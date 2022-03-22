Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Right stuff

The right wing weekly publication Valeurs actuelle is organising tonight an event in Paris intended to debate the talking points of the right and far right. Candidates Valérie Pécresse and Eric Zemmour will be joined by Marion Maréchal – Marine Le Pen’s niece who has recently announced her support for Zemmour – the defeated Les Républicains candidate Eric Ciotti and Jordan Bardella, the interim party-leader of Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National.

The weekly had invited along several figures from the left and centre, but there was apparently little appetite to be “used as a pinata” in front of a strongly right-wing audience. Macron’s citizenship minister Marlèna Schiappa will be there, though.

Zelensky address

After previously stating that she had “no particular admiration” for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and wouldn’t bother to attend his videolink speech to the French parliament on Wednesday, Marine Le Pen has now backtracked and said she will be there to hear him.

Earlier in the campaign, Le Pen had to withdraw 1.2 million campaign leaflets that showed her shaking hands with Vladimir Putin.

Repatriation ministry

The extreme right candidate Eric Zemmour says that it elected be would create a Ministère de la remigration (repatriation ministry) to expel “unwanted foreigners” from France.

The candidate said that he would have “collective flights” to send back non-French citizens, picking out governments in Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia to come to agreements with.

Zemmour has in recent days fallen below 10 percent in polling for the first time since he declared his candidacy.

Candidates’ trips

Emmanuel Macron is on radio station France Bleu at 1pm outlining his ‘citizen agenda’. Anne Hidalgo is with ex president François Hollande for a rally in Limoges while Philippe Poutou is holding a meeting in Alençon.

Meanwhile Valérie Pécresse, Fabien Roussel, Eric Zemmour and Jean Lassalle are taking part in a meeting organised by the hunting lobby.