Toulouse-Capitole university, a specialist in religious freedom and civil liberties, explains what the French concept of laïcité (secularism) actually is, how it has changed and become weaponsised in the political discourse and what this means for Emmanuel Macron.
You can find the podcast HERE, or on Spotify or Apple, or listen on the link below.
The team is also looking at ‘election merch’ each party is selling – from slogan T-shirts to frisbees and condoms – and explaining some French phrases that you’ll hear at election time.
You can find all previous episodes of Talking France HERE, and we’ll be releasing new ones every week until after the elections.
