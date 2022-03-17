For members
Drivers in France warned over contrôle technique bottleneck
Car-owners in France are being advised to book their contrôle technique vehicle checks well in advance this year, to avoid a bottleneck caused by changes to the rules during lockdown.
Published: 17 March 2022 13:16 CET
A mechanic performs a contrôle technique on a car in France. Garages warn of a backlog at the beginning of summer. (Photo by MYCHELE DANIAU / AFP)
