CRIME

Funeral for Corsican nationalist who died after prison attack

A jailed Corsican nationalist whose death in prison has turned him into a martyr for some is to be buried on Friday amid unease in Paris about fierce public support for the convicted killer.

Published: 25 March 2022 08:43 CET
Crowds hold a picture of jailed Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

The death of Yvan Colonna, a former goat herder on the French Mediterranean island, was announced on Monday. He had been in a coma since being attacked in prison on March 2nd.

The 61-year-old was serving a life sentence after his conviction of assassinating a senior French official in 1998, but he is seen as a hero by some for his role in the violent struggle for Corsican independence.

“We want to show to the French state that there is a Corsican people,” local musician and pro-independence activist Jean Mattei, 72, told AFP on Wednesday night during a vigil for Colonna attended by thousands.

“When you touch one of us, we’re all there, whatever our divisions,” he said.

Article continues below video

Colonna will be buried on Friday in his family fiefdom of Cargese on the rugged western coast of what is known as the Island of Beauty due to its mountains and pristine coastline.

News of the attack against him by an Islamic extremist sparked several nights of rioting in early March and led the government to make a surprise offer of talks about increased autonomy for the island.

An estimated 4,000 people lined the streets on Wednesday evening after his body arrived by plane at the island’s capital of Ajaccio, many burning flares and flying the black-and-white Corsica flag.

Marches, candle-lit vigils and a decision to lower flags on the regional council building and at Ajaccio airport this week underlined public affection for Colonna while causing deep unease on the French mainland.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the decision to lower flags was “an error and inappropriate” in an interview on Wednesday night.

Colonna was tried and convicted three times for murdering the island’s Préfet Claude Erignac by shooting him at point-blank range in the head in 1998 as he headed to a theatre performance with his wife.

Although he maintained his innocence, Colonna went on the run before being arrested four years later when police tracked him down to a remote mountainous area in the south of the island.

The killing of Erignac was the most shocking of around 4,500 attacks carried out by the National Liberation Front of Corsica (FLNC) from the 1970s until the end of its armed struggle in 2014.

“The death in the way it happened, in prison, for Yvan Colonna was an offence,” Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure told RTL radio on Thursday.

“But to make him into a hero, to give the impression that he is a model for the young generations, is a scandal,” he said.

The killing of Colonna and the subsequent riots have given a boost to the Corsican cause, however, with Macron’s government agreeing to talks about greater political freedoms for the island.

The leader of Corsica’s pro-autonomy regional council, Gilles Simeoni, welcomed the proposals as “important words that open up prospects, but they ought now to be extended and firmed up.”

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Friday.

Published: 25 March 2022 08:32 CET
Positive result

Valérie Pécresse is out of any in-person events for the next few days, having tested positive for Covid. 

Her team says she has only light symptoms and Pécresse announced on Twitter that she will continue campaigning remotely. She went ahead with an interview with France 2 TV channel on Thursday evening, albeit with a spate of technical problems and a poor connection.

Trips to Bordeaux and Marseille have been cancelled but a rally in Gironde will go ahead, fronted by her campaign manager and her lawyer.

Mélenchon momentum

The campaign of far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon is picking up pace, as he has been enjoying a steady rise in the polls in recent days.

Pushing hard to pick up the support of all leftist voters as the ‘useful vote’ of the left, Mélenchon says his campaign over the next few weeks will feature ‘giant rallies’ and the return of the hologram. He used hologram technology during his 2017 campaign to appear at two rallies simultaneously.

Polls

There are of course lots of election polls floating about and it’s probably best to take all of them with a slight pinch of salt.

But one interesting one is Huff Post’s animated graphic, which goes back to September 2021 and shows how the candidates have gone up or down in polling since then.

What’s quite remarkable is the stability of the polling of Emmanuel Macron, while below him challengers rise and fall.

Leader of the pack?

Popular with his own voters (or should we say not as unpopular as the rest of the candidates?) Macron also seemed to be the guy people wanted to hang out with at Thursday’s Nato summit in Brussels.

At least if you’re an amateur body language expert and have been watching the clips such as this, which seem to show Macron as considerably more popular than British PM Boris Johnson.

Candidates’ trips

Emmanuel Macron is still in Brussels for a meeting of the European Council while his PM Jean Castex is hosting local Préfets at Matignon for meetings on the cost-of-living plan and arrangements to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

Over the weekend Marine Le Pen heads to the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe, Philippe Poutou is hosting a meeting in Clermont-Ferrand and Anne Hidalgo is in Toulouse. Fabien Roussel is also in Toulouse, while further south Jean-Luc Mélenchon is holding a rally on the beach in Marseille.

Eric Zemmour is holding a large rally in Paris, 2pm on Sunday at Trocadéro. Some of his previous campaign events have seen violent clashes, so this might be an area to avoid. 

