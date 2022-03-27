Read news from:
LIVING IN FRANCE

Visas to swearing: 6 essential articles for life in France

From visas to the quirky social norms you need to get used to - via five of France’s best new Michelin starred restaurants - here are six essential reads for life in France.

Published: 27 March 2022 11:19 CEST
Speedos are not just accepted, they're compulsory in some French pools. Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP

But first, we break a traditional rule – it’s more of a guideline, really – of avoiding politics in this weekly Essential Articles piece as we take a look at turnout concerns in the race for the Elysée. 

Several recent polls have suggested that a record percentage of voters will abstain in the first round of the French presidential election in April – so could it change the race? Sam Bradpiece gauges expert opinion.

FACT CHECK: Could a low turnout influence the French presidential election?

To apply for a visa, or not apply for a visa – that is the question for many people wondering about a longer stay in France.


Worker, retiree, second-home owner: What type of French visa do you need?Naturally, France provides multiple visa options and they all have slightly different requirements for documents. Read all about it, here.

An interchangeable question – and more fun than the practicalities of visas and the frustrations of dealing with French bureaucracy – is where to go.

We have a suggestion, and one that often flies under the radar noise of Paris, Bordeaux, or Lyon. For one resident, Montpellier is the perfect French town. He explains why we should all move there.

Seven reasons to move to Montpellier

Once you’re in France, no matter which town or city, there’s a lot to take in. From the bureaucracy to driving on the right and a whole new language, there’s a lot to get used to. But there are also more subtle social norms that foreigners can at first find confusing.

Speedos to kissing: Six French social norms that take some getting used to

France and food go together like Belgium and beer, or Britain and Brexit. So, on the week the Michelin Guide 2022 was published – with one Paris restaurant, in particular, celebrating after picking up the maximum three stars just seven months after it opened – we picked five venues celebrated in this year’s Guide that you might want to sample … and not all of them are overly expensive, either.

Five of France’s new Michelin foodie hotspots

And finally, swearing.

It’s a French lifestyle choice – one that you might find useful while trying to sort out your visa. And, while English would probably win a World Cup of swearing, the French have their own challenger – and it and its variants can be beguilingly poetic… Beware – post contains swearing. Obviously.

How to use the F-word in French

LIVING IN FRANCE

CTs to CVs: 6 essential articles for life in France

From car vehicle checks to producing a French CV, via some foodie phrases and a weird weather phenomenon, here are 6 essential articles for life in France.

Published: 20 March 2022 08:25 CET
Cross-channel ferry company P&O Ferries shocked many this week when it suddenly cut services and informed 800 British staff that they were out of a job, while their French counterparts were unaffected. 

The news provoked all sorts of reaction on social media, with some blaming Brexit for the apparent ease with which the company was able to jettison so many UK staff. We explain how the French Code du Travail offers extra protection to workers in France.

Why did P&O ferries axe UK jobs but keep its French workers?

Meanwhile, car-owners in France are being advised to book their contrôle technique vehicle checks well in advance this year.

Garages are warning of an appointments bottleneck caused by changes to the rules during lockdown, with some 500,000 or so extra tests due in May.

Drivers in France warned over contrôle technique bottleneck

Speaking of which, last week marked the second anniversary of the start of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

So, editor Emma Pearson cast an eye over the past two years to identify 9 ways that two years of Covid have changed France

Covid rules in France were substantially reduced on March 14th, three days shy of the two-year anniversary. But certain travel restrictions still remain in place, that second home owners hoping to travel to France need to know.

Reader question: Can unvaccinated second-home owners travel to France?

Many people in France this week spotted that the sky was an unusual colour. It may have looked a little like a dystopian nightmare, and prompted numerous dramatic images on social media, but there was an entirely natural explanation. 

Sahara sand storm set to turn French skies orange

Emmanuel Macron revealed plans to raise the retirement age to 65 if he is elected to a second term as President. It’s news that may have some people dusting off their old CVs as they suddenly realise working life is about to carry on a while longer.

But, do you know the tricks to preparing a solid French CV? No? We do. We asked an expert.

Ask the expert: How to write the perfect French CV

Finally, of course a country with a gastronomic culture such as France has numerous phrases linked to food. Here are 21 of them that allow you to describe everything from losing your cool to falling in love…

21 essential French fruit and vegetable expressions

