Paris region imposes traffic limit as air pollution spikes

The Paris region is to limit traffic from Saturday morning in response to two consecutive days of heavy particulate pollution.

Published: 25 March 2022 16:52 CET
Île-de-France is launching emergency traffic measures to deal with an air pollution crisis.
Île-de-France is launching emergency traffic measures to deal with an air pollution crisis. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

The Préfecture de Police is to introduce new rules in Île-de-France, a French region containing Paris, in response high levels of air pollution. 

The following measures will remain in place from Saturday morning at 5:30am until pollution has dropped below the recommended limit:

  • Only drivers with a Critic’Air class 0, 1 or 2 sticker (the lowest-polluting vehicles) will be allowed to drive within the A86 ring-road that surrounds Paris;
  • Speed limits will be reduced across the region. 130km/h zones will be reduced to 110km/h, 110km/h zones will be reduced to 90km/h, 90km/h roads will be reduced to 70km/h 

The police will be conducting checks to ensure that these rules are respected. 

While the restrictions remain in place, authorities are calling for people to limit journeys, work from home and if necessary, car-share. 

Can I drive in Paris?

As previously mentioned, only vehicles that are labelled as Critic’Air 2 or below will be able to drive within Paris itself. But what does this mean?

Critic’Air 0 vehicles are ones that are powered by electricity or hydrogen.

Critic’Air 1 vehicles can run on petrol but must have already been in circulation no earlier than 2011 for cars, by 2017 for motorcycles or by 2014 for heavy goods vehicles.

Critic’Air 2 vehicles can use petrol or diesel. Diesel cars must have been in circulation no earlier than 2011 and petrol ones no earlier than 2006. Motorcycles must have been in circulation no earlier than 2007. Diesel heavy-goods vehicles must have been in service no earlier than 2014 while petrol ones no earlier than 2009. 

Even outside of heavy air pollution periods, it has been illegal for vehicles of a Critic’Air 4 category (two wheeled vehicles registered before 2000, diesel cars registered before 2001 and HGVs registered before 2006) to enter Paris.

From July 2022 Critic’Air 3 vehicles (two-wheeled vehicles from before 2004, petrol cars from before 1997, diesel cars from before 2006, diesel HGVs from before 2009 and petrol HGVs from before 2001) will be banned from entering the city. 

The city will ban Critic’Air 2 vehicles from January 2024 and hopes to only allow ‘clean’ vehicles from 2030. 

For a guide on the vehicle pollution categories, click here

Most of Paris is already subject to a 30km/h speed limit, which we reported here

Other useful information 

Île-de-France Mobilités, the group responsible for public transport in the region are re-introducing a special pollution pass.

For €3.80 you can use unlimited public transport for a day. You can buy one via the Île-de-France Mobilités app, as a paper ticket from a transport station, or on your Navigo pass (including Navigo Découverte and Navigo Easy). 

It is illegal to use individual wood burners while the pollution restrictions remain in place. 

Farmers are banned from burning certain agricultural waste and are prohibited from cleaning silos for as long as the restrictions remain in place.

BREAKING

LATEST: What services are running during Paris transport strikes?

Unions have called for a coordinated and unlimited strike in Paris, starting on Friday, in an ongoing dispute over pay. Here's how services will be affected.

Published: 24 March 2022 17:21 CET
LATEST: What services are running during Paris transport strikes?

Unions have representing workers on the city’s RATP transport network are embroiled in a dispute on pay, and have called a strike. They previously held a one-day strike on February 18th, but this time there is no end date to the industrial action.

French law obliges workers in essential industry such as transport to give 48 hours’ notice of their intention to strike. Transport bosses then use this information to produce revised timetables of the services they will be able to run on strike days.

Here is the latest information for Friday, March 25th, with disruption heavily concentrated on the city’s bus and tram lines.

Metro

Lines 1, 3bis, 4, 5, 6, 7bis, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 will be running as normal.

Lines 2, 3, 7 and 13 have what RATP describes as ‘light disruption’ – all stations are open and trains are running but there might be a slightly longer gap than normal between services – 9 in 10 trains are running.

Line 8 – full line open, 8 trains in 10 are running.

Bus

Across the city, 30 percent of bus services will not be running at all. The rest of the lines will only be running half of their normal services.

Tram 

Services all along the tram network will be heavily disrupted, but only one line – Line 8 – won’t be running at all.

The rest of the lines will be running but with limited services. Those that do run are expected to be extremely crowded, especially during rush hours.

T1 – running between 6am and 11am and 3pm and 8pm. Trams every 10 minutes

T2 – running between 6am and 10pm, trams every 10 minutes during rush hour and every 20 minutes the rest of the day

T3a – running between 6am and 11am and 4.30 and 8.30pm. Trams every 6 minutes

T3b – running between 6.30am and 10am, 4.30pm and 8pm, only between Porte de Versailles and Porte de Pantin. Trams every 6 minutes

T5 – running between 5.30am and 10am only. Trams every 10 minutes

T6 – running between 6.30am and 9pm, trams every 10 minutes during rush hour and every 25 minutes the rest of the day

T7 – running between 6.30am and 12 noon and 3.30pm and 10.30pm. Trams every 14 minutes 

RER 

Only RER lines B – which connects Paris to Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports – and A are affected, the other RER lines are run by SNCF so are not affected by the strike action.

RATP says that normal services will be maintained on both lines A and B.

Transilien

The Transilien train service is also run by SNCF so is therefore not affected. 

You can find full information and updates HERE.

