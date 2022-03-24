Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLICE

Family of four die after plunging from Swiss balcony

Four members of a French family plunged to their deaths Thursday from a seventh-floor balcony in the Swiss town of Montreux, leaving a teenager seriously injured.

Published: 24 March 2022 14:33 CET
A file photo of a police car in front of a hotel in the Swiss town of Montreux. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
A file photo of a police car in front of a hotel in the Swiss town of Montreux. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Five members of the same family, a 40-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife and her twin sister, along with the couple’s eight-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son went off the balcony of a building in the heart of Montreux, police said.

All of them except the son died when they hit the ground, while the boy was taken to hospital in serious condition, the Vaud cantonal police said.

All of those involved were French citizens, it said.

Police said the incident occurred after two officers showed up at the building, across from Montreux’s famous Casino, to execute a warrant for the father in connection with the home-schooling of one of the children.

The officers knocked on the door and heard a voice ask who they were.

After they answered, the apartment went quiet.

After failing to make contact, the officers left, but “in the meantime, a witness called the police to say that people had fallen from an apartment balcony,” the statement said.

“We do not know yet whether they fell or if this drama was due to other circumstances,” police spokesman Jean-Christophe Sauterel told the RTS public broadcaster.

An investigation has been opened, but police have already concluded that the incident happened “behind closed doors”, and that no one else was in the apartment at the time, he said.

Article continues below video

Home schooling is heavily restricted in Switzerland, with some cantons banning the practice outright and others regulating it heavily. 

Homeschooling is more popular in the French-speaking part of the country. 

Of the 1,000 children who are homeschooled in Switzerland, approximately 600 of them are in the canton of Vaud. 

Vaud and neighbour Neuchâtel are considered to be one of the most permissive of homeschooling in Switzerland. 

In these cantons, you only need to alert the authorities if you plan on homeschooling your children – although there have been recent signs this will be further restricted in future. 

EXPLAINED: What are the rules for homeschooling children in Switzerland?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLICE

One dead after Paris police open fire at Gare du Nord station

A man has died after being shot by police at Paris' Gare du Nord station, the country's interior minister has reported.

Published: 14 February 2022 08:57 CET
One dead after Paris police open fire at Gare du Nord station

Police opened fire after a man armed with a knife threatened them at one of the capital’s busiest stations at 7am on Monday.

According to a France Télévisions journalist who was present at the scene, the man was waving a knife engraved with ACAB (All cops are bastards, a slogan often seen in French graffiti and on protests).

Police warned him to drop the weapon, but he did not comply and three or four shots were fired.

The man died at the scene – no police officers were injured.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted: “This morning at around 7am, a police patrol was threatened by a knife-wielding individual on public transport in the Paris region. The police officers used their weapons, thereby averting any danger to themselves and to passengers.”

According to transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri, interviewed on RMC, the man was “known to police for wandering around the station”, he added that at this stage a terrorist motive has been ruled out.

SHOW COMMENTS