PROPERTY

Viager: The French property system that can lead to a bargain

It's an unusual type of property transaction, but the French system of 'viager' has benefits for both sellers, who are usually elderly, and for buyers who can snap up a bargain. Geneviève Mansfield explains more.

Published: 16 March 2022 13:25 CET
Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

Viager is a type of real estate transaction in France, in which you buy a property, but can only move in once the vendor has died.

Though seemingly a bit morbid, it is quite popular in France, and has great potential benefits for both the buyer and the seller – as well as some pitfalls. 

In 1997, Jeanne Calment made headlines across the world for breaking records by living until the age of 122. But it was not just her impressively long lifespan that got people talking about her: she also outlived the man who bought her home. 

In 1965, at the age of 90, Calment sold her home en viager to then 47-year-old André-François Raffray. From then on, Raffray would pay her 2,500 francs a month, expecting to move in once the elderly woman inevitably passed away. But he never got the chance to live in the home he bought. He died two years before Calment, having paid over double the house’s value over a thirty year period.  

Calmet is obviously an exceptional case, but the story illustrates that buying en viager can be a gamble, despite its other benefits.

What is Viager?

A viager agreement involves an elderly person selling their property for a bouquet (down payment) which is usually discounted from its original price.

(article continues below)

In most viager arrangements, in return for a cheaper-than-usual price, the buyer agrees to pay a monthly annuity to the seller for the rest of their life. Once the seller (credirentier) dies, the buyer (debirentier) can then take possession of the property.  

How does it work? 

There are few different types of viager agreement: 

Viager Occupé – The Occupied Lifetime Annuity

This is the typical viager scenario – the buyer benefits from a discount on the price of the property and pays a lump-sum (usually 15-30 percent of the property value) for the down-payment.

Then, the buyer will agree upon an indexed monthly rent to be paid for the remainder of the seller’s life. In this scenario, it is also the buyer must pay the property tax and insurance on the property, as well as assume responsibility for any major repairs.

Should the seller take up residence in a retirement home, the buyer will still be required to pay annuity to the seller, but they would be able to occupy or rent out the property.

Viager Sans Rente – The Without Rent Option

This scenario is almost exactly the same as the first, excluding the monthly annuity payment. The buyer simply pays a full lump sum at the beginning of the agreement, and is able to possess the property upon the death of the seller.

Le Viager Libre –  The Unoccupied Option

For this scenario, the property is likely unoccupied.

The buyer, therefore, retains the right to live in or rent out the property. Similar to the first arrangement, the buyer must pay both the initial down payment and then an indexed monthly annuity to the seller. Due to free access to the property, the buyer is also required to pay all taxes and charges associated with the property.

La Vente à Terme – The Fixed-Time Sale

Like the occupied lifetime annuity, the buyer pays the initial down payment and a monthly rent. However, the duration of the rent is fixed in advance.

Monthly payments are due until the agreed-upon date, even in the event that the seller dies. This arrangement can go along with both an unoccupied or an occupied property. If the property is occupied, the buyer gains possession after the owner’s death.

La Nue-Propriété – The Bare Property

In this scenario, the buyer still owes a down-payment, but there is also a limit on the amount of time that the buyer owes the monthly rent. The ownership of the property is also split in two: half being the buyer, half being the seller (who retains an usufruct, lifetime use rights, on the property). 

So is it a good idea?

There are advantages and drawbacks.

For the buyer, the primary benefit is that the property is reduced in price, which might be especially tempting if it is in an expensive area.

Buying en viager might be a great way to invest, particularly if you are not expecting to live in or make use of the property for an extended period of time. Additionally, notaire fees are typically reduced to only three percent. 

The obvious risk is that you don’t know how long the seller will live and are therefore unable to plan when you can move into your property.

As with all legal matters, it is crucial to understand the terms of the agreement, as well as the specific real-estate vocabulary that goes along with it.

For this reason, if you are less confident in French, it may be worth going through an English-speaking agency or notaire. You can search for “expert en viager” online, or you can check notaires.fr for English-speaking notaries

For the seller, the main benefit is being able to stay in your home, while supplementing your income.

The seller is also protected from the risk of the buyer failing to pay their monthly annuity – in the event of non-payment, the seller is able to regain his/her property due to a privilège du vendeur clause.

A key drawback for the seller is that his/her heirs will not be able to benefit should the property increase in value. 

Where can you find a viager property?

If you like the idea, there are several ways to find properties for sale in this way.

If you are looking for an English-language website, CapiFrance” has a dedicated page for Viager purchases.

There are also several French real estate websites that specialise in viager sales, like Costes Viager or Paru Vendu. Otherwise, if you go to most real estate agents’ websites, you can look up viager in their search bar to see if they have any listings.

MONEY

Brits in France: What you need to know about your pension

Retiring to France is a popular option for Brits, offering a relaxed and sunny climate with good wine that's still within an easy journey of family back in the UK. But ensuring that you make the most of your pension is vital for your new life.

Published: 9 March 2022 12:24 CET
For Brits already living in France, the good news is Brexit didn’t change everything. Pension rights, including uprating of the state pension and account being taken of any period in which pension holders paid into another country’s system, were retained in the Withdrawal Agreement.

UK state pensions and civil service pensions can still be able to be paid into EU bank accounts, while private pension providers should have arrangements in place to ensure they can also continue to do so. 

Be aware, however, that any private pension lump sum payable on retirement is taxable in France. 

But some benefits have been lost to anyone who moved to France after January 1st, 2021, the end of the Brexit transition period.

READ ALSO How Brits can retire to France after Brexit

Tom Goold, founder of international financial advisers Valiant Wealth, said: “It pays to be pro-active if you’re planning to move to France or any other country. If you have a private UK pension and are over the age of 55 then you have full flexible access to the pot.

“The first 25 percent – known as the pension commencement lump sum (PCLS) – is tax free but only if you are UK tax resident. Once you have established tax residency elsewhere you will pay tax according to local rules, providing that country has a double tax agreement with the UK – which France does.

“This means that even the PCLS will be taxed, so it can pay off to take the maximum amount out of your pension before you leave.

“If this means taking a large amount and you are worried about it being in cash then you can simply invest it via a vehicle suitable for residents of France rather than leaving it in cash and losing value against the current high level of inflation.

“There are flexible pension vehicles available for EU residents such as UK-based SIPPs (self-invested personal pensions) that offer multiple currency accounts and will pay out gross of UK tax to a foreign bank account. Most UK SIPP providers aren’t interested in non-residents as the extra compliance makes it commercially unviable as well as extra post-Brexit complications involved with giving advice.”

Brits living in France can claim their UK state pension, by completing an international claim form – here – as long as they have paid enough UK National Insurance to qualify. Claims must be made no more than four months before retirement age.

Most UK pensioners pay tax in the UK. But you should still declare them on your annual tax return in France – under a double taxation agreement between the two countries, you will not be charged twice, and the French taxman will assess your tax liability accordingly.

The UK government’s gov.uk website has more information on pensions for Britons living overseas.

Tax matters

Many people think that if all your income comes from the UK then there is no need to do a French tax declaration. That is in fact not the case, almost all residents of France are required to fill in the annual declaration. Double taxation agreements between the UK and France mean that you won’t be taxed on your UK income, but you still have to complete the French paperwork.

Tax declarations begin in April.

READ ALSO How to fill out the French tax declaration

You should inform tax authorities back in the UK that you’re moving to France. 

Pensioners are treated favourably in France, with a 10 percent reduction factored in on income up to €36,600. You also pay tax as a household so you probably end up paying less tax than you might elsewhere.

Currency matters

Be aware that currency fluctuations between sterling and the euro will mean that the amount that finally makes it into your bank account will change from month to month.

Scams

Brits living in France are unfortunately frequently targeted for cold-calls and scams surrounding pensions – find out more on how to protect yourself.

In all cases, it is best to obtain independent advice that’s appropriate to your personal situation, from a financial expert.

