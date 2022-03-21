What’s happening in France this week?

Monday

Health campaign – The French government launches a recruitment campaign for health workers to increase numbers, part of a wide-ranging consultation on the future of the country’s health services.

Tuesday

Michelin Guide – it’s the day that chefs both look forward to and dread, the publication of the new edition of the Michelin Guide, listing the country’s best restaurants. This year’s guide aims to celebrate the ‘diversity and resilience’ of French gastronomy.

Wednesday

Zelensky speech – Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the French Assemblée nationale via videolink. Although French president Emmanuel Macron has been at the forefront of efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict and speaks regularly to Zelensky by phone, the Ukrainian president has been critical of western countries for refusing to provide military support to enforce a no-fly zone over the Ukrainian skies.

Corsican unrest – a hearing will be held in the legal committee of the French parliament over the attempted murder of Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna. The prison attack, which has left Colonna in a coma, has sparked weeks of violent protests on the island of Corsica, where a significant group are demanding either full independence from France or greater autonomy for the island.

READ ALSO Why the French island of Corsica is talking about autonomy

Thursday

Pension protests – nine unions have joined a call for demonstrations over pension plans. Emmanuel Macron has announced that, if re-elected, he plans to raise the pension age from 62 to 65.

Article continues below video

Friday

Paris transport strike – Employees of the Paris public transport network RATP are holding a one-day strike to protest at the cost-of-living crisis. The full strike timetable will be published on Thursday evening, but it’s likely that buses, trams and the Metro will be significantly disrupted, along with some RER services.

Sunday

Clocks change – France moves into summer time and at 2am on Sunday the clocks move forward by one hour.

Memorial event – a memorial event will be held in Paris to mark 80 years since the first deportation of Jews to Nazi death camps during World War II.