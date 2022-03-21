Read news from:
French restaurant launches vending machine for gourmet takeout

The pandemic ushered in a year of takeaway food and drink in France, but even though restaurants have reopened, it seems that some still prefer to get their food to take out - as one Charente restaurant has found.

Published: 21 March 2022 10:05 CET
(Photo: Boris Horvat / AFP)

Andouillette, foie gras or even ris de veau  – a restaurant in a Charente town has set up a vending machine so customers can buy fresh gourmet dishes to go. 

Faced with a drop in custom because of Covid, the managers of the restaurant La Cour, in Ruelle, invested €27,000 to be able to distribute fresh, homemade dishes.

“Twice a day, we fill the machine with fresh dishes cooked in our restaurant,” Martine Valladas, who runs the restaurant with her husband, told BFMTV. 

“Everything is homemade and we try to offer different dishes every day. The vending machine has a capacity of 40 fresh racks and we offer four to six different dishes a day.”

She said that they were surprised to see that someone had picked up a meal at 4am one day, a matter of weeks after the vending machine was first opened.

They’re definitely not the first to give the automatic distributors a go – fresh bread and pizza distributors are a common sight in towns and cities across France, or in small villages where the boulangerie has closed.

The bread is often half baked and then the cooking finished in the machine, so if you time it right you can get freshly-baked, still-warm bread  

In 2017, two oyster farmers on the île de Ré, off France’s western coast, had the same idea as the restaurateurs and set up a distribution machine for their shellfish – becoming the second such operation of its type, after one had been set-up on Oléron, France’s second largest island, in 2010.

Article continues below video

Earlier the same year, the first 24-hour meat vending machine opened in Paris, while farms often sell cheese and eggs from automatic machines. In one town in central France, you can even get uncooked andouillettes, if you suddenly develop a late-night craving for pig intestine.

Astonishingly, the first oyster vending machines predated the first automatic baguette dispenser, which opened in Paris in 2011.

DISCOVER FRANCE

11 things to do in France in Spring 2022

The weather is warming up, the days are getting longer and France is lifting many Covid-related health and travel restrictions. All of which means that the spring is a great time to visit France or, if you're already here, plan a little road trip.

Published: 1 March 2022 11:53 CET
11 things to do in France in Spring 2022

Practicalities

First things first, you can find the latest on rules for international travel here.

France still has rules on mask-wearing in certain indoor spaces and requires a vaccine passport (with a booster shot) for many everyday venues – full details here. However, the health minister says these rules may be relaxed by ‘mid March’ – find the latest here.

March

Angoulême comic festival – After being rescheduled from January, the Angoulême International Comic Book Festival will go ahead from March 17th-20th. It is the third largest comic book festival in the world, typically attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors and thousands of artists. You can find more information here

Paris Orchid festival – the capital’s Jardin des Plantes is displaying 1,001 orchids (and that’s just a tiny fragment of its total collection) in the gardens’ enormous and beautiful greenhouses until March 21st. Tickets are €7 and you can buy in advance here or on the door. 

Members of the Giant Omelette Brotherhood of Bessières cook a giant omelette as part of Easter celebrations. Photo by REMY GABALDA / AFP

Sarlat goose festival – cuisine in the south west of France goes in for goose in a big way, from foie gras to the slow-cooked confit de canard to gésiers (duck gizzards, it’s nicer than it sounds). In the Dordogne town of Sarlat-la-Canéda they love geese so much they have an entire festival to celebrate them. Running on March 5th and 6th, the festival includes markets, a treasure hunt and many cooking demos – details here.

April 

Easter – Easter falls on April 17th this year, with the two-week school holidays taking place in late April and early May, depending on the zone.  

Easter in France has lots of its own traditions – including magic flying church bells – and of course a lot of chocolate, but many towns also have an Easter festival or market over the long Easter weekend (Easter Monday is always a public holiday).

Bessières omelette festival – The town of Bessières in south west France really likes omelettes – every year at Easter they make a giant one with 15,000 eggs. Created in a giant pan, the omelette feeds around 10,000 people. After Covid-related cancellations, the festival is back this year on April 16th, 17th and 18th.

Corsica’s ‘chained man’ – if you’re on the island of Corsica on Good Friday and you see a hooded man chained to a cross, don’t panic. It’s a local Easter tradition and there is always a long list of volunteers to be the ‘penitent’ on the cross.

Easter egg huntsla chasse aux oeufs (egg hunt) is a popular activity around Easter and many towns have their own event.

Printemps de Bourges – the four-day music festival runs this year from April 19th to 24th in the central French town of Bourges. It has a wide range of acts booked and it’s also a favourite place for scouts to sign new talent, so it’s a good place to hear the ‘next big thing’.
 

The Berck kite festival. Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP
 
La Rochelle kite festival – France’s west coast has some stunning long, windswept beaches, perfect for kite-flying. The International Kite and Wind Festival was cancelled last year, but is back from 16-18th April 2022. Some of the best kite pilots in the world will attend for kite-making workshops, kite-surfing displays, land-sailing activities and much more. This event is perfect for families. You can find more information HERE
 
Berck kite festival – on the north coast, the town of Berck-sur-Mer has its own kite festival, running from April 23rd to May 1st. This is a big event which a lot of international competitors travel to – full details here.
 
May 
 
Invasion of Britain (in Nîmes) – if you’ve ever wanted to travel back in time and watch Roman soldiers slaughtering Brits, then the southern French city of Nîmes has this covered for you. This city’s stunning 12,000-seater Roman amphitheatre offers an annual spectacle in May – this year it’s a re-enactment of the Roman Emperor Hadrien’s invasion of Britain in AD 122. The event runs from May 6th-8th – pre-book tickets here.    
 
French Open – the tennis tournament returns to Roland Garros from May 22nd to June 5th. Restrictions could have been relaxed by then, but as things stand the tournament may be without its defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has said that he will not attend if a Covid vaccination is a requirement for players. But there will be lots of other great players and superior catering though, so still well worth the ticket price.
 
Cannes film festival – The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is scheduled for May 17-28 in 2022. The event, widely considered  the most prestigious film festival in the world, was postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic but did eventually go ahead. Visitors to this glitzy even get to rub shoulders with the stars and see multiple film premiers. Tickets generally go on sale in early May and are available via this page
