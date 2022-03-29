Read news from:
Paris’ extended café terraces return for the summer

Originally brought in a temporary Covid-related measure, Paris authorities have granted hundreds of licences to bars, cafés and restaurants to extend their outdoor spaces from April 1st.

Published: 29 March 2022 14:09 CEST
Extended terraces, demarcated with wooden pallets, have become a common summer fixture in Paris
Extended terraces, demarcated with wooden pallets, have become a common summer fixture in Paris (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

In a bid to avoid the spread of the virus in indoor spaces and respect social distancing, Paris authorities in 2020 granted temporary licences for cafés to extend their outdoor seating areas onto pavements, parking spaces or even the street.

The scheme was so popular that it returned in 2021 and and is now back again, this time rebranded as ‘summer terraces’ for customers to enjoy in the city from April 1st.

“It truly helped us during the pandemic. People preferred to be outside,” said Nina Claudel, the bar manager at Le Pavillon des Canaux – a cultural venue, restaurant, cafe and well-served drinking hole in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. 

Nina Claudel, left, is excited at the prospect of extended terraces coming back in Paris.

Nina Claudel, left, is excited at the prospect of extended terraces coming back in Paris. (Source: The Local/Sam Bradpiece)

She has submitted her application for a summer terrace licence and is awaiting authorisation.

“People want to go out and live their lives, forget about the difficult times and enjoy the beautiful weather,” she said.

Authorities in the French capital have now voted on new rules to keep the scheme. From April 1st until October 31st, venues can operate terrasses estivales (summer terraces), provided they have a licence.

So far 1,600 licences have been granted, and many more are still pending.

“The demand is extremely high and these terraces are justified in a health context that requires vigilance,” explained Emmanuel Grégoire, a city official quoted in Le Parisien.  

Rim Zaouit, a guitar maker who regularly visits the city, is delighted at the news. 

“It is much more agreeable to have space outside. It is healthy to be outside and people are more relaxed. Getting Vitamin D  from the sun is a good way to counterbalance the drinking,” he laughed. 

Venues are obliged to get authorisation from the City Council and pay for the right to set-up a summer terrace. The cost varies according to when and where you install seating – moving chairs onto a delivery spot before the end of August for example could cost €1,500. 

Kanji, a barman at Paris’ Bar Ourcq, next to the Bassin de la Villette in northern Paris, said the cost is worth it. 

“On a hot day, we can double or even triple the number of customers. There is a lot of foot traffic,” he said. 

Article continues below video

The rules state that venues operating summer terraces are obliged to close them by 10pm to avoid disrupting the lives of local residents, although the early closing on applies to the extended terrace area. Failing to respect closing times or operating an extended terrace without a license, could land customers with fines between €68 to €500 and a ban on setting up terraces in the future.

“It is out of the question that we will deliver an authorisation to businesses that have repeatedly committed offences,” said Ariel Weil, the mayor of the central Paris arrondissements, in an interview with Le Parisien

The new rules also state that the terraces must comply with standards of “aesthetic quality”, with temporary tarpaulins and wooden pallets banned. Only chairs and parasols are allowed, with any other paraphernalia over 1m 30cm excluded, in an attempt to keep public spaces free. 

The City will run a competition to see which establishment sets up the most beautiful terrace. 

Terrace cafés have been a feature of Parisian culture since the 19th Century – it is only the extended form brought in to deal with the Covid crisis that is new.

“Café terraces represent the the spirit of Paris and Parisian liberty in a certain way,” said Patrick Rambourg, a historian.

“What did terrorists target during the attacks that we suffered a few years ago? Café terraces. It is not anodyne. They wanted to impact the heart of French civilisation,” he said in a video published on the Paris City website.  

French film producer tipped for Oscars success

Philippe Rousselet, a French movie producer, is a favourite to win the 'best picture' award at the Oscars on Sunday for his film CODA. It tells the touching story of a deaf family living in America and was adapted from a French film.

Published: 26 March 2022 09:55 CET
CODA producer Philippe Rousselet is pleased, but not surprised, that his heartwarming drama about a deaf family is now a hot favorite for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday.

He always knew the story was good — so good he made it twice.

La Famille Belier was a formidably successful comedy, as we like them in France,” Rousselet told AFP, referring to the original on which the Apple TV+ hit is based.

“With CODA, (director) Sian Heder has made it an American film as Americans like them — more of a dramatic comedy.

“I think both films took the best of what we know how to do in each country.”

By domestic French standards, La Famille Belier (The Belier Family) was a hit, with three million people seeing it in theaters after its release in late 2014.

CODA (an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults) had only a limited theatrical run and then went straight to streaming, where it has been an audience hit that has also pleased critics.

Both movies follow the fortunes of a high school teen as she juggles her musical ambitions with her family’s dependence on her to communicate with the hearing world.

In both versions, much of the dialogue is done in sign language.

To make CODA, Emilia Jones, who plays teenager Ruby, and writer-director Heder both learned to sign.

But while La Famille Belier featured hearing stars playing deaf characters, the equivalent roles in CODA went to lesser-known actors who are deaf — the exception being past Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God, The West Wing).

“French films are largely financed by television. To make La Famille Belier, we had to have known and recognised actors,” explains Rousselet.

Ten years later, “it was obvious to us that we had to make CODA with deaf actors.”

Reputation

CODA has gathered a head of steam in recent weeks, its reputation swelling as it picked up awards from the Screen Actors Guild, the Producers Guild of America and the BAFTAs.

It is now neck-and-neck in most predictions for the top Oscars prize of best picture with The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s brooding Western about toxic masculinity.

Adding to its momentum is that Troy Kotsur seems to be a shoo-in for best supporting actor honors, for his funny and moving portrayal of Ruby’s eccentric father.

Like its predecessor, CODA was made relatively cheaply, its $15 million budget less than a tenth of the cost of special effects-laden blockbuster Dune — a fellow best picture nominee.

“It’s not really a question of budget; the story is unique and very strong,” says Rousselet.

“This film deserves to be where it is in this period in which we live. It’s an important film, a film that does good.”

And since the second time around is working out so well, the story looks like it’s going to get a third outing.

Rousselet is already working on a Broadway adaptation in the form of a musical, in partnership with a theater company composed of deaf actors.

And success on the New York stage won’t be a surprise to Rousselet either.

It’s all down to the content, he says.

“It touches people and brings them together with its human values.”

