French expression of the day: Du mat'

Why do I need to know du mat’?

Because time is a construct of human perception.

What does it mean?

Du mat’, pronounced do-matte, means in the morning.

It is a shortened way of saying du matin.

Matin itself comes from the Latin word, matutinum (morning).

Typically, French people are accustomed to describing the time according to a 24-hour clock.

9am would be neuf heures, while 9pm would be vingt-et-un heures.

But if you want to emphasise the fact that something takes place in the morning, you can say neuf heures du mat’.

Il conduisait avec 2 grammes d’alcool dans le sang à 9 heures du mat’ – He drove with 2g of alcohol in his blood at 9 o’clock in the morning.

Le changement d’heure d’été a toujours lieu le dernier week-end de mars, à 2 heures du mat’ – The changing of the clocks in the summer has always taken place during the last weekend of March at 2am.

Des transporteurs routiers ont commencé à bloquer l’accès à l’A1 vers 4h du mat’ – The hauliers began to block access to the A1 motorway at 4am.

Article continues below video

Other matin expressions

Au petit matin – At dawn

De bon matin – Early in the morning

La fraîcheur du matin – The start of the morning

Une matinale – A breakfast news show

Une matinée – A cultural performance, like a concert or a play, that takes place in the morning or afternoon

Être du matin – To be a morning person

Un de ces quatre matins – One of these days

L’étoile du matin – the morning star, an alternative name for the planet Venus

Faire la grasse matinée – To have a lie in