Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

EMMANUEL MACRON

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Friday.

Published: 18 March 2022 09:02 CET
Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election
Which presidential candidate would you most like a beer with. Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP

Macron’s launch

It was long awaited but in the end it seemed a slightly muted performance from Emmanuel Macron as he launched his manifesto for the next five years.

Speaking to an audience of journalists in the Paris suburb of Aubervillers, he spent four hours outlining his plans for the next five years, including tax cuts, a benefits shake-up and raising the pension age to 65.

A long-time champion of French tech, he also wants to create a “European metaverse” so as not to be “dependant on the Anglo-Saxons or Chinese” for digital services.

You can read the full programme here.

Winner of the beer test

He may be trailing in the polls, but Jean Lassalle can console himself on winning one vote – presidential candidate the French would most like to have a beer with.

The Ifop poll asked the public a simple question – Which of the 12 presidential candidates would you most like to have a beet with? Winner was Lassalle, who 39 percent of people said they would like to have a drink with. Second was Emmanuel Macron (although some of those respondents might have wanted to throw the beer at him) and third was Marine Le Pen.

Article continues below video

The least popular drinking companion was Parti Socialiste’s Anne Hidalgo with just 14 percent.

Graphic: Le Parisien

Manifestations

Will PM Jean Castex’s package of financial aid to help consumers and businesses cope with the effects of the war in Ukraine be enough to prevent demos during the election campaign? It seems not, judging by this response from a hauliers’ association.

More manifestations

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon is hosting a march between Place de la Bastille and Place de la République in Paris on Sunday, calling for the creation of a 6th Republic.

Candidates trips

The candidates are spreading their wings around the country today; Emmanuel Macron is in Pau, Valérie Pécresse in Nîmes, Eric Zemmour is in Metz, Nathalie Arthaud is in Bordeaux and Philippe Poutou is in Nancy. Anne Hidalgo remains in Paris, where she is visiting the Grand Mosque.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron vows tax cuts and benefits shake-up in French election manifesto

Emmanuel Macron pledged further tax cuts, reforms to the welfare system and major public investments as he unveiled his manifesto for a second term as French President, less than a month from the elections.

Published: 18 March 2022 08:34 CET
Macron vows tax cuts and benefits shake-up in French election manifesto

The 44-year-old had delayed confirming his intention to seek a second term until March 3rd and had been at the heart of Western diplomatic efforts to halt Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking for four hours at his first major campaign event, he announced a programme aimed at deepening pro-business reforms started in 2017 to reduce chronically high unemployment.

“We have to work more,” Macron told some 300 journalists gathered at a venue in a northern Paris suburb, in front of giant screens showing his slogan Avec Vous (with you).

“We have two levers: full employment and reforming the pension system,” he said.

Macron acknowledged that he had been unable to push through the pension overhaul as promised in 2017, but pledged to tackle it again and push the retirement age from 62 to 65.

He also proposed reforms to the benefits system that would require the unemployed to undertake 15 to 20 hours of work or training per week.

Another politically risky change would see all social benefits – for unemployment, housing, or childcare – centralised in a single system, affecting up to 20 million French people.

Major new public investments in the military, the energy sector and new technologies were also required in order to create “an independent France in a strong Europe,” he said.

The programme “has been informed by the crises we’ve experienced in the last five years which we weren’t expecting,” he said, referring to so-called “Yellow Vest” anti-government protests from 2018, the Covid-19 crisis, and the war in Ukraine.

Legitimacy
Rivals across the political spectrum, who have struggled to make an impact as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dominated headlines, have accused Macron of neglecting the election campaign until now.

He has taken a leading role in Western diplomatic efforts to stop the war in Ukraine, holding 20 hours of talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the last five weeks.

“The president wants to be re-elected without ever really having been a candidate, without a campaign, without a debate, without a competition of ideas,” the head of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, said on Tuesday.

“If there isn’t a campaign, then there will be questions about the legitimacy of the winner,” Larcher, from the opposition Les Republicains party, told Le Figaro newspaper.

In the most recent voter surveys Macron has gained five to six points over the last month and could be on course to win the first round of the election on April 10th with a score of about 30 percent.

Veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen is running in second place, on around 18 percent, a poll of polls by the Politico website suggests.

She is trailed by three candidates at around 11-12 percent LR’s Valérie Pécresse, far-right former TV pundit Eric Zemmour and hard-left campaigner Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who appears to be gaining momentum.

The top two candidates in the first round will progress to a run-off vote on April 24th.

Polls suggest Macron will triumph by a large margin irrespective of his rival.

Behind the scenes, the president is reported to be urging ministers and campaign workers to guard against premature optimism – to limited effect.

“Macron is winning by default. It’s the others who are useless,” one senior supporter told AFP this week. 

‘Desire to act’
Macron remains a divisive figure, dubbed the “president of the rich” by left-wing critics and criticised for his at-times abrasive personality.

Many of his proposed reforms will be subject to debate with stakeholders, he said, such as changes that would introduce more autonomy for schools and wage differences between teachers.

“‘With you’ is not just a slogan, it will be for me a new democratic way of working,” he said.

He also stressed his difference from the nationalist programmes of Le Pen, and Zemmour, without naming them. “There are programmes that propose a withdrawal, a return of a certain type of nostalgia, a nostalgia for something that never really existed,” he said.

“I believe on the contrary that faced with fears and a return of the tragic in our history, the war and the crises … we need to reply with clear-sighted ambition, a desire to act,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS