2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

What changes when the official presidential campaign begins in France?

The French presidential campaign only officially begins on Monday, but many feel it has already been going on for months. We explain what actually changes.

Published: 27 March 2022 17:15 CEST
The official beginning of the campaign in France means that broadcasters need to respect strict rules about dividing airtime equally between candidates.
Monday 28th March marks the official beginning of presidential campaign season in France. 

This may come as a surprise for those of you feel like you have been reading about the election for months on end. But the official start to the campaign always falls two Mondays before the first-round vote. 

A number of important steps have already taken place in the build up to the election. The number of candidates running has already been cut down to 12 after a number of figures failed to gather enough parrainages – or signatures of support. 

So what actually changes on Monday? 

For most people, the official beginning of the campaign makes no difference to their lives. But there are some changes you should be aware of. 

  • Airtime 

The key change over this period is to do with the division of airtime between different candidates in the media. 

From January 1st, a sort of pre-electoral period, TV and radio stations had to allocate time to candidates or their backers in accordance with the candidate’s popularity (measured by polls) and previous electoral performance. 

From March 28th however, all candidates – whether French President Emmanuel Macron who is polling at 28 percent or socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo on 2 percent – are required to receive equal airtime. 

  • Candidates send letters 

Each of the candidates will send letters to voters, known as professions de foi (professions of faith), in a bid to sell themselves as the best option. The sending of theses letters is funded by public money. 

La Croix reported that about 100 million such letters are sent out in total across the two rounds of a typical French presidential election. The newspaper estimated that the cost of sending these letters in 2022 would be about €64.5 million. 

  • Election posters go up 

The most striking thing about the official start of the campaign season is the appearance of election posters all over the place. 

As with broadcasting rules, each candidate is given equal amounts of space. Posters go up across public buildings like town halls, schools and gyms.

Putting up posters on non-public buildings is possible but is strictly regulated

  • Videos 

Each of the 12 presidential candidates has made a clip for broadcast on public TV. 

The cost of these clips is paid for by the state. The videos themselves are limited in duration and must be broadcast and during prime time. 

How long will the election period last? 

The first official campaign season will end on April 8th in French overseas territories including Guadeloupe, French Guyana, Martinique, Saint-Barthélémy, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Saint-Martin and French Polynesia. People living in these areas vote in the first round on April 9th. 

But for mainland France and other overseas territories, the campaign season draws to a close on April 9th, before the first-round vote the following day. The closing of the official campaign means that broadcasters cannot show electoral propaganda from midnight on April 8th. 

After the first round of voting, the official campaign season will begin again, on April 15th – lasting until April 22nd if you live in a far-flung overseas territory or April 23rd if you live in France. 

Five things we learned from Macron and Le Pen’s Sunday interviews

French President Emmanuel Macron and his most likely challenger, Marine Le Pen, both gave television interviews on Sunday with just over two weeks to go until the election. We watched it so that you didn't have to.

Published: 27 March 2022 13:36 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron and his chief rival going into April’s election, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, were invited for interviews on France 3 on Sunday. 

Here is what we learned from their appearances: 

Macron has been busy 

Challenged by the journalist for not having taken part in a real presidential debate with other candidates, Emmanuel Macron said he had been busy. 

He pointed towards the “historic” fuel rebate, EU and NATO negotiations, and a succession of phone calls to Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

“All of that takes preparation. It takes work. A President needs to be giving it his all,” he said. 

Polls suggest that the first round of the French presidential election could see record levels of abstentionism – which according to some analysts and voters is because people have the impression that there is no real debate. 

“If we want to have a strong democracy, go and vote,” insisted Macron. 

Earlier in the day, on of his ministers told FranceInfo that the real democratic debate would take place in between the two rounds. 

Le Pen wants to tap into the cost of living crisis

“The French deserve more than the sacking of society, alienation from politics and seeing their purchasing power decrease year after year,” said Le Pen during her interview. 

Most serious economic studies actually suggest that purchasing power for the vast majority of the population has actually increased under Macron’s presidency – even if it remains a top priority for voters. 

Le Pen proposed cutting VAT on all energy sources. She said she would finance such a move by cracking down on fraud and immigration – and estimates that the average French person would be €150-200 richer by the end of the month. 

Reforming pensions not a priority for Macron 

Macron batted away claims that reforming pensions, by lifting the retirement age to 65 and raising minimum pension payments to €1,100 per month, was his number one priority. 

He said that his efforts would be poured into reforming the education system through massive investment and consultations with teachers — and reforming the health system. 

Macron’s previous efforts to reform pensions were met with mass protests in France. He is perhaps aware that it is not one of his most popular policies – although he remains committed to the principle. 

He said it would not be possible to have “social justice” without raising the retirement age – because currently the burden that older people pose on younger ones in France is increasing. 

Le Pen is not popular Guadeloupe’s nationalists

Le Pen is currently on the campaign trail in Guadeloupe. 

Her interview was cut short after she was attacked by a pro-independence group on the Caribbean island who grabbed her microphone, leading security to step in. 

“I find it unacceptable that the ideas of the far-right can spread around like they are at Club Med. This land, I remind you, is a land of slavery, a land of victims of the ideological ancestors of Marine Le Pen,” said Ronald Selbonne of the Alyans Nasyonal Gwadloup. 

Le Pen plans to continue the rest of her visit on the island as scheduled.

During the EU elections of 2019, Le Pen’s party finished top there. 

Macron condemned the events. 

“It shocks me. Political violence is intolerable,” he said. 

Le Pen had something nice to say about Macron

Asked for her opinion on US President Joe Biden calling his Russian counterpart a “butcher”, Le Pen said she was disappointed. 

“Obviously he is putting oil on the fire,” she said. 

“We need deescalation. The last speech from Biden where he said he wanted a regime change in Russia will not contribute to appeasement. The aim is to achieve peace.”

Le Pen’s next words came as a bit of surprise. 

“The fact that the French President did not enter into this escalation of words seems positive to me,” she said. 

Was that… was that a compliment? 

