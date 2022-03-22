Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Tuesday.

Published: 22 March 2022 09:04 CET
Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election
French far-right Reconquete! party President and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour. Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

Right stuff

The right wing weekly publication Valeurs actuelle is organising tonight an event in Paris intended to debate the talking points of the right and far right. Candidates Valérie Pécresse and Eric Zemmour will be joined by Marion Maréchal – Marine Le Pen’s niece who has recently announced her support for Zemmour – the defeated Les Républicains candidate Eric Ciotti and Jordan Bardella, the interim party-leader of Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National.

The weekly had invited along several figures from the left and centre, but there was apparently little appetite to be “used as a pinata” in front of a strongly right-wing audience. Macron’s citizenship minister Marlèna Schiappa will be there, though.

Zelensky address

After previously stating that she had “no particular admiration” for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and wouldn’t bother to attend his videolink speech to the French parliament on Wednesday, Marine Le Pen has now backtracked and said she will be there to hear him.

Earlier in the campaign, Le Pen had to withdraw 1.2 million campaign leaflets that showed her shaking hands with Vladimir Putin.

Repatriation ministry

The extreme right candidate Eric Zemmour says that it elected be would create a Ministère de la remigration (repatriation ministry) to expel “unwanted foreigners” from France.

Article continues below video

The candidate said that he would have “collective flights” to send back non-French citizens, picking out governments in Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia to come to agreements with.

Zemmour has in recent days fallen below 10 percent in polling for the first time since he declared his candidacy.

Candidates’ trips

Emmanuel Macron is on radio station France Bleu at 1pm outlining his ‘citizen agenda’. Anne Hidalgo is with ex president François Hollande for a rally in Limoges while Philippe Poutou is holding a meeting in Alençon.

Meanwhile Valérie PécresseFabien RousselEric Zemmour and Jean Lassalle are taking part in a meeting organised by the hunting lobby.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Corsican nationalist dies after assault in French prison

The Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna, who was assaulted earlier this month in prison in an attack that sparked rioting on the French Mediterranean island, has died, his family announced on Monday.

Published: 22 March 2022 08:22 CET
Corsican nationalist dies after assault in French prison

Colonna, who had been jailed for life over the murder in 1998 of Corsica’s top regional official, died in the evening in hospital in the southern French city of Marseille, his lawyer Patrice Spinosi told AFP on behalf of the family.

A police source, who asked not to be named, also confirmed to AFP that Colonna, 61, had died.

“The family requests that its grief is respected and will be making no comment,” Spinosi added.

One of France’s most prominent prisoners, Colonna was left in a coma after being beaten on March 2nd in jail in the southern French city of Arles by a fellow detainee serving time for terror offences.

The incident stoked anger on the island, where some still see Colonna as a hero in a fight for independence, and sparked the worst clashes for years between protesters and police.

Colonna was arrested in 2003 after a five-year manhunt that eventually found him living as a shepherd in the Corsican mountains.

He was then sentenced to life for the assassination in 1998 of Corsica’s top regional official Claude Erignac.

In a bid to dampen local anger over his prison assault, the French judiciary on March 17th suspended Colonna’s prison sentence for medical reasons.

In a surprise move, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin also said in a newspaper interview last week that the government could be prepared to offer Corsica autonomy.

President Emmanuel Macron then said that the issue of autonomy of Corsica should not be a “taboo debate”.

But he added there must be an end to the unrest before a discussion gets underway. “It is a debate that cannot take place until there is absolute calm,” he said.

Darmanin’s comments and subsequent visit to Corsica had helped ease tensions and it remains to be seen how nationalists will react to his death.

Supporters of Colonna had long urged his release or at least transfer to a prison in Corsica from mainland France but it was only after the assault that the government began to take steps in this direction.

Corsica’s pro-autonomy regional council president, Gilles Simeoni, told AFP that Darmanin’s proposals were “important words that open up prospects, but they ought now to be extended and firmed up.”

The National Liberation Front of Corsica (FLNC), which carried out deadly attacks for decades before laying down its arms in 2014, warned earlier this month that it could resume its fight if Paris remains in a state of “contemptuous denial.”

Corsica, the birthplace of Napoleon Bonaparte, has become a firm favourite of well-heeled French tourists with its pristine beaches but has also been mired in internal problems.

Many Corsicans are frustrated that a reform of the island’s status has been on ice since 2018, with many demanding increased control over fiscal policy and hiring policies, and the expanded use of the Corsican language.

The debate on the issue has intensified at a hugely sensitive moment, with France preparing for April presidential elections and the right warning Macron not to give an inch on the island’s French identity.

Talks on autonomy will begin in April and should be wrapped up by the end of this year, according to a memorandum agreed by Darmanin and Simeoni.

Colonna’s assailant Franck Elong Abe, who had been jailed for terror-related offences, has been charged with another terror offence for the attack on Colonna.

Prosecutors have said he attacked his fellow inmate after being angered by his “blaspheming” and alleged mocking of the prophet Mohammed.

Investigators said Abe attacked Colonna while he was working out in the prison gym by pulling a bag over his head and strangling him.

SHOW COMMENTS