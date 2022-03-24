Read news from:
Austria
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Thursday.

Published: 24 March 2022 08:44 CET
Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election
A legal complaint has been filed against presidential candidate Eric Zemmour for describing the deportation of homosexuals to concentration camps as "a myth". Photo: JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP

Jean-Luc Mélenchon surges in the polls 

The most popular left-wing candidate in the race, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, is surging in the polls. 

The 70-year-old is still currently 14 points behind the president but stands a chance of making it to the second round if he continues to build momentum. 

“This tortoise has already overtaken quite a few hares,” Mélenchon told supporters this week.

The veteran politician has vowed to cut the retirement age to 60, boost the minimum wage to €1,400 and cap food and energy prices. 

Macron joins the war on ‘wokeness’

French President Emmanuel Macron has joined the culture wars. 

In an interview on Wednesday, he outlined his vision for French overseas territories. 

The president was asked about how France should remember its colonial past. 

“We must look at history in the face – not delete it or rewrite it. I am against taking down statues, I hate this thing,” he said. 

“I am against woke culture.”

Legal complaint #1

More legal troubles for extreme-right candidate Eric Zemmour, as six equality organisations have filed a formal complaint against him for disputing a crime against humanity.

The legal complaint refers to a passage in Zemmour’s most recent book, in which he calls the deportation of homosexuals to Nazi concentration camps during World War II “a myth”.

Zemmour has already been convicted several times of inciting racial hatred, but since launching his presidential campaign he has also incurred a €70,000 fine for breach of copyright in his campaign video, while a Paris grocery store has also accused him of walking out with out paying (although he has since settled his bill at Bon Marché).

Legal complaint #2

French energy giant Total also says it will be taking legal action, this time against green candidate Yannick Jadot, who described the company’s continued operations in Russia as “complicity in a war crime”. 

Total has said it will continue to buy Russian gas but will stop purchasing Russian oil and petroleum products by the end of this year.

It’s not the only French company still operating in Russia, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had tough words for the French supermarket chain Auchan, DIY retailer Leroy Merlin and car-maker Renault, saying: “French companies must stop financing the murder and rape of women and children. Everyone must remember that values are worth more than profits.”

Zelensky made his comments in a speech, via videolink in the French parliament,. He also praised the efforts of Emmanuel Macron to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Attempted Elysée ‘coup d’état’

Seven people are in custody over what prosecutors describe as an attempted coup d’état against the president.

The plot, headed by a well-known conspiracy theorist, was to create a paramilitary organisation to overthrow the French state. Those arrested include a lawyer, an ex police officer, an army veteran and former members of the ‘yellow vest’ protest movement.

Macron warned not to get complacent 

When you look at the polls, Macron is a clear favourite to win reelection. 

His closest rival, Marine Le Pen, is 8 points behind him. At this point, it seems like fantasy that Valérie Pécresse or Éric Zemmour could be in with a shot. 

But former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, a Macron ally, has warned the French head of state not to get complacent. 

“The predictive value of polls is nothing,” he said on Wednesday at a public meeting in Nice. 

“If you hide behind polls to reassure yourself, you are hiding in a void, an image that does not correspond to tomorrow… It is those who vote that decide, not those who conduct, comment on or order polls.” 

An unnamed government minister told Politico that Macron would attempt to “do more” on the campaign trail from next week.

Candidates’ trips

Emmanuel Macron is taking part in a marathon diplomatic effort in Brussels to resolve the Ukraine crisis, attending NATO, G7 and EU summits today. On the home front, ministers Bruno Le Maire and Amélie de Montchalin are among those hitting the campaign trail on the president’s behalf. 

Macron’s rivals also have a busy day ahead. Philippe Poutou is holding a public meeting in Marseille at 19h; Marine Le Pen is appearing on M6, TF1 and CNEWS later in the evening; and Valérie PécresseFabien RousselJean Lassalle and Nathalie Arthaud will take part in a programme called Élysée 2022 on France 2. 

POLITICS

Late surge gives leftist firebrand shot at French vote run-off

Jean-Luc Mélenchon has growing momentum in the polls and could yet face French President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the presidential election.

Published: 24 March 2022 09:12 CET
Late surge gives leftist firebrand shot at French vote run-off

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a divisive but charismatic 70-year-old leftist, is in possible contention to make a French presidential election run-off against Emmanuel Macron as traditional socialist forces fall by the wayside.

With Macron way ahead in polls for the first round on April 10, far-right leader Marine Le Pen remains favourite to make the second round, but analysts give far-leftist Mélenchon a chance if he can maintain his current momentum.

While other leftist candidates are stagnating or losing ground, Mélenchon — who has likened himself to a “sagacious tortoise” — is steadily progressing towards the finishing line.

“This tortoise has already overtaken quite a few hares,” he told supporters this week.

Mélenchon could be helped by Le Pen facing a crowded field on the right with extreme-rightwinger Eric Zemmour likely to soak up some of her votes even if his star is now fading.

Meanwhile, Socialist party candidate Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has seen her poll ratings melt down and the campaign of Green candidate Yannick Jadot has yet to ignite.

“He (Mélenchon) is the only figure that’s left standing, a charismatic figure who’s managing now, it seems, to mobilise larger parts of the left than one would have expected,” said Philip Golub, a professor of political science and international relations at the American University of Paris.

“He has the ability to connect to the left-wing populations that find themselves orphaned as far as their traditional parties are concerned,” he told AFP.

‘Could get in’

Cluster17, an opinion analysis institute, now has Mélenchon at 14.5 percent of voting intentions, up from around 12 six months ago, while some recent polls even see him above the 15-percent mark.

Many polls, meanwhile, credit Le Pen with intentions in the high teens, but Cluster17’s president Jean-Yves Dormagen told AFP that her voting score has in the past often fallen well short of predictions.

“If this is the case again this time around, she may get 14 or 15 percent instead of the 18 or 19 that people are expecting,” he said.

“So we can’t rule out that the qualification threshold is around 15 percent, in which case Mélenchon could get in.”

In the last election in 2017, Mélenchon, who heads the “France Unbowed” party, won 19.6 percent of the first round vote, coming in fourth.

A repeat of a similar score now seems unlikely, partly because Mélenchon has lost much working-class support to Le Pen, but also because he has alienated some voters with a number of conspiracy theories and his apparent support for Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

His anti-German positions, meanwhile, would not sit well with France’s biggest partner in the European Union, and his anti-American rhetoric now seems at odds with increasing French cooperation with Washington within NATO.

“Only 16 percent of French people believe that Mélenchon projects a positive image of France abroad,” said Gilles Finchelstein at the Fondation Jean Jaures, a left-leaning think tank. “Only 20 percent believe that he’s got the right stuff to be president,” he said.

‘Not a great fan’

Even his own activists admit that Mélenchon does not always make it easy for them.

“I’m not a great fan of the man, but I’m a great fan of his programme,” Anne, 37, told AFP at a Mélenchon election rally that, according to organisers, drew 100,000 people on Paris’s Place de la Republique.

“He can be a bit polarising sometimes, but he’s got integrity,” said Hugo, 40, at the rally.

Mélenchon has vowed to cut the statutory retirement age to 60 years from 62, while Macron has announced plans to raise it to 65.

He would also immediately boost the minimum wage to a monthly 1,400 euros ($1,540) from around 1,250 now, and cap energy and food prices.

“This election is a social referendum,” Mélenchon told the rally. “Never forget that a different world is possible.”

But a Mélenchon victory over Macron is almost impossible, pollsters say, with the president currently polling at over 27 percent for the first round and projected to beat any rival in the second round.

“It’s unlikely that Mélenchon would win in the second round, but he would offer a political and intellectual alternative that we haven’t seen in France for a long time,” said Golub at AUP. “It would definitely be interesting.”

