BREXIT

Brexit: EU asks border police not to stamp passports of British residents

The European Commission has asked border police from member states across the bloc not to stamp the passports of those British nationals protected by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Published: 18 March 2022 15:45 CET
A person holds up a British National passport (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Britons living across the EU have long been concerned about the knock-on effect of their passport being wrongly stamped when travelling in and out of the Schengen zone.

While British officials at embassies across Europe have repeatedly stressed the passports of those Britons protected by the Brexit deal should not be stamped, those instructions appear not to have filtered through to border guards.

The erroneous stamps have left many passport holders resident in the EU worrying about being accused of overstaying the 90-day limit in their host country.

This week the EU Commission has stressed that passports should not be stamped, but reassured Britons that if they are there will be no negative consequences.

“The Commission recommends – notably as regards beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement – that Member State border guards refrain from stamping. In any case, should stamping nevertheless take place, such stamp cannot affect the length of the authorised long-term stay,” read their latest guidance.

“EU law does not prevent border guards from stamping upon entry to and exit from the Schengen area of travel documents of United Kingdom nationals who are beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement who are in possession of a valid residence permit issued by a Schengen Member State. The same applies to their family members in the same situation.”

The Commission added that the usual limitation of a stay of 90 days in a 180 days’ period in the Schengen area does not apply to Britons covered by the Withdrawal Agreement “irrespective of whether their passport has been stamped or not”.

But it reminded Britons that they only have the right to stay in their country of residence. If they travel within the Schengen area to another EU country they are subject to the 90 day rule. 

It recommended Britons “proactively present” their post-Brexit residency cards  – if they have one – at the border to prove their status. However not all Britons in the EU have post-Brexit residency cards because they are only compulsory in certain countries.

Britons in countries such as Spain and Italy, where the cards are not obligatory but available, are urged to apply as soon as possible. 

Those who don’t have the cards are told to use any documentation “that credibly proves that the holders exercised the right to move and reside freely in the host Member State before the end of the transition period and continue to reside there.”

“Documents indicating the address of the person can show continued residence after the end of the transition period. “

TRAVEL NEWS

How to travel between France and UK without P&O Ferries

If you're planning a trip between France and the UK in the near future, you will have to do without P&O Ferries, after the company suspended all its services. So what other services are available?

Published: 18 March 2022 12:12 CET
P&O Ferries on Thursday suspended all its sailings – including the Dover/Calais route – before its announcement that it has made redundant 800 of its UK-based staff.

The company says that it will not be running any services “for the next few days”, with as yet no timetable for a resumption of services.

Passengers who are booked on Dover/Calais services are advised to go to the port as planned, and head to the check-in for rival ferry firm DFDS.

P&O says on its website that “We will arrange to get you away on an alternative carrier as soon as possible” – although it’s not clear whether this will incur an extra charge.

Even when services restart, many customers are declaring they will boycott the company over its treatment of its UK workers.

So what are the alternatives?

Ferry 

If you prefer to go by sea, there are still three companies offering cross-Channel routes – DFDS, Brittany Ferries and newer addition Irish Ferries.

Brittany Ferries runs services between the UK ports of Portsmouth, Plymouth and Poole to Caen, St Malo, Cherbourg and Roscoff.

DFDS runs routes from Dover and Newhaven to Calais, Dunkirk and Dieppe.

Irish Ferries runs a Dover to Calais service.

Tunnel

If you like to travel by car, the other option is Eurotunnel, running from Dover to Calais with departures every 30 minutes and a 30-minute journey time.

Eurostar

Ditching the car gives you the option of the Eurostar. The train runs a London St Pancras to Paris Gare du Nord route, but once in France you can also continue to Lille or connect down to Bordeaux.

Services were severely cut during the pandemic, but are now back to 10 trains a day, although the UK stations of Ashford and Ebbsfleet are still not back in use, making London the only UK departure point.

Plane

Airlines have also restarted most of their pre-pandemic routes and this option means that you can head directly to southern France with airports in Bordeaux, Toulouse and Nice all now running UK routes again, as well as – obviously – Paris.

Easyjet, Ryanair, Air France, BA and Hop all offer routes between France and the UK.

