CULTURE

French film producer tipped for Oscars success

Philippe Rousselet, a French movie producer, is a favourite to win the 'best picture' award at the Oscars on Sunday for his film CODA. It tells the touching story of a deaf family living in America and was adapted from a French film.

Published: 26 March 2022 09:55 CET
French producer Philippe Rousselet is a favourite to win the 'best picture' Oscar for his film CODA.
French producer Philippe Rousselet is a favourite to win the 'best picture' Oscar for his film CODA. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

CODA producer Philippe Rousselet is pleased, but not surprised, that his heartwarming drama about a deaf family is now a hot favorite for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday.

He always knew the story was good — so good he made it twice.

La Famille Belier was a formidably successful comedy, as we like them in France,” Rousselet told AFP, referring to the original on which the Apple TV+ hit is based.

“With CODA, (director) Sian Heder has made it an American film as Americans like them — more of a dramatic comedy.

“I think both films took the best of what we know how to do in each country.”

By domestic French standards, La Famille Belier (The Belier Family) was a hit, with three million people seeing it in theaters after its release in late 2014.

CODA (an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults) had only a limited theatrical run and then went straight to streaming, where it has been an audience hit that has also pleased critics.

Both movies follow the fortunes of a high school teen as she juggles her musical ambitions with her family’s dependence on her to communicate with the hearing world.

In both versions, much of the dialogue is done in sign language.

To make CODA, Emilia Jones, who plays teenager Ruby, and writer-director Heder both learned to sign.

But while La Famille Belier featured hearing stars playing deaf characters, the equivalent roles in CODA went to lesser-known actors who are deaf — the exception being past Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God, The West Wing).

“French films are largely financed by television. To make La Famille Belier, we had to have known and recognised actors,” explains Rousselet.

Ten years later, “it was obvious to us that we had to make CODA with deaf actors.”

Article continues below video

Reputation

CODA has gathered a head of steam in recent weeks, its reputation swelling as it picked up awards from the Screen Actors Guild, the Producers Guild of America and the BAFTAs.

It is now neck-and-neck in most predictions for the top Oscars prize of best picture with The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s brooding Western about toxic masculinity.

Adding to its momentum is that Troy Kotsur seems to be a shoo-in for best supporting actor honors, for his funny and moving portrayal of Ruby’s eccentric father.

Like its predecessor, CODA was made relatively cheaply, its $15 million budget less than a tenth of the cost of special effects-laden blockbuster Dune — a fellow best picture nominee.

“It’s not really a question of budget; the story is unique and very strong,” says Rousselet.

“This film deserves to be where it is in this period in which we live. It’s an important film, a film that does good.”

And since the second time around is working out so well, the story looks like it’s going to get a third outing.

Rousselet is already working on a Broadway adaptation in the form of a musical, in partnership with a theater company composed of deaf actors.

And success on the New York stage won’t be a surprise to Rousselet either.

It’s all down to the content, he says.

“It touches people and brings them together with its human values.”

CULTURE

Russian director asked to open French theatre festival despite travel ban

Kirill Serebrennikov has been chosen to open the Avignon Festival in France but is currently banned from leaving Russia until 2023. Organisers say they are sending a "clear sign" to the Russian government.

Published: 24 March 2022 15:20 CET
Russian director asked to open French theatre festival despite travel ban

Celebrated Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, currently banned from leaving his country, has been chosen to open one of Europe’s leading theatre festivals in Avignon, its organisers said Thursday.

“We don’t know for now whether he will be present in Avignon. We strongly hope so, of course,” festival director Olivier Py told AFP.

He said the programming of Serebrennikov’s new play “The Black Monk” at the Avignon Festival (July 7-26) was set two years ago, “long before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.

Serebrennikov, 52, was convicted in 2020 of embezzling funds at Moscow’s Gogol Centre theatre, where he was artistic director.

He has called the charges “absurd” and supporters say he was being punished for backing LGBT+ rights, and productions that criticised authoritarianism and homophobia, and often featured nudity and obscene language.

Py said there was no hesitation in maintaining Avignon’s opening night slot for Serebrennikov — “a major artist we have wanted for a long time”.

He added they were sending “a clear sign” by opening with a Russian director and closing with Ukrainian dancers in a show by Py himself alongside singer Angelique Kidjo.

‘My motherland’

Serebrennikov was first detained in 2017 and placed under house arrest without phone or internet access, accused of stealing more than $2 million in state funds allocated to his theatre.

He was released in April 2019 but told he could not leave the country until 2023.

He received a three-year suspended sentence in June 2020 and was soon after fired from the Gogol Centre, which he had transformed into a cultural beacon.

However, in January he was allowed to travel to Hamburg, Germany for a preliminary run of his new play, which is an adaptation of a short story by Anton Chekhov.

He told AFP at the time that he had “no idea” why the authorities had let him leave, since they had blocked previous requests.

He was unable to visit Cannes last year when his latest film “Petrov’s Flu” was competing for the Palme d’Or.

One of the film’s stars, Chulpan Khamatova, recently announced that she was in exile in Latvia after criticising the war in Ukraine.

Serebrennikov continued to work while under house arrest, receiving USB hard drives with videos of rehearsals and shows via his lawyer.

In this way, he was able to stage his play “Outside” at Avignon in 2019.

Despite his problems, he has vowed not to leave Russia.

“It’s my motherland,” he told AFP. “I am a citizen of the culture… I love it a lot. I have a lot of friends in Russia. My dreams are still in Russia.”

