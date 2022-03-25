Food vouchers and €1-per litre: French supermarkets hold weekend of fuel discounts

As motorists hang on for the French government’s fuel price discount from April 1st, supermarkets including Carrefour, Auchan and Géant Casino are having a weekend ‘sale’ on petrol and diesel.

Carrefour has said it intends to “anticipate the government’s bonus” and will offer a reduction of €0.15 per litre of fuel purchased in its service stations.

The one-time offer is valid from March 25th to 31st, to a limit of 99 litres.

The discount will not be applied directly at the pump – the ‘reduction’ will be credited to a store loyalty card, or debited from the price of any in-store shopping. Drivers should keep their receipt as you will have to present it at the cash desk when you do your shopping.

Casino is also renewing its “helping hand” on Friday, March 25th, and Saturday, March 26th. Up to a limit of 50 litres, the company is offering a litre of fuel at €1, with the difference with the price paid at the pump reimbursed as a voucher against in-store shopping over €80 spent during the weekend.

Auchan is also participating in this effort and is offering a €6 voucher for purchases of 30 litres or more of fuel, which can be used for in-store purchases of €30 or more. This offer is valid on March 25th and 26th, and April 1st and 2nd.