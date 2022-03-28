Read news from:
What’s happening this week in France?

From another Brexit deadline to a welcome discount on fuel prices, here's what is happening this week in France.

Published: 28 March 2022 08:46 CEST
Fuel prices fall on Friday. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Monday 

Election campaigning begins – yes, we know candidates in the French presidential elections have been campaigning for months (years in some cases) but Monday marks the official start of the campaign, and all around France the election boards have gone up.

READ ALSO What changes in France when the campaign officially begins?

This change primarily affects the media, with broadcasters required to give all candidates equal airtime. The official campaign period is suspended before the first round of voting on Sunday, April 10th, then restarts for the two-week period until the second round on Sunday, April 24th.

Wednesday

Farmers’ debate – all the presidential candidates, with the exception of Emmanuel Macron and green candidate Yannick Jadot, take part in a debate on agricultural policy organised by farming unions.

Slow down in Lille – the 30km/h speed limit that covers much of the central part of Lille comes into force on Wednesday. A similar limitation is already in place in Paris.

Thursday

Brexit deadline – Yes, another one. This affects UK nationals who are married to EU citizens and want to move back to the UK with their spouse. From March 31st, EU spouses of UK nationals will be subject to the full visa process if they wish to move to the UK, which includes fulfilling qualifications around language, skills and sufficient financial resources. Those who don’t meet the criteria may not be allowed to enter, despite being married to a Brit. For full details click HERE.

Demos in Paris – the hardline CGT union has called for a day of demonstrations in Paris, demanding better development and investment in the country’s rail services;

Trêve hivernale ends The period, known in France as la trêve hivernale, during which landlords are not allowed to evict a tenant comes to an end on March 31st. 

Macron bonus deadline March 31st marks the deadline for businesses to pay the so-called ‘Macron bonus’ to employees. These payments are not obligatory, but were brought in in 2019 as a response to the ‘yellow vests’ movement. Last year close to 4 million people were paid a €506 bonus, but payments can reach up to €2,000. 

Friday

Fuel price discounts – the cost of fuel at the pump falls by 15c per litre from Friday. This is the government’s discount scheme to help motorists deal with the soaring cost of petrol and diesel, which is over €2 a litre in many parts of France. The 15c per litre discount is applied at the till when you pay, and then the government refunds the seller.

Saturday

Macron rally – Emmanuel Macron holds his first campaign rally at the La Défense arena in Paris. Until now the candidate, distracted by the war in Ukraine, has been campaigning in a more low-key way, while his ministers have been hosting campaign events around the country.

What’s happening in France this week?

From demonstrations and a strike, to speech from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the French parliament and the clocks changing, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 21 March 2022 09:28 CET
Monday

Health campaign – The French government launches a recruitment campaign for health workers to increase numbers, part of a wide-ranging consultation on the future of the country’s health services.

Tuesday

Michelin Guide – it’s the day that chefs both look forward to and dread, the publication of the new edition of the Michelin Guide, listing the country’s best restaurants. This year’s guide aims to celebrate the ‘diversity and resilience’ of French gastronomy.

Wednesday

Zelensky speech – Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the French Assemblée nationale via videolink. Although French president Emmanuel Macron has been at the forefront of efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict and speaks regularly to Zelensky by phone, the Ukrainian president has been critical of western countries for refusing to provide military support to enforce a no-fly zone over the Ukrainian skies.

Corsican unrest – a hearing will be held in the legal committee of the French parliament over the attempted murder of Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna. The prison attack, which has left Colonna in a coma, has sparked weeks of violent protests on the island of Corsica, where a significant group are demanding either full independence from France or greater autonomy for the island.

READ ALSO Why the French island of Corsica is talking about autonomy

Thursday

Pension protests – nine unions have joined a call for demonstrations over pension plans. Emmanuel Macron has announced that, if re-elected, he plans to raise the pension age from 62 to 65.

Friday

Paris transport strike – Employees of the Paris public transport network RATP are holding a one-day strike to protest at the cost-of-living crisis. The full strike timetable will be published on Thursday evening, but it’s likely that buses, trams and the Metro will be significantly disrupted, along with some RER services.

Sunday

Clocks change – France moves into summer time and at 2am on Sunday the clocks move forward by one hour.

Memorial event – a memorial event will be held in Paris to mark 80 years since the first deportation of Jews to Nazi death camps during World War II.

