For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Expression of the Day: Du mat’
The French love to use the 24 hour clock, but this phrase can be used for emphasis nonetheless.
Published: 21 March 2022 14:51 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
The French love to use the 24 hour clock, but this phrase can be used for emphasis nonetheless.
You can take doing the sausage too far, you know...
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments