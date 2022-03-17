For members
FRENCH LANGUAGE
21 essential French fruit and vegetable expressions
From falling in the apples to acting like a cucumber, the French language has a huge variety of phrases involving fruit and vegetables, here are some of our favourites.
Published: 17 March 2022 10:12 CET
France has a plethora of fun fruit and veg phrases that you should start using straight away. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)
FRENCH LANGUAGE
France’s languages: 5 things to know about Breton
If you're listening to this year's French Eurovision entry, you might be thinking that it doesn't sound very French. And that's because it's not, it's sung in Breton.
Published: 7 March 2022 16:15 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments