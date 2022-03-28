France braces for a spell of cold weather

This is not some kind of premature April Fool’s prank – large parts of France could genuinely see snowfall between Thursday and Saturday.

Light snowfall is predicted across swathes of northern, central and eastern areas of the country according to Météo France – the public meteorological service.

Friday appears to be the day that when the snowfall is widest in its reach, but temperatures are set to start dropping from Thursday morning.

Much of France is predicted to receive snowfall on Friday morning. (Source: Météo France)

Meteorologist Gilles Matricon told Le Parisien that the abrupt change to the weather, which comes after weeks of pleasant temperatures and sunshine across much of France, is due to the collapse of an anticyclone that has hovered over northern Europe for about a month now.

“Cold air will descend from Scandinavia to France plunging us into winter,” he warned predicting a decline in temperatures of 10 C from Monday to Thursday.

The last of the snowflakes are predicted to fall on April 4th. The authorities are yet to issue a weather warning.

Frosty mornings have the potential to cause damage to a number of French agricultural sectors. Cold temperatures in April 2021 are estimated to have cost French vineyards upwards of €2 billion in damage, with about a third of all production lost.

The situation should not be as bad this time around, according to Matthieu Regimbeau, an agronomical engineer cited in Le Parisien.

“The frost will be less present and the temperatures will not drop too much at night,” he explained.

Colder temperatures are undoubtedly good news however, for ski resorts, who may be able to prolong their season thanks to a delayed melting of snow.