Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: BAV

This acronym is a polite way to sign off a message, unless you are a slobbering dog.

Published: 25 March 2022 13:30 CET
French Word of the Day: BAV
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know BAV? 

Because manners are important.

What does it mean?

BAV, pronounced bahv, is a short-hand way of writing bien à vous – with kind regards.

It is often used in electronic communications like sending an email or a polite text message. 

BAV is considered a little less formal than writing bien cordialement and you would probably not use it in your first written communication with someone. But once you have built up a rapport with the person, BAV can be a good way to go. 

Je reviens vers vous dans les prochaines heures. BAV – I will get back to you in the coming hours. Kind regards. 

READ MORE The French abbreviations you need to know to navigate social media like a pro

You should be careful not to confuse BAV with bave (drool, slime, saliva) or baver (to drool, slobber, dribble).

Après avoir sorti l’escargot de sa coquille, on peut éliminer la bave d’escargot  – Having removed the snail from its shell, one can get rid of the slime 

Ce chien bave partout – This dog drools everywhere 

Article continues below video

Other ways to end an email or letter

There are plenty of ways to conclude a written message in France. In order of most formal to least, you can find a sample below

Dans l’attente de vous lire, je vous souhaite une bonne journée – In anticipation of hearing from you, I wish you a good day

Veuillez recevoir, Monsieur/Madame, mes salutations distinguées – Please accept, Sir/Madam, my most distinguished salutations [the French equivalent of the formal Yours Sincerely sign-off] 

Veuillez agréer l’expression de mes sentiments respectueux – Yours respectfully

Cordialement – Cordially 

Respectueusement – Respectfully

Chaleureusement – Warmly

À bientôt / à plus tard – See you soon/later

À + –  See you later 

Gros bisous/bisous – Kisses 

READ ALSO What your French emails say about you

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Ça gaze?

This word has nothing to do with soaring gas prices or all those Brussel sprouts you've been eating.

Published: 24 March 2022 12:54 CET
French Expression of the Day: Ça gaze?

Why do I need to know ça gaze?

To be down with the kids. 

What does it mean?

As a question, ça gaze? (pronounced sa gaz) means how are you? 

As a response, ça gaze means that things are good.

In that sense it’s similar to ça va, which can be either a question – how’s it going? or a response – it’s all good. 

One of the principal theories put forward for the etymology of ça gaze dates back to WWI. 

Back then, French pilots operating in the early days of aviation would have to really mettre les gaz (push the throttle) for their rickety aircraft to take off. 

Following a flight, mettre les gaz would be shortened to ça gaze? as a way of asking whether it had been a successful mission. 

This military slang eventually trickled down to the civilian population and remains popular, even among young people, in France today. 

Ça gaze mon frérot? – How’s it going bro? 

Oui, ça gaze chef – Yeah, all good boss

It’s not rude, but it’s certainly casual. You probably wouldn’t greet your bank manager in this way.

Other uses of gaz 

In French, the word gaz means gas. It is used in a number of expressions. 

À plein gaz – Full throttle, full power

Un gaz – A fart 

Gaz à effet de serre – Greenhouse gas

Gaz hilarant – Nitrous oxide/laughing gas 

For American readers, gaz refers to household gas and not the stuff that you put in your car, that’s essence.

SHOW COMMENTS