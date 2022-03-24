For members
‘Putain de bordel de merde’: How to use the F-word in French
If there was a World Cup of swearing, the English language would surely win with the F-word - but what's the best way to translate the myriad of F-word phrases into French? We have prepared this guide, which unsurprisingly contains a lot of explicit language.
Published: 24 March 2022 15:52 CET
French tennis player, Adrian Mannarino, reacts angrily on the court. Could he be about to swear? (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
