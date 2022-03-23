Paris transport workers call ‘unlimited’ strike from Friday

Workers on the city’s RATP network staged a one-day strike on May 18th which halted a large number of Metro, bus and tram services.

Another strike has been called for Friday, March 25th, but this time the strike duration is ‘unlimited’ according to the strike notice filed by unions.

“If the company does not make any major changes, March 25th will mark the start of long and hard action for the public service,” says the notice filed by the FO union.

The strike is over pay, with RATP workers saying that the cost of living crisis means they can no longer live on their wages.

The full strike timetable will be published on Thursday evening, but widespread disruption is expected.

The May 18 strike saw the complete closure of over half the city’s Metro lines, with bus and tram services also heavily affected. RER line A and Line B – which connects Paris to Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports – are also expected to be disrupted.

The rest of the RER lines, and the Transilien suburban train service, is run by SNCF rather than RATP, so won’t be affected.

We will update this story with the full strike timetable on Thursday.