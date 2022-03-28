Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

French 2022 elections: How are the candidates doing so far?

Monday marks the start of the official presidential election campaign period in France (although of course in reality most candidates have been campaigning for months) ahead of the first round of voting on April 10th.

Published: 28 March 2022 13:31 CEST
Election posts put up in the French town of Saint-Herblain, near Nantes. Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

A total of 12 candidates managed to muster the 500 endorsements from elected French officials needed to enter the race. The top two in the first round will face off in a second-round run-off on April 24th.

AFP looks at all of them, from the frontrunner, President Emmanuel Macron, to an eccentric former shepherd from the Pyrenees mountains.

Far right

Marine Le Pen – The veteran far-right leader is making her third attempt for the presidency after reaching the second round in 2017, with her political future widely seen as on the line in this year’s polls.

Rather than holding flashy rallies, the 53-year-old has opted for low-key grassroots campaigning while seeking to cast herself as more mainstream, moderate and competent than her far-right rivals – and even her former self.

Eric Zemmour – The ex-journalist, TV pundit and best-selling author has a major national following thanks to his anti-Islam and anti-immigration views, which has enabled him to draw away supporters from Le Pen and the mainstream right.

As a political newcomer, the 63-year-old enjoyed a surge in the polls last October, but gaffes and his uncompromising style have seen him slip significantly behind Le Pen, according to surveys.

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan – The eurosceptic head of the “Rise Up France” party is a pugnacious mayor of a Paris suburb who bubbles up in French public life every five years at presidential election time.

He has promised to crack down on migration and give “a kick in the butt to the lazy, slackers and free riders”, but has been largely drowned out by Le Pen and Zemmour.

Right

Valérie Pécresse – The head of the Greater Paris region surprised many by winning the primary for the conservative Republicans party, becoming its first female candidate in a presidential election.


CentreThe former budget minister has accused Macron of overspending and being soft on crime, but her campaign has struggled to gain traction and a disastrous first major rally in February dented her credibility.

Emmanuel Macron – In power since 2017 when he won the presidency in his first ever election, the 44-year-old pro-European was already the favourite at the turn of the year but the war in Ukraine has raised his chances further.

Seen as having drifted rightwards during his term, he is promising more tax cuts, benefits reform and a raise in the retirement age if he becomes the first French president to be re-elected in 20 years.

Left

Anne Hidalgo – The mayor of Paris took on the task of trying to revive the fortunes of the floundering Socialist Party after it was trounced in the 2017 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The 62-year-old has rarely convinced and appeared to be looking for a way out at the end of last year, with polls suggesting she is on course to score under 5 percent.

Yannick Jadot – The former Greenpeace campaigner is hoping to transform the dazzling success the Greens enjoyed in local elections two years ago, saying the French are ready to embrace an environmental revolution.

He is pushing what he calls pragmatic policies to combat climate change instead of the more radical solutions sought by some in his party, but polls show him struggling to make double-digits.

Far left

Jean-Luc Mélenchon – A political veteran famous for his tirades against globalisation and the “elites,” the former Trotskyist is polling the strongest among the left-wing candidates.

A forceful speaker and debater, he is gaining momentum in the run-up to the election and his chances of making it into the second round run-off are being taken seriously.

Fabien Roussel – The charismatic leader of France’s Communist Party has seen his single-digit poll numbers mount in recent weeks, though his party remains a shadow of its former self in the post-war glory days.

Roussel has promised to increase taxes on companies and the highest earners as well as nationalise big banks and energy giants.

Philippe Poutou – An self-styled voice of the workers and scourge of professional politicians, the former Ford factory worker insulted fellow candidates during a TV debate in 2017 and refused to take part in a joint photo.

He is standing for the New Anti-Capitalist Party with a campaign promising to disarm the police and rebuild France’s public administration.

Nathalie Arthaud – A low-key and bookish former teacher who is standing for the Workers’ Struggle party in her third tilt at the presidency.

The Trotskyist is promising a huge hike in the minimum wage, a ban on job cuts and retirement at 60, but like all the other fringe candidates has made little impact on the campaign so far.

Ruralist

Jean Lassalle – The eccentric MP from the southwest Pyrennees mountain region is a former shepherd known for his strong regional accent and passionate defence of rural communities.

Viewed affectionately by many French people, he stands almost no chance in the presidential vote but will probably retain his seat in parliament if he stands in elections in June.

Follow all our latest coverage of the French 2022 presidential elections HERE.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

What changes when the official presidential campaign begins in France?

The French presidential campaign only officially begins on Monday, but many feel it has already been going on for months. We explain what actually changes.

Published: 27 March 2022 17:15 CEST
Updated: 28 March 2022 09:12 CEST
Monday 28th March marks the official beginning of presidential campaign season in France. 

This may come as a surprise for those of you feel like you have been reading about the election for months on end. But the official start to the campaign always falls two Mondays before the first-round vote. 

A number of important steps have already taken place in the build up to the election. The number of candidates running has already been cut down to 12 after a number of figures failed to gather enough parrainages – or signatures of support. 

So what actually changes on Monday? 

For most people, the official beginning of the campaign makes no difference to their lives. But there are some changes you should be aware of. 

  • Airtime 

The key change over this period is to do with the division of airtime between different candidates in the media. 

From January 1st, a sort of pre-electoral period, TV and radio stations had to allocate time to candidates or their backers in accordance with the candidate’s popularity (measured by polls) and previous electoral performance. 

From March 28th however, all candidates – whether French President Emmanuel Macron who is polling at 28 percent or socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo on 2 percent – are required to receive equal airtime. 

  • Candidates send letters 

Each of the candidates will send letters to voters, known as professions de foi (professions of faith), in a bid to sell themselves as the best option. The sending of theses letters is funded by public money. 

La Croix reported that about 100 million such letters are sent out in total across the two rounds of a typical French presidential election. The newspaper estimated that the cost of sending these letters in 2022 would be about €64.5 million. 

  • Election posters go up 

The most striking thing about the official start of the campaign season is the appearance of election posters all over the place, and the election boards go up outside public buildings.

As with broadcasting rules, each candidate is given equal amounts of space – so this time boards go up in sets of 12. Posters go up outside polling stations, which include town halls, schools and gyms.

Putting up posters on non-public buildings is possible but is strictly regulated

  • Videos 

Each of the 12 presidential candidates has made a clip for broadcast on public TV. 

The cost of these clips is paid for by the state. The videos themselves are limited in duration and must be broadcast and during prime time. 

How long will the election period last? 

The first official campaign season will end on April 8th in French overseas territories including Guadeloupe, French Guyana, Martinique, Saint-Barthélémy, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Saint-Martin and French Polynesia. People living in these areas vote in the first round on April 9th. 

But for mainland France and other overseas territories, the campaign season draws to a close on April 9th, before the first-round vote the following day. The closing of the official campaign means that broadcasters cannot show electoral propaganda from midnight on April 8th. 

After the first round of voting, the official campaign season will begin again, on April 15th – lasting until April 22nd if you live in a far-flung overseas territory or April 23rd if you live in France. 

