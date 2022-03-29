Read news from:
French TV to show classic comedy instead of election results

France's leading TV channel always devotes an entire evening to dissecting the first-round results of the presidential vote. But not this year. Instead, it will cut off early to show a clownish cult comedy from 1993.

Published: 29 March 2022 12:45 CEST
Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

The decision to rebroadcast the surefire hit The Visitors saw TF1 accused of deepening a democratic deficit, but it also crystalized what polls have shown for weeks – that the election has yet to capture the imagination of voters.

With less than two weeks to the first-round vote on April 10th, the 11 rivals hoping to knock the centrist Emmanuel Macron out of office have struggled to generate much momentum, let alone enthusiasm, against the background of the war in Ukraine.

Surveys show most people are convinced the 44-year-old former banker, whose reformist zeal upended politics-as-usual five years ago, will cruise through the first round toward a run-off victory on April 24th.

According to a BVA poll released Friday, 75 percent of registered French intend to cast a ballot, which would be slightly down on the 2017 figure with absentee voters seen as helping Macron.

“People are increasingly utilitarian, they vote when it interests them, and we’ve seen that when it’s a close race, more people vote,” said Gerard Grunberg, a veteran political scientist at the CNRS research institute.

“That’s going to help Macron because his base is fairly determined, especially in these times of war — other voters might just say, ‘We don’t like Macron but he’s going to win, and anyway we don’t know who to vote for’,” he told AFP.

 But within Macron’s camp there is increasing concern that abstentions and complacency could lead to a shock result.

“When I see such feeble interest in this race, with one-quarter of the French who could still change their mind… things could change a lot” in the next two weeks, Frederic Dabi of the Ifop polling institute told Public Senat television on Monday.

You can find all our coverage of the 2022 presidential election HERE.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

PODCAST: French tests for foreigners and how France has changed since 2017

In the latest episode of the Talking France podcast, The Local team plus John Lichfield and Rim-Sarah Alouane look at what the election candidates plan for foreigners in France, how the idea of the secular French state has been 'weaponised' and which political party is selling election-special condoms.

Published: 29 March 2022 12:09 CEST
PODCAST: French tests for foreigners and how France has changed since 2017

Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Sam Bradpiece and columnist John Lichfield to talk about the latest from the French election trail – from the behaviour of former presidents to what the candidates have planned for foreign residents in France and the likelihood of an election shock in the second round.

Legal academic Rim-Sarah Alouane, of Toulouse-Capitole university, a specialist in religious freedom and civil liberties, explains what the French concept of laïcité (secularism) actually is, how it has changed and become weaponsised in the political discourse and what this means for Emmanuel Macron.

You can find the podcast HERE, or on Spotify or Apple, or listen on the link below.

Rim-Sarah told us: “We have witnessed in recent years a weaponisation of laïcité, itbe came a tool for political identity and to erase religious visibility from the public, and especially Islam. 

“In 2017 when Macron won, he was one of the very few candidates who didn’t run his campaign on identity issues.

“But since then we have had a double discourse – between Macron speaking to the international community about equality and laïcité, but then you have many of his ministers who are saying the opposite – for example calling for the banning of the Muslim headscarf or saying that having a halal food aisle in the supermarket is’ shocking’.” 

Asked if there was a chance a for a dramatic twist in the campaign John Lichfield says: “There is a sense that it’s a done deal and there isn’t any great enthusiasm for any of the candidates, even for Macron . . . It’s been a strange campaign and therefore strange things can happen.”

The team is also looking at ‘election merch’ each party is selling – from slogan T-shirts to frisbees and condoms – and explaining some French phrases that you’ll hear at election time. 

You can find all previous episodes of Talking France HERE, and we’ll be releasing new ones every week until after the elections.

