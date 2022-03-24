Read news from:
Austria
LATEST: What services are running during Paris transport strikes?

Unions have called for a coordinated and unlimited strike in Paris, starting on Friday, in an ongoing dispute over pay. Here's how services will be affected.

Published: 24 March 2022 17:21 CET
Paris transport staff have called a strike. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Unions have representing workers on the city’s RATP transport network are embroiled in a dispute on pay, and have called a strike. They previously held a one-day strike on February 18th, but this time there is no end date to the industrial action.

French law obliges workers in essential industry such as transport to give 48 hours’ notice of their intention to strike. Transport bosses then use this information to produce revised timetables of the services they will be able to run on strike days.

Here is the latest information for Friday, March 25th, with disruption heavily concentrated on the city’s bus and tram lines.

Metro

Lines 1, 3bis, 4, 5, 6, 7bis, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 will be running as normal.

Lines 2, 3, 7 and 13 have what RATP describes as ‘light disruption’ – all stations are open and trains are running but there might be a slightly longer gap than normal between services – 9 in 10 trains are running.

Line 8 – full line open, 8 trains in 10 are running.

Bus

Across the city, 30 percent of bus services will not be running at all. The rest of the lines will only be running half of their normal services.

Tram 

Services all along the tram network will be heavily disrupted, but only one line – Line 8 – won’t be running at all.

The rest of the lines will be running but with limited services. Those that do run are expected to be extremely crowded, especially during rush hours.

T1 – running between 6am and 11am and 3pm and 8pm. Trams every 10 minutes

T2 – running between 6am and 10pm, trams every 10 minutes during rush hour and every 20 minutes the rest of the day

T3a – running between 6am and 11am and 4.30 and 8.30pm. Trams every 6 minutes

T3b – running between 6.30am and 10am, 4.30pm and 8pm, only between Porte de Versailles and Porte de Pantin. Trams every 6 minutes

T5 – running between 5.30am and 10am only. Trams every 10 minutes

T6 – running between 6.30am and 9pm, trams every 10 minutes during rush hour and every 25 minutes the rest of the day

T7 – running between 6.30am and 12 noon and 3.30pm and 10.30pm. Trams every 14 minutes 

RER 

Only RER lines B – which connects Paris to Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports – and A are affected, the other RER lines are run by SNCF so are not affected by the strike action.

RATP says that normal services will be maintained on both lines A and B.

Transilien

The Transilien train service is also run by SNCF so is therefore not affected. 

You can find full information and updates HERE.

PARIS

Paris transport workers call ‘unlimited’ strike from Friday

Transport workers in Paris are calling for a 'massive' strike on Friday, which could continue for an indefinite period if their demands are not met.

Published: 23 March 2022 15:57 CET
Updated: 24 March 2022 17:33 CET
Workers on the city’s RATP network staged a one-day strike on May 18th which halted a large number of Metro, bus and tram services.

Another strike has been called for Friday, March 25th, but this time the strike duration is ‘unlimited’ according to the strike notice filed by unions.

“If the company does not make any major changes, March 25th will mark the start of long and hard action for the public service,” says the notice filed by the FO union.

The strike is over pay, with RATP workers saying that the cost of living crisis means they can no longer live on their wages.

You can read the full strike timetable HERE.

