Former Argentine rugby star Aramburu shot and killed in Paris

Former Argentina rugby international Federico Aramburu was killed in Paris on Saturday morning after an altercation in a bar, AFP learned from sources close to the investigation.  

Published: 19 March 2022 14:20 CET
Perpignan's Argentinian winger Federico Martin Aramburu passes the ball during their Euro Cup rugby match against Treviso at "Stadio Comunale di Monigo" in Treviso 17 November 2007. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)

The incident took place around 6am local time on the boulevard Saint-Germain on the Left Bank, after “a dispute” between two groups said a police source. 

The groups separated but the alleged perpetrators “returned shortly after with a vehicle and fired shots,” said the source. 

“Several bullet marks” were found on the spot, added a source close to the investigation and the sportsman died on the spot as a result of these injuries. 

A murder investigation has been opened, the Paris prosecutor’s office told AFP. 

The suspects were still being sought late Saturday morning, according to sources close to the case. 

One of Aramburu’s group, a former Biarritz team-mate who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP they were in a well-known bar, the Mabillon ending their night out with hamburgers.  

“There was an altercation, as there can be at the end of the evening,” the source said. “It was settled but the men came back and fired at Aramburu who took three bullets.” 

Aramburu was 42 years old. He was a back who won 22 Argentina caps and played in the 2007 World Cup in France, scoring a try as the Pumas beat the hosts in the third-place playoff. 

He played club rugby in France for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax (2008-2010). 

He won the top 14 twice with Biarritz (BOPB) and later sat on the club’s board of directors.  

Since his retirement from sport, he had lived in Biarritz and worked for a tourism company. 

“We learn of the death of Federico Martin Aramburu in tragic circumstances. The whole of the BOPB addresses its most sincere condolences to his family, his close relations, and assures them of its total support,” tweeted the club on Saturday morning. 

Seven charged in France over robbery from Lupin set

France has charged seven youths over a massive daylight robbery from a film crew shooting the new season of hit Netflix heist series Lupin, French prosecutors said on Friday.

Published: 18 March 2022 15:54 CET
The TV unit along with star actor Omar Sy were filming in the Pablo-Picasso district of Paris suburb Nanterre in late February when they were attacked by around 20 hooded assailants.

Robbers launched fireworks at the crew before making off with equipment worth around €300,000.

The teens and men charged on Friday, aged between 13 and 21, are accused of armed robbery as part of an organised gang and receiving stolen goods, prosecutors in Nanterre said.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that the youths were known to the police, adding that some of the stolen equipment had been recovered in searches.

Three of them are being held in custody while four are under judicial supervision

Police are still searching for other members of the gang who are on the run.

A contemporary take on the early-20th century “Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Thief” stories by Maurice Leblanc, Lupin notched up millions of views when its first season was released on Netflix last year.

It was the first French show to enjoy such success with the US streaming giant, and the second season is hotly awaited by fans.

