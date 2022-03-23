Read news from:
Reader question: Can you explain France’s poisson d’avril tradition?

Yes, we can. But you might think we’re joking…

Published: 23 March 2022 14:00 CET
Question: What do the French mean when they talk about a ‘poisson d’avril’? Why do we have fish in April?

Hear poisson d’avril, think April Fool – in short, it’s the French version of the practice of playing jokes on April 1st.

French school children spend April 1st creating fish out of paper and sticking them to their classmates’ backs, while French media outlets may well indulge in a terrible joke story on April 1st (and yes, The Local has been known to do this too).

You’ll also see some shops selling chocolate fish, celebrating poisson d’avril, to give as gifts – maybe to any child who has successfully stuck a paper one to your back.

Common consensus for the origin of this day of practical jokes in France links it to the Edict of Roussillon, signed by Charles IX in 1564, to change the date of the new year from March 25th to January 1st, bringing the French calendar in line with that of the Holy Roman Empire. The rest of Christian Europe had to wait until Pope Grégoire XV in 1622 to catch up.

However, giving gifts between March 25th and April 1st was an established tradition in France – inherited from a Roman custom in honour of the goddess Strena. 

This was maintained despite the change in calendar – traditions are hard to break – but the gifts were now given as a joke. Over the centuries, that joke gift to mark the now fake new year has turned into a practical joke.

The poisson bit of the tradition in France is harder to pin down. There are lots of theories as to how this expression originated. 

One says it comes from April being a bad month for fishing, so claiming to eat one that month had to be a joke. Another ties it to the Dunkerque Carnival tradition, which starts with dried herrings being thrown from the City Hall to a crowd gathered below. 

Whatever its origin, April Fool’s Day in France today is inextricably linked to fish, notably the paper one your children might try to sneakily stick to your back so they can later shout poisson d’avril at you. But at least there are those chocolate ones…

TOURISM

10 fun things to do in France in February 2022

There are only 28 days in February this year and the calendar is jam-packed with fun things to do in France. Read our selection of some of the best events.

Published: 27 January 2022 16:01 CET
Updated: 1 February 2022 16:37 CET
Figurines depicting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron parade during the Nice Carnival.
Figurines depicting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron parade during the Nice Carnival. Read our guide to the best events in February 2022. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)

With its short days and grim weather, February can be a difficult month. 

Fortunately, there is lots going on to keep you entertained.

Here’s our pick: 

Virtual reality tour of Notre-Dame (all month) – Ever since being devastated by a fire in 2019, Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral has been largely closed off to the public. But since January 15th, visitors to the Espace Grande Arche de la Défense just outside Paris have been able to don a virtual reality headset and go on a journey through 800 years of the cathedral’s history.

A portion of the ticket sales go towards renovation works of the cathedral itself. The VR exhibition will move to Ile de la Cité in Paris during the Spring. You can buy tickets here

 

La Chandeleur (February 2nd)  –  February 2nd marks La Chandeleur, aka the French pancake day. As well as eating lots of delicious crêpes, the French also have a complicated and fun set of superstitions around this day which apparently bring good luck for the year ahead.

If you’re not confident in your skills as home crêpe-maker, get yourself down to your closest Breton restaurant to celebrate in style. 

READ ALSO La Chandeleur: When the French get superstitious and go crazy for crêpes

Six Nations Rugby (February 6th and 12th) – The French rugby team is currently one of the best in the world. In February, the Stade de France stadium just outside of Paris will play host to two Six Nations games – the annual competition between the top European rugby nations.

On February 6th, France will play Italy and on February 12th, it will take on Ireland (The France v England game, known as Le Crunch is on March 19th). Tickets for the France-Italy game are still on sale here. A vaccine pass is required to access sports stadiums.

READ ALSO Covid rules: What you need to know about watching sport in France

Winter sales (End on February 8th) – Most of France will be holding post-Christmas sales up until February 8th, but the businesses the départements of Moselle, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle and Les Vosges will have finished their sales by the end of January. 

A Romantic Valentine’s in Strasbourg (February 10th-14th) – Many people think of Paris as the City of Love but if you want an alternative location to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Strasbourg is the place for you.

The city is beautiful at this time of year, with golden lights illuminating its medieval buildings. A four-day festival called Strasbourg Mon Amour leads up to Valentine’s Day. Visitors can take part in massage workshops, romantic cruises along the river and concerts. The festival will go ahead this year despite the Covid pandemic, although some activities will require you to hold a vaccine pass. You can read more HERE

Nice Carnival (February 11th-27th) – The Nice carnival is ranked among the top three in the world alongside Rio and Venice and has been going on since the 13th century. The opening ceremony is scheduled for February 11th although a jam-packed calendar of activities is scheduled until February 27th. The theme of this year’s event is “King of the Animals”. You can find more information HERE. Naturally, changes may be made depending on the latest Covid situation.

Lemon Festival (February 12th-27th) – Never been to a festival with 180 tonnes of citrus fruit? Well this is your chance. Every year a lemon festival is held in Menton, which is in the southeast France, near the border with Italy.

There are exhibitions, talks and tastings on all things lemon. There are also parties, parades and spectacular light shows. Some of the events are free while others are fee paying. Mask wearing and vaccine pass rules will apply. Read more about this event HERE

A man builds sculpture with citrus fruits at Menton's lemon festival.

A man builds sculpture with citrus fruits at Menton’s lemon festival.(Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)
 

Winter Jazz Festival (February 17th-20th) – The northern French town of Le Touquet hosts a three day jazz festival with concerts held in bars, hotels, restaurants and in the street. Jazz aficionados will be impressed by this year’s headliners which include Michel Jonasz, Kimberose, Kurt Elling and Ibrahim Maalouf. You can find more on this event HERE.  

International Games Festival (February 25th-27th) – This is a fun festival for people of all ages. Held in the Festival Palace of Cannes, it is a celebration of all things ludic with thousands of video games, board games, escape games, VR games, card games and more.

Visitors get the chance to play and learn about games and listen to talks from manufacturers themselves. This event is free but certain fee-paying VIP access is possible. The vaccine pass and mask wearing rules will apply. Read more about the event HERE

Paris Agricultural Show (February 26th-March 6th) – While you might feel like a factory-farmed chicken when riding a crammed Parisian Metro service, it is actually pretty rare to come across farm animals in the city.

The annual agriculture fair, known as the Salon de l’Agriculture, provides an exception to this. Visitors get to see prize-winning livestock and learn all about French agriculture. There are also tastings, talks, bars and musical performances. You may even spot French President Emmanuel Macron and his rivals milling around. You can buy tickets HERE

