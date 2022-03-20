CTs to CVs: 6 essential articles for life in France

Cross-channel ferry company P&O Ferries shocked many this week when it suddenly cut services and informed 800 British staff that they were out of a job, while their French counterparts were unaffected.

The news provoked all sorts of reaction on social media, with some blaming Brexit for the apparent ease with which the company was able to jettison so many UK staff. We explain how the French Code du Travail offers extra protection to workers in France.

Why did P&O ferries axe UK jobs but keep its French workers?

Meanwhile, car-owners in France are being advised to book their contrôle technique vehicle checks well in advance this year.

Garages are warning of an appointments bottleneck caused by changes to the rules during lockdown, with some 500,000 or so extra tests due in May.

Article continues below video

Drivers in France warned over contrôle technique bottleneck

Speaking of which, last week marked the second anniversary of the start of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

So, editor Emma Pearson cast an eye over the past two years to identify 9 ways that two years of Covid have changed France

Covid rules in France were substantially reduced on March 14th, three days shy of the two-year anniversary. But certain travel restrictions still remain in place, that second home owners hoping to travel to France need to know.

Reader question: Can unvaccinated second-home owners travel to France?

Many people in France this week spotted that the sky was an unusual colour. It may have looked a little like a dystopian nightmare, and prompted numerous dramatic images on social media, but there was an entirely natural explanation.

Sahara sand storm set to turn French skies orange

Emmanuel Macron revealed plans to raise the retirement age to 65 if he is elected to a second term as President. It’s news that may have some people dusting off their old CVs as they suddenly realise working life is about to carry on a while longer.

But, do you know the tricks to preparing a solid French CV? No? We do. We asked an expert.

Ask the expert: How to write the perfect French CV

Finally, of course a country with a gastronomic culture such as France has numerous phrases linked to food. Here are 21 of them that allow you to describe everything from losing your cool to falling in love…

21 essential French fruit and vegetable expressions