WORKING IN FRANCE

France extends work-from-home tax breaks

The French government has renewed several measures aimed at people who have been working from home over the past two years.

Published: 28 March 2022 10:22 CEST
Photo: Paico Oficial / Unsplash

In 2020 and 2021, many people who hadn’t previously worked from home began to do so, as for large parts of those two years it was either compulsory or recommended. 

And if you incurred extra expenses during this time, there are a number of tax breaks and allowances that can be claimed when you come to do your tax declaration in April.

READ ALSO Who has to make a tax declaration in France?

Measures were introduced last year to help cover certain costs – such as:

  • communication costs (internet subscriptions etc.);
  • supplies and printed matter (ink cartridges, paper etc);
  • costs related to the use of private premises (electricity, water, heating etc);
  • travel expenses between home and place of work, with justification of the need for travel between home and place of work;
  • mobile phone costs (subscription, communication and mobile phone acquisition costs);
  • purchase of furniture and computer equipment for the needs of the professional activity.

These allowances have been rolled over for employees who worked from home in 2021, and who will soon declare their 2021 income for tax purposes.

The allowances paid by the employer to cover the costs of working from home, which may take the form of lump-sum reimbursements or even reimbursement of actual expenses, are exempt from income tax, up to a maximum of €2.50 per day, €55 per month and €580 per year.

The deduction of professional work-from-home expenses is different, depending on whether an employee opts for the actual costs and whether an allowance covering the costs of teleworking is already paid by the employer.

For those who have incurred such costs but who have not received any allowance from their employer, a fixed 10 percent abatement is calculated on salaries listed on income tax declarations.

If you choose to deduct actual expenses, you can deduct all professional expenses (related to home-working or not) from your income tax, but you must be able to justify them.

Those who work from home part of the week can also benefit from the allowance up to a maximum of €10 a month for one day a week’s teleworking, and €20 per month for two days.

When you receive an allowance for remote-work expenses, it is presumed to be used in accordance with its purpose up to €10 per month for an employee performing one day of remote-work from home per week. This flat-rate allowance increases to €20 per month for an employee remote-working two days per week.

UKRAINE

Is France heading towards a food crisis?

French farmers use a lot of Ukrainian and Russian cereal crops for animal feed. As a result consumers across the country are facing rising food costs. We take a look at how bad things could get.

Published: 25 March 2022 15:53 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron warned of “an unprecedented food crisis” following Thursday’s NATO summit in Brussels. 

“The war in Ukraine makes it impossible to sow [seeds] as much is needed and is creating a situation that will be even worse in 12-18 months. This situation will create a food crisis and serious humanitarian situations in many countries, surely with massive political consequences,” he said. 

Ukraine is the world’s fifth largest wheat producer. Russia is the largest. Ukraine also exports more maize and sunflower seeds to the EU than any other country. 

After the European Union, the biggest agricultural export markets for Ukraine are China, India, Egypt and Turkey. Lebanon imports about 90 percent of its wheat from Ukraine. Egypt imports close to 80 percent of all cereal crops from Ukraine. 

The UN says that the invasion of Ukraine, combined with rising fuel prices, could push global food prices up by 8-20 percent on average. 

So could France face a food shortage? 

France’s Agriculture minister Julien Denormandie, speaking at the unveiling of PM Jean Castex’s plan to deal with the spiralling cost of living, had some reassuring words: “There is no risk of food shortages in France. Our agriculture and our food chain is strong, solid and sovereign.” 

Experts agree that it is unlikely that France will face a food shortage as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Speaking on Europe 1 Bruno Parmentier, a food and agriculture specialist, explained that France’s status as a major agricultural producer protected it. 

“We only eat about a third of our cereal crop. We eat one third of our wheat, one third goes to our animals and a third is exported, so there won’t be any problem,” he said. 

However, before we get too cheerful, if there is no question of an outright shortage, consumers in France are already seeing price rises. 

“There will be price rises, we must be lucid”, said Denormandie, during a France Inter interview earlier this month. 

In France and elsewhere, a lot of imported Russian and Ukrainian crops are used as cheap animal feed. As a result of fears over supply, this feed has become more expensive, already resulting in a knock-on effect for consumers of poultry, pork, eggs and beef. 

What is the French government doing to protect consumers? 

Cost of living consistently ranked one of the most important issues to French voters ahead of the presidential election in April. 

The government has hosted negotiations between supermarkets and producers in France in a bid to keep food prices down and help farmers survive.

It has already unveiled a €400 million package to help compensate for the cost of rising animal feed. 

The Plan Resilience announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex on March 16th targeted aid towards the worst-hit sectors – farming, fishing and haulage. 

As well as the €400m aid package for pastoral farmers, there was also help with the costs of agricultural fuel.

The plan also pointed to some longer term solutions including:

  • Diversifying the supply of agricultural goods (i.e. looking beyond Russia and Ukraine); 
  • Diversifying the supply of energy by securing gas from elsewhere and developing more sustainable sources such as biomass. Reducing overall energy consumption; 
  • Build Europe’s food sovereignty by intensifying agricultural production in France and elsewhere. 

Macron has been toying with the idea of introducing a chèque alimentaire – or a food cheque – to help poorer households buy French products, since 2020.

He recently told France Bleu that he would like to introduce the cheque should he win re-election.  

The EU Commission also announced a number of measures on March 23rd to deal with a possible food crisis. 

These include increasing production by farming on fallow land and accessing the food crisis reserve – a €500 million fund to help farmers deal with price instability. 

