Why do I need to know ça gaze?

To be down with the kids.

What does it mean?

As a question, ça gaze? (pronounced sa gaz) means how are you?

As a response, ça gaze means that things are good.

In that sense it’s similar to ça va, which can be either a question – how’s it going? or a response – it’s all good.

One of the principal theories put forward for the etymology of ça gaze dates back to WWI.

Back then, French pilots operating in the early days of aviation would have to really mettre les gaz (push the throttle) for their rickety aircraft to take off.

Following a flight, mettre les gaz would be shortened to ça gaze? as a way of asking whether it had been a successful mission.

This military slang eventually trickled down to the civilian population and remains popular, even among young people, in France today.

Ça gaze mon frérot? – How’s it going bro?

Oui, ça gaze chef – Yeah, all good boss

It’s not rude, but it’s certainly casual. You probably wouldn’t greet your bank manager in this way.

Article continues below video

Other uses of gaz

In French, the word gaz means gas. It is used in a number of expressions.

À plein gaz – Full throttle, full power

Un gaz – A fart

Gaz à effet de serre – Greenhouse gas

Gaz hilarant – Nitrous oxide/laughing gas

For American readers, gaz refers to household gas and not the stuff that you put in your car, that’s essence.