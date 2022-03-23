Read news from:
2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Wednesday.

Published: 23 March 2022 09:08 CET
French President's wife Brigitte Macron (C), French Junior Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne (L) and French Health Minister Olivier Veran greet Ukrainian children at Orly airport. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Zelensky address

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the French parliaments via videolink this afternoon. The parliamentary session is actually finished – because of the election – but it is expected that most MPs will be there, including Marine Le Pen who has backpedalled after previously saying she wouldn’t bother to attend because she has “no particular admiration” for Zelensky.

Although French president Emmanuel Macron speaks regularly with Zelensky and has been a key part of the search for a diplomatic solution, the Ukrainian leader is expected to push for more help including a no-fly zone over the Ukrainian skies to help deal with the Russian invasion.

Zelensky’s wife Olena Zelenska on Tuesday gave an exclusive interview to Le Parisien newspaper thanking international first ladies, and in particular Brigitte Macron, for their help in evacuating the children of Ukraine. A group of young cancer sufferers landed at Orly airport on Tuesday, and were greeted by Brigitte and health minister Olivier Véran.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Olivier Véran (@olivierveran)

Extreme right candidate Eric Zemmour formally unveils his campaign manifesto today, although he has already spelled out much of his programme, including creating a Ministry of Repatriation to deport “unwanted foreigners”.

His polling numbers appear to be stalling, partly due to his previous enthusiastic support for Vladimir Putin.

The below cartoon from Le Canard Enchaîné makes a play on the Russian invasion forces’ use of the ‘Z’ logo, which is also the nickname of Zemmour. Advances of both Russian invaders in Ukraine and Zemmour’s presidential campaign appear to be stalling.

Radio gaga

Emmanuel Macron took part in a phone-in on Tuesday with listeners of France Bleu radio station. Last time he took part in a Q&A like this was an event with Le Parisien when he created headlines around the world by saying that he wanted to emmerder (piss off) the unvaccinated. 

There were fewer fireworks this time, with Macron staying on-message – calling for calm in Corsica, defending his plan to raise the retirement age to 65 and pledging to hire more health workers.

READER QUESTION: What is a vote blanc?

Podcast

The latest edition of The Local France’s politics podcast, Talking France, is out. In this episode Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, columnist John Lichfield and Macron biographer Adam Plowright to talk about abstention, military power, why Macron faces such visceral hatred and which candidate would make the best drinking companion.

Find the podcast on Apple or Spotify, on our podcast page or listen on the link below.

Candidates’ trips

The candidates who are MPs – including Fabien Roussel, Marine Le Pen and Jean Lassalle will be in parliament listening to Zelensky’s address. Anne Hidalgo is taking part in a question and answer session with the disability charity and Eric Zemmour officially launches his manifesto.

Emmanuel Macron remains in Paris where he is presiding over a cabinet meeting in the morning, but there is a rally in support of his candidature in Nice this evening, attended by Nice mayor (and former Les Républicains member) Christian Estrosi, former PM Edouard Philippe, culture minister Roselyn Bachelot, health minister Olivier Véran and LREM parliamentary party leader Christophe Castaner.

For members

POLITICS

How do the French feel about the EU?

France is one of the twin 'engines' of the EU and Emmanuel Macron is emerging as the de facto leader of the Bloc over Ukraine - but what do ordinary French people think about EU membership? And is there any support for a 'Frexit'?

Published: 22 March 2022 15:22 CET
How do the French feel about the EU?

Surveys suggest that the French have mixed feelings about the European Union. 

In January, a polling company called Elabe conducted a representative survey of 1,000 French people over the age of 18. They found that 39 percent of respondents thought that EU membership carried as many disadvantages as advantages; 33 percent said that there were more disadvantages; while 27 percent said there were more advantages. 

“If we are pragmatic about it, of course we are obliged to be part of Europe, because we cannot act alone considering what is happening in Ukraine or with the pandemic,” said Chlo, a Paris-based pensioner. 

“But the French people voted against the European constitution [the Lisbon Treaty] and it was imposed on us anyway. I think that really winds people up. They don’t see why politicians in Brussels or Strasbourg are more followed than our own MPs.”

The Elabe poll showed that men were more likely to have a negative perception of French membership of the EU than women, with the biggest sceptics aged between 35-49. People aged 18-24 had the most positive impression.

Those who supported French President Emmanuel Macron – an ardent Europhile – at the 2017 election were the most likely to say that membership of the bloc was advantageous (58 percent) – while only 9 percent of those who backed far-right leader Marine Le Pen shared the same view. 

Negative feeling towards the bloc has decreased since 2016, when the UK voted to leave. An Odoxa poll from 2019 found that 66 percent of French people said that Brexit would make other Europeans less likely to want to leave the bloc. 

The French have a mixed feeling towards the EU.

The grey line indicates the percentage of the population who think that French membership of the bloc carries equal pros and cons; the black line indicates those who have a negative perception and the yellow line represents those who have a positive view. (Source: Elabe 2022)

“Brexit really cost UK a lot economically,” said Sacha Sarfati, a financial auditor in Paris. “If France was to leave, it would cost us too.”

However the Elabe survey found that the majority of French people thought that the EU was not up to the task of tackling the economic fallout (55 percent) and health crisis (60 percent) caused by the pandemic. 

The French are less enthusiastic about the EU than many other member states. 

An IFOP survey published in December 2021 found that 29 percent of French people wanted a “more integrated” Europe, versus 43 percent of Germans and 50 percent of Italians. The French were also less likely to say that they were proud Europeans.

Where do the French presidential candidates stand on Europe? 

In 2017, François Asselineau ran as a presidential candidate for a pro-Frexit party called the Union Populaire Républicaine, winning less than one percent of the vote. This time around, he failed to get enough parrainages to compete in the race. 

None of the candidates in the 2022 French presidential election are openly calling for France to leave the EU. 

Macron is avidly pro-European and since the start of the Ukraine war has been pushing for greater European co-operation on defence and energy policy.

“Wanting to weaken Europe is to leave France alone facing the threats of the world. Europe must be an extra protection for France,” reads his manifesto. 

He has stressed the need for the EU to become more autonomous by investing more resources in defence, energy and technology.  

Back in 2017, Marine Le Pen advocated leaving the European Union, which she described as “an illegitimate supranational structure” and abandoning the Euro currency. Since then, she has changed tack. 

Le Pen is no longer in favour of Frexit, but would like to withdraw France from various EU treaties and get rid of the EU Commission, transforming it into a technical secretariat for the EU Council. She wants to transform the bloc into an association of allied member states capable of negotiating bilateral deals between themselves – something that would be very difficult to achieve within the Bloc.

“I am here to make the will of the French people respected,” she told France Inter in January. We will make [French] constitutional law superior to European law”. 

Valérie Pécresse, candidate of the centre-right Les Républicains, has called for an “overhaul” of the Schengen agreement under which people can move freely within the EU. This too is unlikely to fly with officials in Brussels. 

The campaign website of the main left-wing candidate in the election, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, gives a scathing account of the EU – particularly the free-market foundations of the bloc, which he claims are leading to social and ecological catastrophe. 

He would like the EU to give member states greater sovereignty over their budget and to enshrine greater environmental protection and harmonisation between the countries. 

The extreme-right candidate, Eric Zemmour, has a position on Europe that blends the most hostile elements of the Le Pen and Pécresse programmes. He would like to transform the EU into a collective of independent states, scrap EU rules on migration and prevent Turkey from joining the bloc. He would also like to ban the display of the EU flag in France without a French flag displayed next to it. 

SHOW COMMENTS