PROPERTY
Viager: The French property system that can lead to a bargain
It's an unusual type of property transaction, but the French system of 'viager' has benefits for both sellers, who are usually elderly, and for buyers who can snap up a bargain. Geneviève Mansfield explains more.
Published: 16 March 2022 13:25 CET
Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP
MONEY
Brits in France: What you need to know about your pension
Retiring to France is a popular option for Brits, offering a relaxed and sunny climate with good wine that's still within an easy journey of family back in the UK. But ensuring that you make the most of your pension is vital for your new life.
Published: 9 March 2022 12:24 CET
