JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: ‘Moscowteers’ are rising in the French polls, but which one will face Macron?

With Emmanuel Macron the clear leader in French presidential election polls, it seems increasingly likely that his opponent in the second round will be a politician with a long history of support for Vladimir Putin - but, asks John Lichfield, which one?

Published: 23 March 2022 12:35 CET
Who will face Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the French election? Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Mea culpa. Last month I wrote off “the three Moscowteers”, the trio of Putin-fancying candidates in next month’s presidential election.

One of them, Eric Zemmour, has melted down in the polls. The others, Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, are going from strength to strength.

Why? How is it that Zemmour, of the new Far Right, is paying for his years of Putinidolatory while Le Pen (old Far Right) and Mélenchon (Hard Left) are escaping punishment for their years of Putin fellow-travelling?

With just over two weeks to the first round on April 10th, Le Pen is up to 19 percent in some polls and Mélenchon is in third place on 14-15 percent and rising. Macron remains far ahead on 27-29 percent, even though his post-Ukraine surge has peaked and fallen back a little.

There is no doubt, in my view, that Macron will be re-elected on April 24th but the identity of his second-round opponent is uncertain. I believe that it is most likely, once again, to be Le Pen but it could just be Mélenchon.

Does it matter? Yes, I think it does.

Macron v Le Pen would be a somewhat closer contest than Macron v Mélenchon. All the same, Macron would much rather face Le Pen than squash the eloquent old hard-left bruiser.

Macron versus any candidate of the Right places him where he wants to be – in the centre of the battlefield. Macron versus Mélenchon allows him to be painted by the Left as the candidate of the Right.

But why are two of the three “Moscowteers” rising in the polls?

Zemmour has fallen to 9 percent in one poll because his core message – “France is threatened by a migratory invasion from the South” – has been overwhelmed by reality. The real and immediate  threat to the French and European way of life comes from the East. And from a man whose ideology of aggressive, poisonous nostalgia is very close to that of Zemmour.

The electoral bases of Le Pen and Mélenchon are, it turns out, less concerned by the fate of Ukraine than Zemmour voters are.

I misread the extent of that difference last month, although I did say that Zemmour would suffer most.

Le Pen is rising in the polls partly because voters are returning to her from Zemmour; partly because her core electorate is poorer and preoccupied by its own problems. For understandable reasons, they are more concerned by the end-of-the-week than the end of the world.

To differentiate herself from Zemmour, Marine Le Pen has been campaigning on cost of living issues for weeks. This turns out to have been a smart bet. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was an embarrassment to a candidate whose campaign was funded by a Russian loan in 2017. The spike in fuel and food prices is an electoral windfall.

Mélenchon also benefits from the domestic consequences of the Ukraine war and western sanctions. But that alone does not explain his rise. His electorate is heavily skewed towards the conspiratorial, anti-Nato left-wing and to second and third generation migrants , many of whom are resistant to the “western” narrative of Big Ugly Russia versus Gallant Little Ukraine.

Of all the leading candidates, Mélenchon remains de facto the most pro-Putin. He condemns the invasion but opposes western arms shipments to Ukraine, without which the Russian invasion would have triumphed.

He is also benefitting from Macron’s right-leaning programme for the next five years. Against the President’s plan for retirement at 65, Mélenchon is calling for a “social referendum” in favour of his irresponsible plan to reduce the standard retirement age from 62 to 60.   

There is another factor, As the first round nears, left-wing votes are migrating to the best-placed left-winger. Similar tactical voting by the Left brought Mélenchon to 19.58 percent of the vote and fourth place in 2017. The entry ticket for the second round could be as low as 18 percent this year.

On the other hand, the residual score of the other left wing candidates is now very low and largely composed of hard-core anti-Mélenchonistes. To increase his present poll number of 13-15 percent, he needs to mine a “hidden vote” of  disaffected left-wingers.

My gut instinct is that Le Pen will take the second place and we will have a “déjà vu” run-off on April 24th – with the same outcome but substantially closer than Macron’s 66-34 percent victory in 2017.

The polls suggest that Macron would squash Mélenchon by a similar score this year because some Le Pen and Zemmour supporters would vote for him to block a President of the Hard Left. Such a vote, however big, would be a poisoned chalice for Macron.

The President’s entire strategy is based on running as the “candidate for the future” against a backward-looking Right or Far Right. That would preserve his position in the centre of a troubled and unpredictable French political landscape.

In other words, Macron wants to win with the help of left-wing votes against the Right, not with the help of right-wing votes against the Left. 

If he is painted as the de facto candidate of the Right, it will be harder for him to govern for what already looks like being a very tough five years.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

FACT CHECK: Could a low turnout influence the French presidential election?

Several recent polls have suggested that a record percentage of voters will abstain in the first round of the French presidential election in April - so will this change the race?

Published: 23 March 2022 09:30 CET
First round abstention could reach a record high in the presidential election, with some voters distracted by the war in Ukraine, others bored of an election largely seen as a foregone conclusion and many simply not inspired by any of the candidates.

A poll released by IFOP suggests that 30.5 percent of the French electorate might not bother to  cast their vote. 

Among them is Thomas Tréhin, who runs a ceramics business in the Alpes-Maritimes. He cannot identify with the platform of any of the 12 candidates running in the contest and views French President Emmanuel Macron’s preoccupation with Ukraine and absence from the campaign trail as a “denial of democracy”. 

“I will not vote in this masquerade of an election,” he said. 

While Macron is still widely tipped to win re-election, various media reports suggest his campaign team is worried that a low turnout could make things difficult for him. But are their concerns justified?

A history of abstention in France

France, like most other European countries (Belgium and Luxembourg are notable exceptions), does not legally oblige its citizens to vote.

The abstention rate in France is taken to mean the percentage of registered voters who do not cast their vote on polling day. Those who return a vote blanc are not considered to have abstained. Those who issue a vote null, by incorrectly filling out the vote form (often by mistake), are also not included in the abstention rate. 

The record for first round abstention under the Fifth Republic was 28.4 percent back in 2002, with Jacques Chirac going on to secure re-election. 

READ MORE What is the French Fifth Republic?

Since the 1960s, abstention in French presidential elections, across both rounds, has ranged between 12.7 percent (second round, 1974) and 31.1 percent (second round, 1969). 

More often than not, abstentionism drops in the second round of the presidential election, although this was not the case in 2017 when Macron first swept to victory. 

The abstention rate in French presidential elections has ranged between 12.7 and 31.1 percent during the 5th Republic. The blue bars indicate the percentage of registered voters who did not visit polling stations during the first round while the orange ones indicate second round abstention. (Source: The Local)

Presidential contests tend to draw more voters than other elections in France. Less than half the population voted in the legislative elections in 2017; 66.7 percent of voters abstained in the first round of last year’s regional elections; and 55.25 percent abstained in the first round of the 2020 municipal elections. 

Overall, abstentionnisme in most elections has been rising rise in France since the 1980s. 

What is behind falling election turnout in France? 

The long term decline in voter turnout can be explained by a growing feeling that voting won’t change anything, according to Adélaïde Zulfikarpasic, the director of polling at BVA, a research and consulting group.

She believes that not only are France’s political leaders “less inspiring” than in the past, but also that long-term trust in politicians is fading. 

“My hypothesis is that we are living in an increasingly globalised world where nation states have less autonomy than in the past,” she said.

“The government can make promises but is ultimately limited by the constraints of Brussels and the global economy.” 

Zulfikarpasic, whose book Les Français sur le fil de l’engagement has just been released, believes the war in Ukraine could have a particularly damaging impact on turnout in April. 

“Ukraine could overshadow the election and hurt purchasing power – an issue on which lots of French people are not satisfied with the proposals put forward by the candidates. It could crush democratic debate and deplete French interest in the campaign even further,” she said. 

Will high abstention influence the election result? 

Views on the extent to which a low turnout could influence the presidential race are varied. 

Bruno Cautrès, a Paris-based political scientist, believes the impact will be marginally beneficial to Macron’s bid for re-election.

“Abstentionism will touch working class categories more – these is an important support base for candidates like Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon. This could be an advantage for Emmanuel Macron who is supported by the middle and upper classes who generally turn up to vote anyway,” he said. 

Wissam Xelka runs a campaign group in Seine Saint-Denis called La Banlieue Vote, which aims to encourage voting in the working class suburbs of France. Last week he took to the streets four times to speak with members of the public. 

“There are some people who believe voting is pointless and that they are ignored by politicians – it is sad,” he said.

“When you look at studies of the people who abstain, it is often people living in working class neighbourhoods who are immigrants or come from immigrant families. Politicians like Eric Zemmour, Valérie Pécresse and even parts of the left stigmatise us.

“We explain to people  that the 2022 election is very important, considering the national context – particularly given the rise of racism and islamophobia. We tell them that they should vote so that politicians start paying attention.”

For Zulfikarpasic too, it is urgent to rebuild trust in the country’s politics.

“There is a growing gap between politics and civil society,” she warned. “Representatives are seen as less and less legitimate because they are elected by fewer and fewer people.” 

