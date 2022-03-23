Read news from:
Paris transport workers call ‘unlimited’ strike from Friday

Transport workers in Paris are calling for a 'massive' strike on Friday, which could continue for an indefinite period if their demands are not met.

Published: 23 March 2022 15:57 CET
A closed Metro station during the May 18 strike. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Workers on the city’s RATP network staged a one-day strike on May 18th which halted a large number of Metro, bus and tram services.

Another strike has been called for Friday, March 25th, but this time the strike duration is ‘unlimited’ according to the strike notice filed by unions.

“If the company does not make any major changes, March 25th will mark the start of long and hard action for the public service,” says the notice filed by the FO union.

The strike is over pay, with RATP workers saying that the cost of living crisis means they can no longer live on their wages.

The full strike timetable will be published on Thursday evening, but widespread disruption is expected.

The May 18 strike saw the complete closure of over half the city’s Metro lines, with bus and tram services also heavily affected. RER line A and Line B – which connects Paris to Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports – are also expected to be disrupted.

The rest of the RER lines, and the Transilien suburban train service, is run by SNCF rather than RATP, so won’t be affected.

We will update this story with the full strike timetable on Thursday.

STRIKES

French truckers call for demos over ‘insufficient’ financial aid plan

A truckers' organisation in France have called for demonstrations, judging that the PM's plan to deal with soaring fuel prices does not go far enough.

Published: 17 March 2022 12:03 CET
The European Road Transport Organisation (OTRE) released a statement calling on member companies to mobilise on Monday, March 21st after an “insufficient” Resilience Plan was outlined by Prime Minister Jean Castex

According to France Info, the steps Castex outlined did not satisfy the OTRE, who are particularly concerned with the rise in fuel prices.

Only “a direct and complementary financial aid per vehicle (trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles) within “very short period of time” would suffice in meeting “the expectations of its member companies,” explained the OTRE in a Press Release.

They added that the Prime Minister’s plan offered “advances,” but they are “not enough.” 

It has so far not released details of what form the demonstrations will take.

The plan unveiled by Castex targets financial help at sectors particularly affected by rising fuel prices; fishing, agriculture and haulage. 

IN DETAIL: How France plans to protect its economy from effects of Ukraine war

