French Word of the Day: BAV

Why do I need to know BAV?

Because manners are important.

What does it mean?

BAV, pronounced bahv, is a short-hand way of writing bien à vous – with kind regards.

It is often used in electronic communications like sending an email or a polite text message.

BAV is considered a little less formal than writing bien cordialement and you would probably not use it in your first written communication with someone. But once you have built up a rapport with the person, BAV can be a good way to go.

Je reviens vers vous dans les prochaines heures. BAV – I will get back to you in the coming hours. Kind regards.

READ MORE The French abbreviations you need to know to navigate social media like a pro

You should be careful not to confuse BAV with bave (drool, slime, saliva) or baver (to drool, slobber, dribble).

Après avoir sorti l’escargot de sa coquille, on peut éliminer la bave d’escargot – Having removed the snail from its shell, one can get rid of the slime

Ce chien bave partout – This dog drools everywhere

Article continues below video

Other ways to end an email or letter

There are plenty of ways to conclude a written message in France. In order of most formal to least, you can find a sample below

Dans l’attente de vous lire, je vous souhaite une bonne journée – In anticipation of hearing from you, I wish you a good day

Veuillez recevoir, Monsieur/Madame, mes salutations distinguées – Please accept, Sir/Madam, my most distinguished salutations [the French equivalent of the formal Yours Sincerely sign-off]

Veuillez agréer l’expression de mes sentiments respectueux – Yours respectfully

Cordialement – Cordially

Respectueusement – Respectfully

Chaleureusement – Warmly

À bientôt / à plus tard – See you soon/later

À + – See you later

Gros bisous/bisous – Kisses

READ ALSO What your French emails say about you