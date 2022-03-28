Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

France braces for a spell of cold weather

Large parts of France are expected to receive light snowfall towards the end of the week, with temperatures dropping sharply on Thursday.

Published: 28 March 2022 18:08 CEST
France braces for a spell of cold weather
Large parts of France are expected to receive snowfall towards the end of the week. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

This is not some kind of premature April Fool’s prank – large parts of France could genuinely see snowfall between Thursday and Saturday. 

Light snowfall is predicted across swathes of northern, central and eastern areas of the country according to Météo France – the public meteorological service. 

Friday appears to be the day that when the snowfall is widest in its reach, but temperatures are set to start dropping from Thursday morning. 

Much of France is predicted to receive snowfall on Friday morning.

Much of France is predicted to receive snowfall on Friday morning. (Source: Météo France)

Meteorologist Gilles Matricon told Le Parisien that the abrupt change to the weather, which comes after weeks of pleasant temperatures and sunshine across much of France, is due to the collapse of an anticyclone that has hovered over northern Europe for about a month now. 

Article continues below video

“Cold air will descend from Scandinavia to France plunging us into winter,” he warned predicting a decline in temperatures of 10 C from Monday to Thursday. 

The last of the snowflakes are predicted to fall on April 4th. The authorities are yet to issue a weather warning. 

Frosty mornings have the potential to cause damage to a number of French agricultural sectors. Cold temperatures in April 2021 are estimated to have cost French vineyards upwards of €2 billion in damage, with about a third of all production lost. 

The situation should not be as bad this time around, according to Matthieu Regimbeau, an agronomical engineer cited in Le Parisien. 

“The frost will be less present and the temperatures will not drop too much at night,” he explained. 

Colder temperatures are undoubtedly good news however, for ski resorts, who may be able to prolong their season thanks to a delayed melting of snow. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Sahara sand storm set to turn French skies orange

The skies above south west France are forecast to turn orange on Wednesday, due to a particular weather phenomenon caused by red sand from the Sahara blowing in.

Published: 15 March 2022 15:53 CET
Sahara sand storm set to turn French skies orange

According to Metéo France, a gust of desert sand will affect a large part of France, including Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie, on from late Tuesday.

The orange skies are set to peak on Wednesday, March 16th, continuing into Thursday morning.

The strange weather pattern is expected to be particularly pronounced in some parts of the Pyrenees mountains, where the snow will sport a tinted yellow-orange colour. 

The phenomenon, which occurred several times last year, is known to produce especially spectacular sunsets.

This time, combined with expected rainfall, the sand is likely to accumulate, dropping even more orange dust on our vehicles and mopeds.

Storms in the Sahara create large gusts of wind, which lift the sand into the air.

If this occurs at the same time as a conflict between pressure systems, meaning there is hotter air in the skies and colder air on the ground, small particles of sand can become suspended and carried away, across the Mediterranean to France and Spain.

Though not necessarily dangerous for your health, it may be wise to take care (potentially wearing a mask) these next few days if you suffer from respiratory complications. 

SHOW COMMENTS