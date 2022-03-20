Read news from:
Michelin Guide returns to celebrate ‘resilient’ French food scene

The Michelin Guide launches its 2022 edition on Tuesday, vowing to celebrate the diversity of French cooking and the industry's resilience after two challenging years caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Published: 20 March 2022 15:54 CET
This file photo taken on January 21, 2020 shows the 2020's Michelin Red Guide, the oldest European hotels and restaurants reference guide. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Expected each year with apprehension by chefs and gourmets, the famous red book is being unveiled in Cognac in southwest France, the first time in its 122 years the ceremony has taken place outside Paris. 

“The 2022 edition is a very fine vintage which reflects the diversity of cuisines that can be found in France,” the guide’s director Gwendal Poullennec told AFP. 

“But it will also make room for a new generation of chefs who have taken the risk of embarking on this journey in spite of the challenging context,” he said.  

“Despite the crisis, the profession has shown great resilience. It was an opportunity for professionals to reinvent themselves, to go further, and that’s what we want to support.” 

Last year’s ceremony, in the midst of a months-long shutdown caused by the pandemic, was a low-key affair with only one chef — Alexandre Mazzia — promoted to three stars, the highest distinction. 

While Poullennec said the judges’ criteria remained the same, there was an increased focus on more minimalist, sustainably sourced restaurants that have come to dominate the food scene. 

Remaining relevant

Controversies have long swirled around the guidebook and the pressure it places on chefs. 

In 2020, Michelin shocked foodies by downgrading the Auberge du Pont de Collonges — the oldest three-starred restaurant in the world — following the death of legendary chef, Paul Bocuse. 

A year earlier, Marc Veyrat became the first to sue the guidebook, after losing the third star of his Alps restaurant La Maison des Bois just a year after it was awarded. 

Article continues below video

He lost the case and said he never again wants to see a Michelin inspector in his restaurants. 

Poullennec said demotions were vital if the guidebook was to “remain relevant to customers.” 

Overall, however, the French food scene is in top form. 

After a long period during which French restaurants were accused of growing stale and lazy, the past 15 years have seen an influx of young chefs more open to global influences and new approaches, said Paris-based food writer Lindsey Tramuta. 

The Michelin Guide has sometimes struggled to keep up, she added. 

“When you have something as structured as Michelin, it is very tricky to incorporate all the things that are happening in the food scene — things that are high-calibre, but maybe aren’t as formal,” she said, adding that female chefs remained poorly represented. 

“But Michelin is still very important for chefs and owners. If it motivates their kitchen staff and team, and brings more diners and curiosity, then it has value.” 

Created in 1900 by tyre manufacturers Andre and Edouard Michelin as a guide for motorists, it now has editions across Europe, Asia, North and South America. 

In March, it announced it was suspending operations in Russia due to the war, just a few months after launching its first guide in Moscow. 

France to cull ‘millions’ more poultry as bird flu flares

France will drastically step up the culling of chickens, ducks and other poultry to  contain a bird flu outbreak worse than last winter's, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Published: 11 March 2022 14:24 CET
It is the fourth major flu epidemic for French poultry farms since 2015, mainly in the country’s southwest, home to the lucrative yet controversial foie gras liver pate.

By wiping out the populations where the virus is spreading, officials hope to shorten the outbreak and prevent it from reaching other poultry-raising regions

Over four million birds had already been culled this year before the outbreak spread to western France over the past two weeks, especially the Vendée department along the Atlantic coast.

The Vendée is considered “strategic” by the ministry because many farms raise birds exclusively for breeding, so clearing the latest virus from the zone is key “for a recovery of activities once it has been sanitised.”

Nearly 190 infected sites have been detected in the department, up from just 74 on Sunday, the ministry said.

“We estimate there are still three million animals that must be culled” in the region, the ministry said.

So far 611 infected sites have been detected overall, surpassing the outbreak of last year, when nearly 500 sites were found requiring the culling of 3.5 million birds.

Quarantine measures have been taken against the virus, and farmers are compensated by the government for losses that can reach millions of euros.

