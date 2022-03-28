French Expression of the Day: Noir de monde

Why do I need to know noir de monde?

Because this expression can be used in a wide range of contexts – particularly as the weather gets warmer.

What does it mean?

Noir de monde, pronounced nwah duh mond, literally translates as black of the world.

But it is generally used to describe somewhere as being busy or crowded.

The origins of this phrase are disputed. But logically, it refers to the fact that when a mass of people are crammed into one spot, very little light passes through. You cannot necessarily see what is behind the crowd, so your vision is essentially blacked out – think getting stuck in a mosh pit or the Paris Metro.

Noir de monde is sometimes written noire de monde – the latter phrase being used to describe feminine-gendered places.

Le quai est noir de monde – The platform is crazy busy

On va se voir dans la gare noire de monde? – Will we see each other in this jam-packed station?

Le meeting politique était noir de monde ce weekend – The political rally this weekend was absolutely rammed

Synonyms

There are many adjectives to describe somewhere as busy in French including:

Blindé – crowded

Bondé – packed

Surpeuplé – overcrowded/overpopulated

Fréquenté – busy (much frequented)

Encombré – overcrowded/stuffy

Plein – full

Rempli de monde – full of people

Dense – dense

Saturé – saturated

There are also many French ways of talking about a crowd.

La foule – the crowd

Le public – the public audience

L’attroupement – the crowd

La marée humaine – the human tide

L’assemblée – the assembly of people (although this is also used as shorthand to talk about France’s Assemblée nationale