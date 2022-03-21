Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

What’s happening in France this week?

From demonstrations and a strike, to speech from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the French parliament and the clocks changing, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 21 March 2022 09:28 CET
What's happening in France this week?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the French parliament via videolink this week. Photo by Adrian Wyld / POOL / AFP

Monday

Health campaign – The French government launches a recruitment campaign for health workers to increase numbers, part of a wide-ranging consultation on the future of the country’s health services.

Tuesday

Michelin Guide – it’s the day that chefs both look forward to and dread, the publication of the new edition of the Michelin Guide, listing the country’s best restaurants. This year’s guide aims to celebrate the ‘diversity and resilience’ of French gastronomy.

Wednesday

Zelensky speech – Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the French Assemblée nationale via videolink. Although French president Emmanuel Macron has been at the forefront of efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict and speaks regularly to Zelensky by phone, the Ukrainian president has been critical of western countries for refusing to provide military support to enforce a no-fly zone over the Ukrainian skies.

Corsican unrest – a hearing will be held in the legal committee of the French parliament over the attempted murder of Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna. The prison attack, which has left Colonna in a coma, has sparked weeks of violent protests on the island of Corsica, where a significant group are demanding either full independence from France or greater autonomy for the island.

READ ALSO Why the French island of Corsica is talking about autonomy

Thursday

Pension protests – nine unions have joined a call for demonstrations over pension plans. Emmanuel Macron has announced that, if re-elected, he plans to raise the pension age from 62 to 65.

Article continues below video

Friday

Paris transport strike – Employees of the Paris public transport network RATP are holding a one-day strike to protest at the cost-of-living crisis. The full strike timetable will be published on Thursday evening, but it’s likely that buses, trams and the Metro will be significantly disrupted, along with some RER services.

Sunday

Clocks change – France moves into summer time and at 2am on Sunday the clocks move forward by one hour.

Memorial event – a memorial event will be held in Paris to mark 80 years since the first deportation of Jews to Nazi death camps during World War II.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

The week in France: What’s happening in France this week

From a major change in Covid rules to political debates and a key sporting event, this is what's happening in France this week.

Published: 14 March 2022 09:09 CET
The week in France: What's happening in France this week

Monday

Covid rule changes – two big changes come into force on Monday: the end (for now at least) of the vaccine pass and the lifting of the mask rules in most indoor areas. Masks will remain compulsory on public transport, and international travel restrictions remain in place – full details HERE.

TV debate – French TV station TF1 is holding a special debate on the war in Ukraine featuring 8 of the 12 presidential candidates including Emmanuel Macron. Starts at 8.20pm.

Tuesday

Terror trial – As part of the ongoing trial into the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris, Salah Abdeslam – the only one of the attackers still alive – will give evidence about the planning of the attacks, which killed 130 people at the Bataclan music venue and Paris bars and restaurants.

Wednesday

Blood donors – new rules come into force that allow gay men to give blood under the same conditions as everyone else. Announced in January, the new rules do away with the ‘absurd and outdated’ rule that gay men can only donate blood if they are not sexually active.

Thursday

Angoulême festival – the delayed Angoulême comic festival begins on Thursday and runs until Sunday. It’s the third largest festival of graphic novels and comics in the world, typically attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors and thousands of artists. You can find more information here

Friday

60th anniversary of end of the Algerian war – the Evian Accords, which brought an end to the brutal and bloody conflict in Algeria, were signed on March 18th, 1962, paving the way for Algerian independence. Even 60 years on, the war remains a difficult subject in France, although Macron has attempted to bring some closure by commissioning an independent report into what he has called a ‘crime against humanity’.

Saturday 

Le crunch – If you’re in Paris you might notice a lot of Englishmen in town – France take on England at the Stade de France in the final match of the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Sunday

Journée internationale de la Francophonie the official French language day is an initiative that aims to promote the use of the French language around the globe.

SHOW COMMENTS