Police question woman over shooting of ex-Argentina rugby international in Paris

A woman suspected of taking part in the killing of former Argentina rugby international Federico Aramburu in Paris was being questioned by police on Monday after being arrested late Saturday, sources close to the inquiry said.

Published: 21 March 2022 12:15 CET
Federico Martin Aramburu playing for Argentina in 2007. Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP

The attack occurred in the chic Saint-Germain district on the Left Bank of the French capital where Aramburu and some friends were having burgers and about to call it a night at around 6am on Saturday.

They got into a heated argument with another group of patrons at a café before being separated by bouncers, but the other group later returned in a car and fired several shots, one police source said.

The 24-year-old woman is suspected of driving the vehicle for two other men who opened fire, the source said.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects, another source close to the inquiry told AFP, one of whom is known for being a far-right activist.

Aramburu, 42, was a back who won 22 Argentina caps and played in the 2007 World Cup in France, scoring a try as the Pumas beat the hosts in the third-place playoff.

He played club rugby in France for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax from 2004 to 2010, winning the Top 14 twice with Biarritz and later sitting on the club’s board of directors.

Since his retirement from sport, he had lived in Biarritz and worked for a tourism company.

“This heinous crime and his death have left his family and friends and beyond all, the world of rugby, stunned and in unspeakable pain,” a lawyer for Aramburu’s family, Yann Le Bras, said in a statement on Sunday.

Former Argentine rugby star Aramburu shot and killed in Paris

Former Argentina rugby international Federico Aramburu was killed in Paris on Saturday morning after an altercation in a bar, AFP learned from sources close to the investigation.  

Published: 19 March 2022 14:20 CET
The incident took place around 6am local time on the boulevard Saint-Germain on the Left Bank, after “a dispute” between two groups said a police source. 

The groups separated but the alleged perpetrators “returned shortly after with a vehicle and fired shots,” said the source. 

“Several bullet marks” were found on the spot, added a source close to the investigation and the sportsman died on the spot as a result of these injuries. 

A murder investigation has been opened, the Paris prosecutor’s office told AFP. 

The suspects were still being sought late Saturday morning, according to sources close to the case. 

One of Aramburu’s group, a former Biarritz team-mate who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP they were in a well-known bar, the Mabillon ending their night out with hamburgers.  

“There was an altercation, as there can be at the end of the evening,” the source said. “It was settled but the men came back and fired at Aramburu who took three bullets.” 

Aramburu was 42 years old. He was a back who won 22 Argentina caps and played in the 2007 World Cup in France, scoring a try as the Pumas beat the hosts in the third-place playoff. 

He played club rugby in France for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax (2008-2010). 

He won the top 14 twice with Biarritz (BOPB) and later sat on the club’s board of directors.  

Since his retirement from sport, he had lived in Biarritz and worked for a tourism company. 

“We learn of the death of Federico Martin Aramburu in tragic circumstances. The whole of the BOPB addresses its most sincere condolences to his family, his close relations, and assures them of its total support,” tweeted the club on Saturday morning. 

