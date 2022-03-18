Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Seven charged in France over robbery from Lupin set

France has charged seven youths over a massive daylight robbery from a film crew shooting the new season of hit Netflix heist series Lupin, French prosecutors said on Friday.

Published: 18 March 2022 15:54 CET
Seven charged in France over robbery from Lupin set
Star Omar Sy was on set when the robbery occured. Photo: Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

The TV unit along with star actor Omar Sy were filming in the Pablo-Picasso district of Paris suburb Nanterre in late February when they were attacked by around 20 hooded assailants.

Robbers launched fireworks at the crew before making off with equipment worth around €300,000.

The teens and men charged on Friday, aged between 13 and 21, are accused of armed robbery as part of an organised gang and receiving stolen goods, prosecutors in Nanterre said.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that the youths were known to the police, adding that some of the stolen equipment had been recovered in searches.

Three of them are being held in custody while four are under judicial supervision

Police are still searching for other members of the gang who are on the run.

A contemporary take on the early-20th century “Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Thief” stories by Maurice Leblanc, Lupin notched up millions of views when its first season was released on Netflix last year.

Article continues below video

It was the first French show to enjoy such success with the US streaming giant, and the second season is hotly awaited by fans.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Benzema sextape appeal set for this summer

The appeal of France and Real Madrid footballer Karim Benzema against a one-year suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail former international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape will be heard in June, a judiciary source has said.

Published: 16 March 2022 09:04 CET
Benzema sextape appeal set for this summer

Benzema was also fined €75,000. The sentence for the 2015 extortion attempt, which led Benzema to be cast out of the France team for five-and-a-half years, was tougher than prosecutors had requested.

Benzema, 34, was not accused of being behind the extortion attempt but rather of conspiring with the suspected blackmailers by putting pressure on Valbuena to pay them off.

The court in Versailles outside Paris ruled that he had “implicated himself personally, through subterfuge and lies, to convince his team-mate to submit to the blackmail”.

It added that he had shown “no kindness towards Valbuena”, as he had claimed, “just the opposite” and had even appeared to take pleasure in his fellow player’s discomfort.

Benzema scored twice in a 3-0 win against Real Mallorca in La Liga on Monday to take his career tally to 412 goals, making him the highest-scoring Frenchman in history with two more than Thierry Henry.

He also scored a quickfire hat-trick to help Madrid defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on aggregate in the Champions League last week.

SHOW COMMENTS