Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Why did P&O ferries axe UK jobs but keep its French workers?

Cross-Channel ferry company P&O made a shocking announcement on Thursday - 800 of its UK staff have been dismissed with immediate effect. But the company's French employees are apparently not affected.

Published: 18 March 2022 12:03 CET
Why did P&O ferries axe UK jobs but keep its French workers?
Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP

What’s happening?

All sailings from P&O Ferries are suspended for the next few days after a shock announcement on Thursday.

The company’s 800 UK staff were called back to port and then told via a video announcement that they were out of a job, effective immediately. UK media has reported that the company is instead bringing in Colombian staff to crew the ships, in an apparent money-saving exercise.

But as a cross-Channel company, P&O also has a significant contingent of French staff.

On Thursday French media reported staff representatives in France as saying they were not affected by the announcement.

So what next?

P&O Ferries says that its business is “not viable in its current form” and that it made a £100million loss last year.

Like many travel firms, it has been badly hit by the pandemic. Even after lockdowns were lifted, travel restrictions imposed by both France and the UK have led to a steep drop in cross-Channel traffic.

Article continues below video

The company says that in total it employed 3,000 people – including the 800 UK staff who lost their jobs.

The remaining staff are made up of office-based UK roles (the redundancies only affect seafaring staff) and staff in France, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The company said in a statement: “In making this tough decision [to axe the 800 UK jobs] we are securing the future viability of our business which employs an additional 2,200 people and supports billions in trade in and out of the UK. And we are ensuring that we can continue serving our customers in a way that they have demanded from us for many years.”

What about French staff?

The statement from P&O doesn’t mention any further job losses, but it’s clear that the company is in trouble, so it cannot be ruled out.

However, French workers enjoy greater protection than the British colleagues thanks to the Code du Travail (labour code).

The Code du Travail is an enormous doorstep of a document that covers everything from eating lunch at your desk to having sex with a stranger on a business trip – and how bosses can get rid of their workers.

French redundancy

Concerning redundancies, the Code first sets requirements that businesses must fulfil in order to make employees redundant.

If the redundancies are for economic reasons, the company must be able to demonstrate a drop in orders or turnover for a minimum period – for businesses with more than 300 employees, the loss must be over four consecutive quarters.

The company must then select employees for redundancy, and must take into account factors like seniority and family burden. Once selected, the company must then demonstrate that it has looked for a different position within the company for the employee – this is important because if this step is not followed then the employee can claim unfair dismissal.

If the company has an employee representative group or unions, these too must be involved in the process. Where large numbers of employees are being made redundant, local political representatives would probably also be involved.

If the company has a convention collectif (collective agreement) which most large companies do, this may also cover the process around redundancies.

The company must then follow a strict process which includes calling a meeting with five days’ notice, offering retraining programmes then sending written notification of redundancy with at least seven days’ notice.

P&O’s practice of calling a same-day meeting and then telling employees via video that they were immediately out of work clearly meets none of the conditions for process.

What a company does next is also important – if employees are made redundant on the grounds of economic difficulty, but then new workers are quickly hired to fill the same roles, the original employee may have a case for unfair dismissal.

If the dismissal is found to be unfair by the Labour Court then the employee is entitled to damages – there is no legal maximum for these damages.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

LATEST: P&O Ferries cancels services between France and UK and fires 800 staff

P&O Ferries - the largest cross-Channel ferry company - has fired 800 staff, saying that the company is 'not viable in its current state'.

Published: 17 March 2022 11:20 CET
Updated: 17 March 2022 14:41 CET
LATEST: P&O Ferries cancels services between France and UK and fires 800 staff

P&O ferries announced on Thursday morning that all of its sailings would be halted ahead of a “major announcement”.

The announcement came later on Thursday and was that 800 seafaring staff had been fired with immediate effect.

The company said that no services will operate “in the next few days” and advised people who had already booked crossings to use other services.

Passengers who have crossings booked on the Dover/Calais route are advised on the P&O website to turn up at the port as planned and head to the check-in for rival firm DFDS.

The company says: “We will arrange to get you away on an alternative carrier as soon as possible” – although it’s not clear whether this will incur an extra charge.

A statement from the company read: “P&O Ferries plays a critical role in keeping trade flowing, supply chains moving, and connecting families and friends across the North and Irish seas and the English Channel. We have been at the heart of this service for years and we are committed to serving these vital routes.

“However, in its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business.

“We have made a £100m loss year on year, which has been covered by our parent DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.

“These circumstances have resulted in a very difficult but necessary decision, which was only taken after seriously considering all the available options. As part of the process we are starting today, we are providing 800 seafarers with immediate severance notices and will be compensating them for this lack of advance notice with enhanced compensation packages.

“In making this tough decision, we are securing the future viability of our business which employs an additional 2,200 people and supports billions in trade in and out of the UK. And we are ensuring that we can continue serving our customers in a way that they have demanded from us for many years.”

The announcement refers to 800 British staff, with French press reporting that P&O employees in France were not affected by the job losses.

Like many transport firms, P&O has been hard-hit by the pandemic, and was forced to run greatly reduced services for large parts of 2020 and 2021.

Even once lockdowns were lifted, restrictive travel conditions imposed by both France and the UK have had a major impact on cross-Channel trips. 

P&O operates services between France and the UK, as well as Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

SHOW COMMENTS