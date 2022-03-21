P&O Ferries’ French services remain cancelled

The company suspended all services, including its Dover/Calais route, on Thursday, March 17th, shortly before the announcement that it had fired 800 of its UK-based seafaring staff.
The British jobs will apparently be replaced by cheaper foreign workers, although French, Irish and Dutch jobs are at present not affected.
The company said that sailings would be suspended “for the next few days” but on Monday a company spokesman confirmed that there were still no sailings, and this is likely to remain the case “for the next few days”.
For customers travelling on Irish or Dutch routes services are simply cancelled, but anyone with tickets booked on the Dover/Calais route is advised to turn up at the port as planned.
#PODover #POCalais Services today remain cancelled. Please arrive as booked, we will get you away on an alternative carrier as soon as possible. Once at the port please head to the DFDS check-in booths. We apologise for the inconvenience this may have on your journey plans…
Once there, they should head to the check-in booths of rival ferry company DFDS and, says P&O, alternative services will be arranged.
