CRIME

Chilean man stands trial over murder of ex-girlfriend in eastern France

A Chilean man goes on trial in France on Tuesday accused of the murder of his ex-girlfriend, whose body has never been found.

Published: 29 March 2022 08:50 CEST
Nicolas Zepeda was extradited from Chile and will now stand trial in France. Photo by Pablo VERA / AFP

Narumi Kurosaki disappeared in 2016 in a high-profile case that has gripped three continents. Now the trial of Nicolas Zepeda, who denies killing Kurosaki, is going ahead after he was extradited from his country to France in 2020.

Japanese national Kurosaki, a brilliant scholarship student then aged 21, arrived in eastern French city Besancon in summer 2016 to learn the language. She disappeared on December 4th.

Her former boyfriend Zepeda, whom she had broken up with a year before, was the last person to see her alive.

Prosecutors allege that Zepeda was unable to deal with the breakup, coming to Besancon to kill Kurosaki in her student dorm room before dumping the body in the forests of the rugged Jura region.

But so far no trace has been found of Kurosaki’s body.

“Her parents know after five years that their daughter couldn’t have vanished or committed suicide… they have no doubt that Mr Zepeda killed her,” the family’s lawyer Sylvie Galley said.

Kurosaki’s mother and younger sister will travel from Tokyo to attend the trial.

Now aged 31, Zepeda has been in custody in Besancon since his extradition from Chile, which French judges had to fight hard to secure.

He denies any link to the disappearance of Kurosaki, whom he met at Japan’s Tsukuba university in 2014.

He has been held in solitary confinement because of the case’s high profile.

Zepeda’s lawyer Jacqueline Laffont said that her client was “almost relieved to finally be able to explain himself, to be heard, he’s coming in determined”.

The Chilean has admitted spending the night with Kurosaki in December, who he claims he ran into by chance while travelling through France.

Some of Kurosaki’s friends received strange messages in the following days from her social networking accounts, which police believe were sent by Zepeda.But several witnesses reported hearing “screams of terror” and thuds “as if someone was striking” — although none called the police at the time.

It was more than a week later, on December 13, that a university administrator reported her missing.

The suspect had already left for Chile after spending several days with a cousin in Spain.

No sign of blood or a struggle was found in Kurosaki’s student room, and all her belongings were still there apart from a suitcase and a blanket.

Zepeda turned himself in to Chilean police and said that Kurosaki had been alive when he left her after spending the night together.

He quickly became the prime suspect after he was found to have gone out of his way via a forest, and to have bought matches and a container of flammable liquid.

His father Humberto Zepeda told French weekly JDD in February that the charges were “a biased accusation with no scientific proof… based on suspicions and conjecture”

But prosecutor Etienne Manteaux said last year that there was “a huge amount of technical data” relating to the case, including phone records, the locations of Zepeda’s vehicle and his debit card records.

Prosecutors have also trailed “witness testimony from people close to him that disprove Mr Zepeda’s version of events” claiming a chance encounter that ended with the former couple in bed.

“It’s a tricky case, like any criminal case where there’s no body,” said Randall Schwerdorffer, a lawyer for the Japanese student’s new boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, who is a joint plaintiff in the case.

Funeral for Corsican nationalist who died after prison attack

A jailed Corsican nationalist whose death in prison has turned him into a martyr for some is to be buried on Friday amid unease in Paris about fierce public support for the convicted killer.

Published: 25 March 2022 08:43 CET
The death of Yvan Colonna, a former goat herder on the French Mediterranean island, was announced on Monday. He had been in a coma since being attacked in prison on March 2nd.

The 61-year-old was serving a life sentence after his conviction of assassinating a senior French official in 1998, but he is seen as a hero by some for his role in the violent struggle for Corsican independence.

“We want to show to the French state that there is a Corsican people,” local musician and pro-independence activist Jean Mattei, 72, told AFP on Wednesday night during a vigil for Colonna attended by thousands.

“When you touch one of us, we’re all there, whatever our divisions,” he said.

Colonna will be buried on Friday in his family fiefdom of Cargese on the rugged western coast of what is known as the Island of Beauty due to its mountains and pristine coastline.

News of the attack against him by an Islamic extremist sparked several nights of rioting in early March and led the government to make a surprise offer of talks about increased autonomy for the island.

An estimated 4,000 people lined the streets on Wednesday evening after his body arrived by plane at the island’s capital of Ajaccio, many burning flares and flying the black-and-white Corsica flag.

Marches, candle-lit vigils and a decision to lower flags on the regional council building and at Ajaccio airport this week underlined public affection for Colonna while causing deep unease on the French mainland.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the decision to lower flags was “an error and inappropriate” in an interview on Wednesday night.

Colonna was tried and convicted three times for murdering the island’s Préfet Claude Erignac by shooting him at point-blank range in the head in 1998 as he headed to a theatre performance with his wife.

Although he maintained his innocence, Colonna went on the run before being arrested four years later when police tracked him down to a remote mountainous area in the south of the island.

The killing of Erignac was the most shocking of around 4,500 attacks carried out by the National Liberation Front of Corsica (FLNC) from the 1970s until the end of its armed struggle in 2014.

“The death in the way it happened, in prison, for Yvan Colonna was an offence,” Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure told RTL radio on Thursday.

“But to make him into a hero, to give the impression that he is a model for the young generations, is a scandal,” he said.

The killing of Colonna and the subsequent riots have given a boost to the Corsican cause, however, with Macron’s government agreeing to talks about greater political freedoms for the island.

The leader of Corsica’s pro-autonomy regional council, Gilles Simeoni, welcomed the proposals as “important words that open up prospects, but they ought now to be extended and firmed up.”

