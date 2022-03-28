Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

What changes in France in April 2022?

From Easter holidays and practical jokes to price cuts and new laws - here's what is happening in France in April.

Published: 28 March 2022 14:29 CEST
What changes in France in April 2022?
French chocolatiers preparing eggs for Easter. Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP

Fuel prices cut

The price of fuel at the pump is cut by €0.15 from April 1st as part of the government measures to insulate the economy from the war in Ukraine. Someone filling up a 60 litre tank will save a total of €9. 

This discount will last until at least August 1st and applies to all types of fuel used for powering road vehicles, including petrol, diesel and liquified natural gas. 

The prices that you see fixed outside service stations will remain the same, with the discount applied once you pay at the till or at the pump. The government then compensates the business for the difference in price.

Article continues below video

Poisson d’avril 

April 1st is the day of ‘April fish’ – when France goes crazy for practical jokes.

READER QUESTION: Can you explain the French ‘poisson d’avril’ tradition?

Income tax declaration portal opens – April 7th

The online platform to make the déclaration des revenues (income declaration) opensYou will need to declare your earnings from 2021. 

Almost everyone who lives in France has to do this, as do some second-home owners with earnings here, and the deadline for doing so depends on how you declare and where you live. 

READ ALSO The French tax calendar for 2022 

Paris café terraces extend

It was originally a Covid-related measure, allowing cafés to extend their terraces into adjoining outdoor space, parking spaces etc, but now the city of Paris has decided to allow extended terraces every summer, with a paid-for licence, from April 1st.

Presidential elections 

France goes to the polls twice in April, for the two rounds of the presidential election. Polling day is by tradition on a Sunday – deemed to be the day when the French are most likely to be at leisure to go and vote.

The 2022 polling days are April 10th and April 24th. In the first round, voters select any of the 12 candidates who are running. The two highest-scoring candidates then go through to the second round, and two weeks later voters go back to the polling station and vote again for their favourite (or at least the one they hate the least) to become the next president of France.

The French go back to the polls again in June to pick their local MP at the parliamentary elections.

You can find all the latest coverage on the French presidential election race HERE.

Easter

Easter Sunday falls on April 17th this year. Easter Monday – April 18th – is a holiday across France but Good Friday is only a day off work if you live in the Alsace-Lorraine region, for complicated historical reasons connected to wars with Germany.

Apart from New Year’s Day – which fell on a Sunday this year – Easter Monday is the first public holiday of the year. This year both May 1st (May Day) and May 8th (VE Day) also fall on a Sunday, so the next holiday day is Thursday, May 26th (Ascension). 

CALENDAR: French public holidays in 2022 

Spring holidays for schools 

Schools also get a two-week break around Easter time, but the exact dates vary between the different school holiday zones.

Zone A, which covers central France, has holidays from Saturday, April 16th to Monday, May 2nd. Zone B, which covers northern France but also the Provence-Alpes-Côtes d’Azur region, is on holiday from Saturday, April 9th to Monday, April 25th. Zone C, which covers Paris and south west France, runs from Saturday, April 23rd to Monday, May 9th.

READ ALSO Is there any kind of logic behind France’s school holiday zones?

Printemps de Bourges

This is a four-day music festival which runs this year from April 19th to 24th in the central French town of Bourges. It has a wide range of acts booked and it’s also a favourite place for scouts to sign new talent, so it’s a good place to hear the ‘next big thing’.

Mental health services

As part of a programme to open access to mental health services, the Mon Psy site goes live. This is a directory listing all psychologists and psychiatrists who have signed up to a government scheme. Anyone can access this and get 8 sessions at a capped rate, of which they will be reimbursed 60 percent of the cost through their carte vitale.

Benefit revision

A number of benefits and allowances are revised up in line with inflation from April 1st. The RSA allowance – which is the rate of benefits or top-up benefits for those in work – is increased by €15.78 (1.8 percent) a month to €575.52 per month for a single person.

A number of family and child allowances are also to be increased by 1.8 percent.

Rent controls

Many areas of France, including Paris, operate rent controls and have done for some time. However from April 1st a new law comes into effect that applies to adverts from real estate agents – if a property is being marketed in an area that operates rent control, the advert must specify the maximum rent allowed in that area.

Cold-calling controls

Stricter controls around telephone marketing and cold calls also come into force on April 1st. The new measures include requesting the agreement of the caller at the beginning of the call, a compulsory pause of 24 hours before any contract is signed and keeping call recordings for up to two years as evidence. The penalty is also increased for companies who break any of the rules on cold-calling – a fine of up to €1,500 per customer.

Food regulations

From April 22nd, the import of meat in which growth-promoting hormones are used will be banned. These hormones have been outlawed in the EU since 2006, but now France will also outlaw the import of any meat where the hormones have been used during the animal’s lifetime.

Grant for home renovations

The MaPrime Renov scheme is extended to offer an extra €1,000 from April 15th. Announced as part of the government’s plan to deal with the cost of living crisis, the scheme now offers grants of up to €9,000 to replace an oil or gas-fired central heating system with a more energy-efficient alternative. Full details HERE.

La Rochelle kite festival 

France’s west coast has some stunning long, windswept beaches, perfect for kite-flying. The International Kite and Wind Festival was cancelled last year, but is back from 16-18th April 2022. Some of the best kite pilots in the world will attend for kite-making workshops, kite-surfing displays, land-sailing activities and much more. This event is perfect for families. You can find more information HERE

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

What changes about life in France in 2022?

The new year will bring about a series of changes for everyone living in France. Here's a roundup of the big ones to look out for throughout the year.

Published: 15 December 2021 13:48 CET
Updated: 4 January 2022 08:36 CET
2022 will be a busy year for France. Read our guide to stay on top of it.
2022 will be a busy year for France. Read our guide to stay on top of it. (Credit: Flickr)

JANUARY

Brexit – Britons who have been full-time residents in France since before December 31st 2020 must be in possession of a carte de séjour residency card by January 1st, 2022. From this date you can legally be asked for the card in a range of situations.

European Union – France officially takes over presidency of the Council of the European Union for six months on January 1st.

New public service for eco-renovation – From January 1st, a new public service called France Renov’ becomes active. It is essentially an advice service for people looking to make energy efficient renovations to their homes. These low interest loans only apply to properties that are over 15-years-old. 

Culture pass expanded – The French culture pass is being extended to 15-17 year olds, whereas previously, only 18-year-olds could benefit. This scheme is designed to allow young people, with EU nationality, to receive money to benefit from cultural activities in France. It is free to sign up. French schools will also receive a certain amount of money, per month, per student, to facilitate cultural excursions. 

Free contraception for women under 25 – All women under the age of 25 will be entitled to free contraception from January 1st. Previously only minors were entitled to this. Some 3 million women will benefit from the new measure. Read our explainer on the reform HERE

Minimum wage – France’s minimum wage – known as the SMIC – will go up on January 1st. The exact amount will not be made public until closer to the time, but government officials have said it will be higher than the 0.6 percent recommended by a panel of economists. After the last increase, in October 2021, a full-time worker on minimum wage earned €1,589.47 before tax, which works out at €10.48 an hour. After tax, workers took home €1,258 a month.

Postage fees increase – Sending letters in France is set to become more expensive from January 1st. The cheapest option, known as Écopli, will increase from €1.06 to €1.14. The most expensive option, the lettre recommandée, will cost at least €4.55. 

Better protections for digital consumers – If you are an avid purchaser or mobile apps, digital subscriptions (including streaming services) and video games, then this is good news. A new law that comes into force on January 1st means that you can ask for compensation, replacement or repair if the product doesn’t conform to the description given pre-purchase. The law also means that any digital good purchased must not require new software updates for continued use. Consumers must be informed of planned software updates. 

Bargain hunt – The winter sales across most of France run from Wednesday, January 12th, to Tuesday, February 8th. The sales in Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Meuse and Vosges run from Monday, January 3rd, to Sunday, January 30th.

Health Pass changes – Health passes for those over the age of 18 who are eligible for the booster, but have not received it within a deadline of seven months since their last dose, will be deactivated from January 15th. The gap between second and third doses was cut to five months in November, giving holders two months to get their third dose. Find out how to book your booster dose HERE.

FEBRUARY

Motorway tolls – More financial bad news for cash-strapped households. The cost of motoring is set to rise for millions of drivers with autoroute tolls in France set to increase more than two percent, on average, from February 1st.

Savings – For anyone with small savings in France’s much-maligned yet popular and simple Livret A savings scheme, there is good news. The interest rate will – as has been long expected – rise on February 1st. The rate is currently set at  0.5% – and though the new figure is not going to be proposed until January, the governor of the Banque de France has said that it ‘will take into account the inflation of the last six months’

MARCH

Register to vote – The Presidential and Legislative elections take place in 2022. March 4th is the deadline for French citizens to register to vote for the next President of the Republic. Only people with French citizenship over the age of 18 are allowed to vote in presidential elections in France.  You can read our guide to gaining French citizenship HERE

Campaigning begins – You may think the race for the Elysee has been going on for months, but the official election campaign only begins on March 28th. The campaign period is then suspended the day before the first round of voting and the official publication of the second-round candidates, during which time no campaigning is allowed. It ends finally the day before the second round, again when no campaigning is permitted.

Post-Brexit marriage rules – EU spouses of UK nationals will be subject to the full visa process if they wish to move to the UK, which includes fulfilling qualifications around language, skills and sufficient financial resources. Those who don’t meet the criteria may not be allowed to enter, despite being married to a Briton, from March 31st. For full details click HERE.

APRIL 

Tax – The online platform for income tax declarations opens on April 7th.

Vote – The polling days for the 2022 Presidential elections are Sunday, April 10th, for the first round and Sunday, April 24th for the second, if required – which it probably will be. 

Jours Feriés – April 18th is the first public holiday of 2022 that doesn’t fall on a weekend. For the second year in a row, French public holidays that fall during the week are hard to come by – even in May, with both May 1st and May 8th celebrations falling on a Sunday. 

READ ALSO Why 2022 is a bad year for public holidays in France 

MAY

First presidential term is over – 13th May marks the end of President Emmanuel Macron’s first term. If he wins reelection, he will be sworn in again. If he loses the election, then this is the latest date by which a new president can be sworn in after the second round of polling on April 24th.

Elections – The deadline for French citizens to register to vote in the 2022 Legislative elections, which decide the make-up of the French parliament for the next five years, is May 6th.

Night at the museum – France’s museums, along with cultural venues across Europe, open their doors to the public long into the night for the now annual Nuit européenne des musées on May 21st.

JUNE

Vote – The two-round Legislative elections to decide the make-up of the 577-deputy National Assembly take place on Sunday, June 12th, and Sunday, June 19th.

Féte de la musique – Streets across France will be alive with it on the Fête de la musique on June 21st.

Summer sales – The summer sales across most of France begin on Wednesday, June 22nd and run to Tuesday, July 19th – except in Alpes-Maritimes, Pyrénées-Orientales and Corsica. Shoppers there have to wait until July.

JULY

La Tour de France- Returning to its usual mid-summer slot after Covid-19 disruptions, the Tour de France gets under way in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 1st. It finishes, as usual, on Paris’s Champs-Elysées on July 24th.

Grants for eco-efficient renovations – The government is set to give away up to €2 billion in grants to people who have made/are making energy efficient renovations of their property. These are known as primes CEE par geste and primes CEE Coup de pouce rénovation performante. These grants only apply to buildings that are 15-years old or older. 

Summer shopping spree – Running a couple of weeks behind the rest of the country, sales in the Alpes-Maritimes and Pyrénées-Orientales begin on Wednesday, July 6th, and end on Tuesday, August 2nd. In Corsica, they begin on Wednesday, July 13th, and end on Tuesday, August 9th.

Breaking up is easy to do – France’s schools break up for the annual grandes vacances on July 7th.

Tax notices – Income tax notices for 2022 should drop into you letter box around the end of July.

Health pass – The law that allows the government to maintain or reimpose health pass rules, impose mask mandates and to prohibit or restrict travel without the need to involve parliament, is set to run out on July 31st.

SEPTEMBER

Rentrée – Pupils head back to school on Thursday, September 1st. In France ‘rentrée’ is more than ‘back to school’, it’s also ‘back to work’ for many high-level government officials after their summer holidays.

DECEMBER 

Definition of “decent housing” changes – People looking to rent out properties in France benefit from certain advantages if their property counts as “decent housing”. The criteria for having this label is becoming tougher from January 2023, meaning December is the last month in which to make any necessary renovations.

The main change concerns energy efficiency. The maximum energy consumption of a household is going to be fixed at 450 kWh/m2 , which means it is possiblly the right time for you to insulate!

 
SHOW COMMENTS