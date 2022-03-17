French truckers call for demos over ‘insufficient’ financial aid plan

The European Road Transport Organisation (OTRE) released a statement calling on member companies to mobilise on Monday, March 21st after an “insufficient” Resilience Plan was outlined by Prime Minister Jean Castex
According to France Info, the steps Castex outlined did not satisfy the OTRE, who are particularly concerned with the rise in fuel prices.
⚠️ Plan de résilience : l’OTRE juge les annonces insuffisantes et demande une aide financière directe et complémentaire par véhicule.
Elle note la volonté de @JeanCASTEX de réunir les OP autour de @Djebbari_JB.
📢 En l'état, une mobilisation est prévue à partir du 21 mars. pic.twitter.com/7n7zXWMJpT
— OTRE (@_OTRE_) March 16, 2022
Only “a direct and complementary financial aid per vehicle (trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles) within “very short period of time” would suffice in meeting “the expectations of its member companies,” explained the OTRE in a Press Release.
They added that the Prime Minister’s plan offered “advances,” but they are “not enough.”
It has so far not released details of what form the demonstrations will take.
The plan unveiled by Castex targets financial help at sectors particularly affected by rising fuel prices; fishing, agriculture and haulage.
