French Expression of the Day: Noir de monde

This is a useful expression for describing busy tourist sites, political meetings and rock concerts.

Published: 28 March 2022 12:21 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know noir de monde? 

Because this expression can be used in a wide range of contexts – particularly as the weather gets warmer. 

What does it mean? 

Noir de monde, pronounced nwah duh mond, literally translates as black of the world. 

But it is generally used to describe somewhere as being busy or crowded. 

The origins of this phrase are disputed. But logically, it refers to the fact that when a mass of people are crammed into one spot, very little light passes through. You cannot necessarily see what is behind the crowd, so your vision is essentially blacked out – think getting stuck in a mosh pit or the Paris Metro. 

Noir de monde is sometimes written noire de monde – the latter phrase being used to describe feminine-gendered places. 

Le quai est noir de monde – The platform is crazy busy 

On va se voir dans la gare noire de monde? – Will we see each other in this jam-packed station? 

Le meeting politique était noir de monde ce weekend – The political rally this weekend was absolutely rammed 

Synonyms 

There are many adjectives to describe somewhere as busy in French including:

Blindé – crowded

Bondé – packed 

Surpeuplé – overcrowded/overpopulated 

Fréquenté – busy (much frequented)

Encombré – overcrowded/stuffy

Plein – full 

Rempli de monde – full of people

Dense – dense

Saturé – saturated 

There are also many French ways of talking about a crowd. 

La foule – the crowd

Le public – the public audience

L’attroupement – the crowd

La marée humaine – the human tide

L’assemblée – the assembly of people (although this is also used as shorthand to talk about France’s Assemblée nationale 

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Ça gaze?

This word has nothing to do with soaring gas prices or all those Brussel sprouts you've been eating.

Published: 24 March 2022 12:54 CET
Why do I need to know ça gaze?

To be down with the kids. 

What does it mean?

As a question, ça gaze? (pronounced sa gaz) means how are you? 

As a response, ça gaze means that things are good.

In that sense it’s similar to ça va, which can be either a question – how’s it going? or a response – it’s all good. 

One of the principal theories put forward for the etymology of ça gaze dates back to WWI. 

Back then, French pilots operating in the early days of aviation would have to really mettre les gaz (push the throttle) for their rickety aircraft to take off. 

Following a flight, mettre les gaz would be shortened to ça gaze? as a way of asking whether it had been a successful mission. 

This military slang eventually trickled down to the civilian population and remains popular, even among young people, in France today. 

Ça gaze mon frérot? – How’s it going bro? 

Oui, ça gaze chef – Yeah, all good boss

It’s not rude, but it’s certainly casual. You probably wouldn’t greet your bank manager in this way.

Other uses of gaz 

In French, the word gaz means gas. It is used in a number of expressions. 

À plein gaz – Full throttle, full power

Un gaz – A fart 

Gaz à effet de serre – Greenhouse gas

Gaz hilarant – Nitrous oxide/laughing gas 

For American readers, gaz refers to household gas and not the stuff that you put in your car, that’s essence.

