Ex soldier held in Hungary over shooting of rugby player in Paris

A man suspected of shooting dead former star Argentine rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu in Paris at the weekend was arrested in Hungary in the early hours of Wednesday, French prosecutors said.

Published: 23 March 2022 10:48 CET
Federico Martin Aramburu scores Argentina's third try during the rugby union World Cup third place final match France vs Argentina, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. - Federico Martin Aramburu, pictured playing for Argentina in 2017. Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP

The 27-year-old man, a former soldier and member of the far-right GUD movement, is believed to have fired the fatal shot in Paris after an altercation in a café, while another far-right supporter who also fired on the ex-player remains on the run.

The killing occurred in the chic Saint-Germain district on the Left Bank of the French capital in the early hours of Saturday morning after Aramburu and friends became embroiled in an argument at a bar.

The row at the Mabillon café at around 6am on Saturday saw bouncers separate two groups, according to investigators.

After leaving the scene, two men are believed to have returned and fired several shots from a car at Aramburu, a 42-year-old former Argentina international, who died at the spot.

A 24-year-old woman arrested on Monday, believed to have driven the car, has already been charged as an accomplice to murder.

Aramburu played as a centre or wing, winning 22 Argentina caps including at the 2007 World Cup in France where he scored a try as the Pumas beat the hosts in the third-place playoff.

He played club rugby in France for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax from 2004 to 2010, winning the Top 14 twice with Biarritz and later sitting on the club’s board of directors. 

“There was an altercation, as there can be at the end of the evening. It was settled but the men came back and fired at Aramburu, who took three bullets,” a former Biarritz Olympique player who was with him told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Since his retirement from sport, Aramburu had lived in Biarritz and worked for a tourism company.

“This heinous crime and his death have left his family, friends and the world of rugby stunned and in unspeakable pain,” a lawyer for Aramburu’s family, Yann Le Bras, said in a statement on Sunday.

Police question woman over shooting of ex-Argentina rugby international in Paris

A woman suspected of taking part in the killing of former Argentina rugby international Federico Aramburu in Paris was being questioned by police on Monday after being arrested late Saturday, sources close to the inquiry said.

Published: 21 March 2022 12:15 CET
The attack occurred in the chic Saint-Germain district on the Left Bank of the French capital where Aramburu and some friends were having burgers and about to call it a night at around 6am on Saturday.

They got into a heated argument with another group of patrons at a café before being separated by bouncers, but the other group later returned in a car and fired several shots, one police source said.

The 24-year-old woman is suspected of driving the vehicle for two other men who opened fire, the source said.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects, another source close to the inquiry told AFP, one of whom is known for being a far-right activist.

Aramburu, 42, was a back who won 22 Argentina caps and played in the 2007 World Cup in France, scoring a try as the Pumas beat the hosts in the third-place playoff.

He played club rugby in France for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax from 2004 to 2010, winning the Top 14 twice with Biarritz and later sitting on the club’s board of directors.

Since his retirement from sport, he had lived in Biarritz and worked for a tourism company.

“This heinous crime and his death have left his family and friends and beyond all, the world of rugby, stunned and in unspeakable pain,” a lawyer for Aramburu’s family, Yann Le Bras, said in a statement on Sunday.

