Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Du mat’

The French love to use the 24 hour clock, but this phrase can be used for emphasis nonetheless.

Published: 21 March 2022 14:51 CET
French expression of the day: Du mat'
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know du mat’? 

Because time is a construct of human perception. 

What does it mean? 

Du mat’, pronounced do-matte, means in the morning. 

It is a shortened way of saying du matin

Matin itself comes from the Latin word, matutinum (morning). 

Typically, French people are accustomed to describing the time according to a 24-hour clock.

9am would be neuf heures, while 9pm would be vingt-et-un heures

But if you want to emphasise the fact that something takes place in the morning, you can say neuf heures du mat’

Il conduisait avec 2 grammes d’alcool dans le sang à 9 heures du mat’ – He drove with 2g of alcohol in his blood at 9 o’clock in the morning. 

Le changement d’heure d’été a toujours lieu le dernier week-end de mars, à 2 heures du mat’ – The changing of the clocks in the summer has always taken place during the last weekend of March at 2am.

Des transporteurs routiers ont commencé à bloquer l’accès à l’A1 vers 4h du mat’ – The hauliers began to block access to the A1 motorway at 4am. 

Article continues below video

Other matin expressions 

Au petit matin – At dawn 

De bon matin – Early in the morning

La fraîcheur du matin – The start of the morning

Une matinale – A breakfast news show 

Une matinée – A cultural performance, like a concert or a play, that takes place in the morning or afternoon

Être du matin – To be a morning person 

Un de ces quatre matins – One of these days

L’étoile du matin – the morning star, an alternative name for the planet Venus 

Faire la grasse matinée – To have a lie in 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Faire l’andouille

You can take doing the sausage too far, you know...

Published: 18 March 2022 11:34 CET
French Word of the Day: Faire l’andouille

Why do I need to know faire l’andouille?

What parent doesn’t need to know new and exciting French ways to tell their children to stop messing about?

What does it mean?

Faire l’andouille – fair lann-doo-ee – literally translates as ‘[to] do the sausage’. It means to mess about, behave like an idiot. Basically, kids/teenagers. Especially boys.

An andouille sausage is usually grey, and is commonly made using the small intestines of a pig and has, let’s say, a distinctive odour. You might think it a little … uriney. So in that sense it’s not a million miles from the English phrase ‘pissing about’ to describe messing around or generally being a fool.

Use it like this

Fais pas l’andouille, ton examen est dans trois jours – Stop mucking about, your exam’s in three days! 

Similar phrases you could use

Faire l’oeuf – mucking around

Faire le jacques – acting up

Jouer au con – playing the fool 

SHOW COMMENTS