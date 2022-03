Why do I need to know faire l’andouille?

What parent doesn’t need to know new and exciting French ways to tell their children to stop messing about?

What does it mean?

Faire l’andouille – fair lann-doo-ee – literally translates as ‘[to] do the sausage’. It means to mess about, behave like an idiot. Basically, kids/teenagers. Especially boys.

An andouille sausage is usually grey, and is commonly made using the small intestines of a pig and has, let’s say, a distinctive odour. You might think it a little … uriney. So in that sense it’s not a million miles from the English phrase ‘pissing about’ to describe messing around or generally being a fool.

Use it like this

Fais pas l’andouille, ton examen est dans trois jours – Stop mucking about, your exam’s in three days!

Similar phrases you could use

Faire l’oeuf – mucking around

Faire le jacques – acting up

Jouer au con – playing the fool