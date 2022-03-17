Read news from:
Macron to unveil his manifesto ahead of French elections

French President Emmanuel Macron, riding high in the polls ahead of elections next month, is to reveal his programme for a second term on Thursday in his first major campaign event.

Published: 17 March 2022 09:21 CET
Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

The 44-year-old delayed declaring his intention to seek re-election to the last minute and is now under pressure to engage with voters and rivals ahead of polls on April 10th.

The centrist had focused in recent weeks on Western diplomatic outreach to stop the war in Ukraine, giving him a personal ratings boost at home where most voters approve of his efforts.

If he becomes the first French president to be re-elected in 20 years next month, the former investment banker is expected to focus on deepening his pro-business domestic reforms and accelerating his vision for a more powerful European Union.

But few specific details about his programme have been revealed so far.

Thursday’s event in Paris, which will include a lengthy press conference, is “an important exercise to show that he is addressing the questions and criticism of him, and that he’s therefore really entering the campaign”, a minister told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Rivals across the political spectrum, who have struggled to make an impact in recent weeks amid the focus on Russia’s invasion, had been calling on Macron to declare his candidacy since the turn of the year.

“The president wants to be re-elected without ever really having been a candidate, without a campaign, without a debate, without a competition between ideas,” the head of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, said on Tuesday.

Article continues below video

“If there isn’t a campaign, then there will be questions about the legitimacy of the winner,” the opposition figure from the Republicans party told Le Figaro newspaper.

Republicans presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse has claimed that “when you run away from debating, it’s probably because you’re scared”.

Macron has brushed aside the criticism, but has also declined to take part in televised head-to-head debates ahead of the first round, like his predecessors as president.

“Election campaigns when a president is running for re-election are always a bit unusual, that’s normal,” Macron said on Tuesday as he visited a centre for Ukrainian refugees outside Paris.

The most recent voter surveys suggest that Macron has gained between 5.0 and 6.0 points over the last month and could be on course to win the first round of the election with a score of around 30 percent, which would be a higher margin of victory than in 2017.

Veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen is running in second place, with a score of around 18 percent, a poll of polls by the Politico website suggests.

She is trailed by three candidates on around 11-12 percent: Pécresse, far-right former TV pundit Eric Zemmour and hard-left campaigner Jean-Luc Melenchon, who appears to be gaining momentum.

The top two candidates in the first round will progress to a run-off vote on April 24th, with surveys currently suggesting that Macron would triumph by a large margin irrespective of his rival.

Behind the scenes, the president is reported to be urging supporters to guard against premature optimism.

He remains a highly divisive figure, owing to his tax cuts for the wealthy, pro-business labour law reform and abrasive personality, which led to violent anti-government demonstrations in 2018 by so-called Yellow Vest protesters.

A survey by the Odexa polling group, published by Le Figaro on Wednesday, suggested one in four people might abstain in the first round, the second-highest rate since 1965.

Today in France: The latest news from the 2022 French presidential election

Each weekday, our early morning roundup 'Today in France' takes a look at the latest news, events and gossip from the campaign trail - here's what is happening on Thursday.

Published: 17 March 2022 08:50 CET
Macron event

If you have always dreamed of seeing Emmanuel Macron in the flesh, registration is now open for this first big campaign event. Given the ‘limited’ campaign that he is running, it could be the only open-registration event of the 2022 election. Full details here.

He will unveil his manifesto at 3pm today in a Q&A event with journalists in the Paris suburb of Aubervillers.

Enfariné

Valérie Pécresse on Thursday was the victim of a campaign incident in which pink powder was thrown over her as she finished a speech to the association of small businesses.

The French language has a word – enfariné – to describe having flour (farine) thrown over you. As this powder was pink, we’re not sure that it strictly qualifies as enfariné, but it’s the second throwing incident of the campaign so far after Eric Zemmour had an egg thrown at him as he visited the south-west town of Moissac. 

Book 

Speaking of Pécresse, her book is out today. Le temps est venu (the time has come) lays out her vision to “repair . . . restore France to face its destiny”. As far as we know there are no plot twists or sex scenes.

Immigration

In possibly bad news for Eric Zemmour (whose answer to everything is cutting immigration) a new poll commissioned by France Télévisions shows that 7 in 10 French people do not think that immigration is the main cause of the country’s problems.

Sound of silence

Former president Nicolas Sarkozy has not yet endorsed Pécresse, the candidate of his former party, and his silence is beginning to set tongues wagging, with speculation that he will instead endorse Emmanuel Macron. 

The Castex plan

Prime minister Jean Castex on Wednesday unveiled the government’s plan for protecting French consumers and businesses from the effects of price rises – here’s what it involves.

Candidates’ trips

Emmanuel Macron has already announced that he will be in the south-west town of Pau on Friday, where he will meet with readers of local newspapers Sud-Ouest and La République des Pyrénées.

On Thursday Jean-Luc Mélenchon lays out his “plan of action’ – while the other candidates are contenting themselves with manifestos of the policies they will enact if elected, Mélenchon is laying out a plan to create a whole new system of government in France – a 6th Republic.  

Meanwhile Nathalie Arthauld is in Toulouse, Valérie Pécresse in Nimes and Yannick Jadot at Université Paris-Dauphine.

