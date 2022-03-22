Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

PODCAST: Will the French turn out to vote and what has Macron done for France?

With three weeks to go until the first round of the French election, The Local France team plus guest experts John Lichfield and Adam Plowright discuss abstention levels, Macron's legacy for France and which candidate would make the best drinking buddy.

Published: 22 March 2022 12:30 CET
PODCAST: Will the French turn out to vote and what has Macron done for France?
Image: The Local

The Local’s Talking France  podcast aims to make sense of France, its politics and in particular its 2022 presidential election. This week Local France editor Emma Pearson is joined by veteran columnist John Lichfield, plus Macron biographer and Paris-based journalist Adam Plowright.

We’re talking the latest from the campaign trail, the candidate that most people would like to have a beer with, how powerful the French military really is and why it is that so many people seem to viscerally hate Emmanuel Macron.

Find the last episode HERE, on Spotify or Apple or listen on the link below.

Adam told us: “Macron himself, before his election, called the French people a nation of regicidal monarchists, but Macron has faced a much greater level of personal animosity than his predecessors.

“I think this is partly to do with his image as the former investment banker who came into power and immediately cut the wealth tax, but there is also his ‘petites phrases‘ – his tendency to say remarks that come across as very condescending.”

We’re also looking at whether a low turnout will really mean a re-elected Macron would be an ‘illegitimate’ president, as his opponents claim.

John said: “I think abstention will be somewhat higher this time than in 2017. A lot of the abstention is on the left because people just don’t see a candidate that they like, it’s partly a sense that the election is done and dusted and of course the war – people are distracted by other things.

“I think in a sense Macron does well out of a low turnout because it amplifies his vote, but in another sense he does badly because then people can make the arguments that he is not a ‘properly elected’ president, and that will be used against him as he tries to push through somewhat tough reforms. 

Article continues below video

And as ever, we’ll be looking at some of the French words and phrases you need to understand the presidential campaign, and answering questions from our readers – such as, what is a vote blanc?

You can find the podcast in Spotify or Apple under Talking France, or catch up with this and all previous episodes HERE.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

French elections: 5 things you didn’t know about Fabien Roussel

A lifelong communist who enjoys good French cheese and spent time reporting in Vietnam, here's what you need to know about Fabien Roussel.

Published: 22 March 2022 11:16 CET
French elections: 5 things you didn’t know about Fabien Roussel

He is a red-blooded Frenchman 

Fabien Roussel, a 52-year-old MP, made headlines on the presidential campaign trail with repeated promises to “defend steak for the French people”. 

“Good wine, good meat, good cheese – for me, that is French gastronomy,” he said during a television interview in January. 

He has also denounced the growing anti-hunting sentiment in France and, like other French Communist leaders before him, is a defender of nuclear energy. 

All of these positions have alienated ecologists in France. 

He grew up in a Communist milieu 

Roussel’s parents were both Communist activists. His father worked as a journalist for the Communist newspaper L’Humanité. 

Roussel’s first name, Fabien, was chosen as a reference to Colonel Fabien – the code name of a famous French resistance fighter from WWII. 

As a youngster, Roussel was taken along to political marches to distribute Communist leaflets. 

READ MORE Why France’s Communist party is hoping for a return to glory

He joined the Mouvement des jeunes communistes de France (MJCF) at the age of 16 and was active in anti-apartheid protests – a moment which Roussel has said inspired his political career. 

His first real step into establishment politics came in 1997, when at the age of 28, he became an adviser to Michelle Demessine, a tourism minister under the government of socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin.

He wants to shorten the working week and raise the minimum wage

Roussel wants to reduce the French working week to 32 hours – the current official working week is 35 hours

On top of that, he is seeking to raise the minimum wage to €1,900 pre-tax – or €1,500 post-tax. 

READ MORE How well is the French economy really doing?

He also wants to lower the retirement age to 60, pay students a monthly stipend of €850 and fully nationalise the EDF and Engie energy providers. 

This would be partly financed by reintroducing and tripling the wealth tax (ISF) scrapped by the incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron. 

He is not afraid to use fruity language

During his time as an adviser to Demessine, he helped design a campaign slogan that created quite a buzz. 

Je vote communiste et je t’emmerde – “I vote communist and I piss you off”, read the posters. 

He is a former journalist

Before working full-time as a politician, Roussel worked as a journalist. 

He reported alongside his father for two years in Vietnam in the late 1990s and then took a job as a photojournalist working on a programme called Au bout de la rue on France 3 Lorraine-Champagne-Ardenne. 

READ ALSO

SHOW COMMENTS