Visas to swearing: 6 essential articles for life in France

But first, we break a traditional rule – it’s more of a guideline, really – of avoiding politics in this weekly Essential Articles piece as we take a look at turnout concerns in the race for the Elysée.

Several recent polls have suggested that a record percentage of voters will abstain in the first round of the French presidential election in April – so could it change the race? Sam Bradpiece gauges expert opinion.

FACT CHECK: Could a low turnout influence the French presidential election?

To apply for a visa, or not apply for a visa – that is the question for many people wondering about a longer stay in France.



Worker, retiree, second-home owner: What type of French visa do you need?Naturally, France provides multiple visa options and they all have slightly different requirements for documents. Read all about it, here.

An interchangeable question – and more fun than the practicalities of visas and the frustrations of dealing with French bureaucracy – is where to go.

We have a suggestion, and one that often flies under the radar noise of Paris, Bordeaux, or Lyon. For one resident, Montpellier is the perfect French town. He explains why we should all move there.

Seven reasons to move to Montpellier

Once you’re in France, no matter which town or city, there’s a lot to take in. From the bureaucracy to driving on the right and a whole new language, there’s a lot to get used to. But there are also more subtle social norms that foreigners can at first find confusing.

Speedos to kissing: Six French social norms that take some getting used to

France and food go together like Belgium and beer, or Britain and Brexit. So, on the week the Michelin Guide 2022 was published – with one Paris restaurant, in particular, celebrating after picking up the maximum three stars just seven months after it opened – we picked five venues celebrated in this year’s Guide that you might want to sample … and not all of them are overly expensive, either.

Five of France’s new Michelin foodie hotspots

And finally, swearing.

It’s a French lifestyle choice – one that you might find useful while trying to sort out your visa. And, while English would probably win a World Cup of swearing, the French have their own challenger – and it and its variants can be beguilingly poetic… Beware – post contains swearing. Obviously.

How to use the F-word in French